Lawrence city leaders want to take more time to consider changes to the city’s form of government and therefore will not put potential changes on the upcoming ballot. As part of its meeting Tuesday, the Lawrence City Commission voted 4-1, with Mayor Courtney Shipley opposed, to defer discussion until 2023 of a resolution that would have asked voters in November whether the city should transition to a system with a directly elected mayor. The move to a directly elected mayor was the only component of a two-part community task force recommendation that commissioners could previously come to a consensus on, and ultimately they didn’t feel comfortable moving away from the full recommendation with so little time before the election.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO