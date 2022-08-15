Read full article on original website
A college student cashed out a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond - after piling $25 million into the meme stock
A college student made a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond stock this week. Jake Freeman's fund revealed a 6.2% stake in the retailer in late July, then sold it on Tuesday. Bed Bath & Beyond, the latest meme stock to skyrocket, has more than tripled in value...
Stablecoin Tether's reserves fall by $16 billion in second quarter
LONDON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Stablecoin Tether's reserves were worth $66 billion at the end of June 2022, down from $82.4 billion at the end of March, the company said in a statement on Friday.
