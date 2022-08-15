Read full article on original website
A college student cashed out a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond - after piling $25 million into the meme stock
A college student made a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond stock this week. Jake Freeman's fund revealed a 6.2% stake in the retailer in late July, then sold it on Tuesday. Bed Bath & Beyond, the latest meme stock to skyrocket, has more than tripled in value...
Target Becomes America’s Worst Retailer
Target just announced disappointing quarterly figures. Is a rebound coming?
Foot Locker names former Ulta Beauty chief as CEO
Foot Locker named former Ulta Beauty CEO Mary Dillon as its chief executive Friday, replacing Richard Johnson, who will retire next month after leading the athletic retailer since 2014. Foot Locker shares jumped more than 20% in premarket trading on the announcement. Dillon will take over the top position at...
