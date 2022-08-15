ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chili, NY

Body pulled out of Black Creek in Chili

By James Battaglia
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

CHILI, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are investigating after a man was found dead in Black Creek Monday.

The body was found close to the Black Creek Boat Launch near the Genesee River outlet around 2:15 p.m. First responders arriving on scene made rescue and resuscitation attempts, but they were not successful.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

 

2 On Your Side

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for portions of Genesee and Erie County

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Another afternoon of strong storms across Western New York for the second day in a row. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 6 p.m. for portions of Genesee and Erie County. 60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail are the primary threats. This cell was previous severe warned until 5 p.m. and the warning has been extended in time and area as it slowly tracks west. Heavy rain that could lead to minor flooding as well as lots of lightning is expected with this storm too.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
mynbc5.com

Man drowns in northern New York

ALTONA, N.Y. — A Northern New York man drowned on Friday morning after swimming in Miner Lake in Altona. New York State Police said Donald Perry, 60, was found near his kayak. There were no signs of foul play. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of...
ALTONA, NY
Star 93.9

2022 Fall Festivals Not To Be Missed In New York State

It's hard to believe that summer (officially) has about one month left. With schools about to open for the 2022-2023 years, summer ends much quicker. The summer season is my favorite, so when fall hits, I'm not exactly thrilled. But, at least fall can have some really nice days before Mother Nature throws winter in our faces.
BINGHAMTON, NY
Chili, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Black Creek, NY
City
Chili, NY
City
Henrietta, NY
Big Frog 104

Only Public Boat Launch on One Upstate New York Lake is Closing

The only public boat launch on one Upstate New York river is temporarily closing. The Fourth Lake Boat Launch in the town of Inlet will be closed starting Monday, September 12. The closure will allow the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) to make repairs and improvements. It's expected to re-open in the spring of 2023, just in time for the boating season.
INLET, NY
#Genesee River#Nexstar Media Inc
FL Radio Group

800 Pounds of Butter Arrive at State Fair for Sculpture

What do you do with 800 pounds of butter? You make a sculpture out of it, of course. 800 pounds of butter from Batavia and Western New York dairy farmers have arrived at the State Fairgrounds and work has started on the famed butter sculpture that will be unveiled next Tuesday.
BATAVIA, NY
iheart.com

Much of New York State Under Drought Watch

Most of the state's 62 counties are under a drought watch. That includes nearly every county in the Rochester region -- with the exception of Wayne County. Governor Hochul says simple steps to reduce water consumption will be crucial to the state's efforts to prevent any increased drought levels. There...
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

DEC offering courses for those certified to hunt

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is running a set of courses for those who have already completed a certification course in hunting, trapping or bowhunting and want to take the next step - literally. The DEC's Hunter Education Program is running a limited number of Next Step courses for those seeking more education.
EDUCATION
Public Safety
Sports
96.1 The Eagle

Have You Seen the Wagon Queen Family Truckster in Upstate New York?

"You didn't order the Metallic Pea?" It's one of the most iconic movie cars of all time: the hideous green station wagon from 1983's National Lampoon's Vacation, AKA the Wagon Queen Family Truckster. It's the car Clark Griswold reluctantly buys to take his family on the summer road trip of a lifetime, to Walley World. (It was either that, or wait six weeks for the Antarctic Blue Super Sports Wagon with CB and optional Rally Fun Pack.)
CARS
96.1 The Eagle

Tully’s Waitress Goes Viral for Amazing Act in New York State

Whenever you go out to a restaurant for lunch or dinner (or breakfast), it’s easy to overlook just how much work your waiter or waitress has to do. Managing multiple tables, sometimes with as many as 8-10-12-15 people at one table, collecting food orders and checking in to make sure everything is going great for you and your party.
RESTAURANTS
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

