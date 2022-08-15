Body pulled out of Black Creek in Chili

CHILI, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are investigating after a man was found dead in Black Creek Monday.

The body was found close to the Black Creek Boat Launch near the Genesee River outlet around 2:15 p.m. First responders arriving on scene made rescue and resuscitation attempts, but they were not successful.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

