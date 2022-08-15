Packers Coach Matt LaFleur Calls Out League Over Preseason Decision

The travel across the country has frustrated the Green Bay coach.

The Packers opened their preseason with a 28–21 loss to the 49ers on Friday night. After the game, the team flew back to Wisconsin and didn’t get back into town until 5 a.m. local time.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur told reporters , “Thank you league,” in regards to the poor travel outcome.

The coach was not a fan of flying out to the West Coast and prefers a regional schedule in the preseason.

“It’s a long season and (the travel) can take a toll on you. It messes your clock up for the next couple days,” he said.

Given the grind of 17 regular season games—plus the potential for the playoffs—the travel can lead to a very long season for players, coaches and staff.

Since the regular season and postseason can be so demanding on teams and their staffs, a regional preseason schedule would make it so that teams could ease into their routine for the season, something that LaFleur would no doubt be in favor of moving forward.

