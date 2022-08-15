Read full article on original website
Related
Target Becomes America’s Worst Retailer
Target just announced disappointing quarterly figures. Is a rebound coming?
Foot Locker names former Ulta Beauty chief as CEO
Foot Locker named former Ulta Beauty CEO Mary Dillon as its chief executive Friday, replacing Richard Johnson, who will retire next month after leading the athletic retailer since 2014. Foot Locker shares jumped more than 20% in premarket trading on the announcement. Dillon will take over the top position at...
Comments / 0