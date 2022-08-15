ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, KS

LJWORLD

Lawrence City Commission delays asking voters about changes to city government, wants to discuss options

Lawrence city leaders want to take more time to consider changes to the city’s form of government and therefore will not put potential changes on the upcoming ballot. As part of its meeting Tuesday, the Lawrence City Commission voted 4-1, with Mayor Courtney Shipley opposed, to defer discussion until 2023 of a resolution that would have asked voters in November whether the city should transition to a system with a directly elected mayor. The move to a directly elected mayor was the only component of a two-part community task force recommendation that commissioners could previously come to a consensus on, and ultimately they didn’t feel comfortable moving away from the full recommendation with so little time before the election.
LAWRENCE, KS
KVOE

Constitutional amendment recount underway in Lyon County

Nearly 10,000 ballots from the primary election two weeks ago are now being recounted in the Lyon County Courthouse Tuesday. The ballots represent Lyon County’s vote for House Concurrent Resolution 5003, the so-called Value Them Both constitutional amendment that would have had lawmakers as the final authority on abortion regulations instead of the Kansas Supreme Court if it passed. The amendment failed in Lyon County, with over 60 percent of voters casting ballots against the measure, and statewide, where almost 60 percent of votes cast were against the amendment.
LYON COUNTY, KS
LJWORLD

Topeka man to serve year in prison for theft and other crimes in Douglas County

A Topeka man was sentenced Thursday in Douglas County District Court to 12 months in prison for theft and other crimes. The man, Joshua Scott Carpenter, 34, pleaded guilty on June 12 to one felony count of burglary of a motor vehicle, one felony count of theft of a motor vehicle and one felony count of fleeing from an officer. Judge Amy Hanley sentenced him to 12 months for the theft charge, six months on the burglary charge and six months on the flee and elude charge, all to run concurrently.
TOPEKA, KS
LJWORLD

Letter to the editor: Amendment would subvert executive power

A constitutional amendment on the November ballot would hand 51% of the state lawmakers sweeping and final control over rules and regulations issued by state administrative agencies, which are part of the executive branch. One stated purpose is to prohibit state executive agencies from adopting rules and regulations “without any...
LAWRENCE, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Demand surging for Meals on Wheels in Lawrence; volunteers help people age in place

Weekends can be lonely for 83-year-old Betty Giddings and her yorkie, Mokey. “All weekend I don’t see anybody, because nobody works on the weekend,” Giddings says. Her weekdays can be lonely, too, unless her grandchildren or great grandchildren make a rare visit. But the difference is that during the week, volunteers from Meals on Wheels of Eastern Kansas stop by Giddings’ home to deliver her meals. Often they will stay and visit with her. Some of them even bring treats for Mokey.
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

K-10 to be widened as part of newly announced IKE projects

ANDOVER, Kan. (WIBW) - Gov. Kelly has announced that the widening of K-10 from 2 to 4 lanes is only one of 11 newly announced IKE pipeline projects. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Monday, Aug. 15, she and Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz announced 11 Expansion and Modernization highway projects - an investment of more than $520 million - have been committed to construction as part of the IKE transportation plan.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Gov. Kelly appoints three members to Kansas Board of Regents

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly appointed Blake Benson, John B. Dicus, and Diana Mendoza to the Kansas Board of Regents on Tuesday. “Blake, John, and Diana bring a depth of knowledge and a diverse set of professional expertise that will serve our students well,” Governor Kelly said. “I look forward to collaborating with them and the rest of the Board of Regents to further strengthen our higher education system, prepare our students for careers of the future, and expand our state’s workforce to drive economic growth.”
KANSAS STATE
LJWORLD

Douglas County leaders voice full support for internet provider’s proposal to expand rural broadband access

Douglas County leaders were unanimous Wednesday in supporting a project that would increase the quality of internet access in rural areas of the county. At its meeting Wednesday, the commission approved internet provider Midco’s request for $5,000 to support a grant proposal that Midco plans to submit to a state office. If Midco ultimately is successful in securing the grant, the company’s project would deploy fiber broadband in Kanwaka Township west of Lawrence and Palmyra Township to the south, affecting 176 homes and businesses.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS

