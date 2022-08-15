Read full article on original website
Jennifer Anne Hall: Former respiratory therapist to face trial for death of patientLavinia ThompsonKansas City, MO
Some of Smithville, Missouri's earliest settlers were buried at Aker CemeteryCJ CoombsSmithville, MO
Skyy is the Limit!!Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Wheatley-Provident Hospital was the first facility in Kansas City to provide care for the African American communityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Kansas City's first airport was not downtownCJ Coombs
These are the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Kansas City
Today, barbecue is a wildly popular staple across the U.S., with many cities and regions boasting their own take, including Kansas City.
Things to do in Kansas City this weekend: Aug. 19-21
Summer is slowly winding down, but there are still plenty of things to do in the Kansas City area. Here are nine events worth checking out.
Wedding DJ allegedly runs off with deposits from KC couple
Planning a wedding can be an expensive process for some couples but imagine paying twice for the same service.
Kaw Point in Kansas City, looking slightly north of due east.The original uploader was Americasroof at English Wikipedia., CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia Commons. The above image is an aerial view of the airport to the left. Allegedly, consideration of the city's name for the airport was "Peninsula Field" due to the bend in the Missouri River that flows around the airport. Now named the Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport, the city-owned airport has had a few name changes since it first opened.
Tomato shortage felt by Kansas City area pizzeria
The drought in California is causing some troubles for the tomato supply across the United States, including in Kansas City.
Current breaks Kansas City NWSL attendance record Friday
The Kansas City Current are gearing up to host the largest NWSL crowd in Kansas City history on Friday when they host Angel City FC.
Northern Missouri under severe thunderstorm watch
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for northern Missouri until 8 p.m. Friday. Eleven counties are included in the watch.
When will KC be able to turn off the A/C?
Kansas City may be able to turn off the air conditioning and enjoy cooler temperatures by mid-September, according to weather records.
KCI's pitch for nonstop flight to Europe includes untapped potential of Midwest
Kansas City's pitch to land a nonstop flight to Europe goes beyond the new single-terminal Kansas City International Airport, which opens next year, and the forthcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup.
kshb.com
Rain ending tonight, nice weekend weather in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. A front moves through early Saturday paving the way for some great summer weather this weekend. Tonight: Partly cloudy skies in the KC Metro, with storms to the south. Wind: Variable 5-15 mph. Low: 64°. Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny and feeling great...
Tortoise found on Missouri highway reunited with owner
UPDATE: The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the tortoise, whose name is Walter, has been reunited with his owner.
Overland Park recruiting snow crews with cold hard cash
The city of Overland Park is already thinking ahead to the winter season and is using a new incentive to recruit snow crews.
Quality Hill is a historic area and is said to be one of the first neighborhoods in Kansas City
Quality Hill, Kansas City, Missouri ca. 1918.Source unknown, public domain, Wikimedia Commons. There’s a lot of history in the Quality Hill neighborhood close to downtown Kansas City, Missouri. It’s on a bluff where you can look out to see where the Kansas River and Missouri River meet in the West Bottoms that’s also close to the Kansas border.
Doorbell camera catches meteor shooting over Johnson County
A Gardner woman's doorbell camera caught video of a meteor streaking through the sky over Gardner.
1 man shot to death Friday night in Kansas City, Missouri
A shooting Friday killed one man in an east KCMO neighborhood. Police said the shooting happened about 8:30 p.m. near east 35th Street and Wayne Avenue.
See Inside the Missouri Hotel Maybe Haunted by Al Capone’s Ghost
If you look at the places in Missouri that are said to have the most supernatural activity, you'll notice one in particular that also has a famous gangster connection. It was a regular hangout of convicted mobster Al Capone and there are many who believe that he never really left.
fox4kc.com
Other rain chances expected for Kansas City this week
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tuesday was a nice day with some heavy morning rain and comfortable afternoon temperatures!. That ate into the monthly and yearly precipitation deficits by quite a bit. Before Tuesday, we were down 1.59″ at KCI. Totals from the rest of the area:. We have...
Former Missouri church elder convicted in wife's killing
A former elder in a Kansas City, Missouri, church has been convicted of killing his wife in Kansas. A jury on Friday found Robert Lee Harris guilty of first-degree murder.
KMBC.com
$1 million Scratchers ticket sold in Lone Jack
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Someone ended up winning a $1 million prize on a "Millionaire Blowout" Scratchers ticket, the Missouri Lottery said. "The place I was going to stop at had a lot full of cars, so you couldn't get in," the winner said in a news release from the lottery. "So I just went down the road."
KCTV 5
One dead following shooting at 35th, Wayne in Kasnas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An individual was shot in killed Friday night in Kansas City. The shooting happened at 35th and Wayne shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Friday. It’s Kansas City’s 105th homicide of 2022. This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.
