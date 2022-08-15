LOS ANGELES — The City of Los Angeles’ minimum wage for health care workers is on hold for now after a hospital coalition submitted a referendum petition. The $25 an hour wage hike for some health care workers at privately owned hospitals was set to take effect Aug. 13. The wage increase was backed by the health care worker’s union, Service Employees International Union-United health care Workers West, or SEIU-UHW for short, and would impact jobs including technicians, maintenance workers and food service workers.

