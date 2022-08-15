Read full article on original website
COVID hospitalizations drop below 1,000 in LA County
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — COVID-related hospitalizations fell below the 1,000 mark in Los Angeles County Thursday, reflecting continued drops in infection numbers, although the public health director warned that transmission of the infectious BA.5 variant of the virus remains high, necessitating personal precautions. What You Need To Know. The...
COVID-related hospitalizations keep falling in LA County
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County saw another drop in the number of COVID-positive patients in local hospitals Tuesday, while health officials continued to urge regular testing to help curb spread of the virus. According to state figures, there were 1,022 COVID-19-positive patients in county hospitals as of...
Inside one LA woman’s decision to die with 'dignity'
California’s End of Life Option Act allows some patients with terminal illness to end their lives with a fatal dose of medication. That was the choice Gabriella Walsh made after being diagnosed with an aggressive cancer. LA Times reporter Marisa Gerber and photojournalist Dania Maxwell shared her story, capturing the final weeks of her life. They joined host Lisa McRee on “LA Times Today.”
Women remain underrepresented in LAPD’s higher ranks
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Women remain underrepresented among the higher ranks of the Los Angeles Police Department, according to an LAPD report discussed Tuesday at the Board of Police Commissioners meeting. Female officers accounted for over one fifth of the 770 promotions since 2018, exceeding the 18% mark of...
Plaintiffs critical of Caruso sue over alleged Grove protest restrictions
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Free-speech activists filed a civil rights lawsuit Tuesday against companies owned by Rick Caruso that oversee the Grove, alleging the shopping center's management is trying to limit criticisms of the mayoral candidate's policies. Caruso, a billionaire real estate developer running for mayor of Los Angeles,...
Stretch of Griffith Park drive to permanently close to cars
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A stretch of Griffith Park Drive will be permanently closed to cars after the Board of Recreation and Parks Commission voted Thursday to extend the temporary closure of the roadway indefinitely. Griffith Park Drive from Travel Town to the Griffith Park Composting Facility has been...
LA's minimum wage for health care workers on hold
LOS ANGELES — The City of Los Angeles’ minimum wage for health care workers is on hold for now after a hospital coalition submitted a referendum petition. The $25 an hour wage hike for some health care workers at privately owned hospitals was set to take effect Aug. 13. The wage increase was backed by the health care worker’s union, Service Employees International Union-United health care Workers West, or SEIU-UHW for short, and would impact jobs including technicians, maintenance workers and food service workers.
Man pleads not guilty to battery charge stemming from fight outside SoFi Stadium
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A Los Angeles man accused of assaulting a San Francisco 49ers fan in a SoFi Stadium parking lot during the NFC championship game in January, leaving the victim in a medically induced coma, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a battery charge. Since his arrest, Bryan...
OC man who lost wife, daughter in Kobe crash describes day of accident
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — An Orange County man who lost his wife and daughter in the helicopter crash that killed NBA star Kobe Bryant told a jury Thursday that when he heard news reports that gruesome photos of the accident scene had been snapped and shared by first responders, his reaction was "disbelief that shifted to anger."
210 Freeway in Irwindale set for another 5-day construction closure
IRWINDALE, Calif. (CNS) — Weeks after a construction project prompted a five-day closure of the westbound Foothill (210) Freeway in the Irwindale area, leading to major traffic delays, the closure will be repeated starting Wednesday evening on the eastbound side. Beginning at 10 p.m., the eastbound freeway will be...
Glendale's Americana hosting weekend 'summer block party'
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — With the weekend upon us, The Americana at Brand is making sure its guests know summer isn't over yet. Starting Friday, Angelenos heading to Glendale's outdoor shopping center can enjoy a summer block party hosted by Apple TV+ that runs until Sunday. The family-friendly event...
Big changes are coming to Knott's Berry Farm in 2023
BUENA PARK, Calif. — When visitors walk into the new Fiesta Village at Knott’s Berry Farm sometime next year, they’ll see a row of new Mexican-inspired shops and eateries, an upgraded performing stage, and a renovated classic roller coaster. Upon entering the revamped Fiesta Village, visitors can...
Family, friends will gather to celebrate the life of late actor Paul Sorvino
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Family, friends and Hollywood colleagues of “Goodfellas” star Paul Sorvino will gather at the Hollywood Museum Wednesday evening for a star-studded celebration of the life of the late character actor, who died July 25 at age 83. “This is a very special Celebration...
