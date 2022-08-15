Read full article on original website
MONEY KING
3d ago
AHHH...the importance of Money: "Money Is A Defence!" "Money Answers All Things!"-King Solomon🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑
Reply
3
LMFRN
3d ago
They obviously didn’t anticipate what was needed although they should have considering there has been a housing shortage due to so many people moving here. And rent is sky high due to the same that these families can’t afford off campus housing and college.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersOrlando, FL
Where in Florida Can You Live for Under $2500 Per Month?L. CaneFlorida State
Is there really a haunted bowling alley in Auburndale, Florida?Evie M.Auburndale, FL
Is Union Park Elementary School in Orlando, Florida haunted?Evie M.Orlando, FL
Have you seen the ghost girl haunting Hamburger Mary's?Evie M.Orlando, FL
Related
News4Jax.com
Nearly 300 students still on UNF housing waitlist
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Many freshmen at the University of North Florida moved into their dorm Friday while hundreds of others are still looking for a place to live this fall. A UNF spokesperson said the demand is greater than the supply, but it’s trying to get as many students into housing as possible -- a problem universities are facing nationwide.
News4Jax.com
UNF is trying to work with students who need housing before semester starts
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The University of North Florida is now working with students who need housing for the fall semester. We told you Monday that UNF has a waitlist of nearly 300 people hoping for on-campus housing with the start of classes less than a week away. The university...
beckersasc.com
Borland Groover to open Florida endoscopy center with ASC
Borland Groover, a Jacksonville, Fla.-based gastroenterology provider, is constructing a new endoscopy center in Orange Park, Fla. Orange Park Endoscopy Center will be 29,000 square feet. The center will include an ASC with five procedure rooms and 29 medical office exam rooms, according to an Aug. 18 news release emailed to Becker's.
DCPS removes rainbows from ‘safe space’ stickers, posters during ‘rebrand’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Equality Florida slammed Duval County Public Schools for removing rainbow posters and stickers that were part of its ‘All In For Safe Schools’ campaign. Teachers took down the signage before the start of the school year. “For students already in a vulnerable population, for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theapopkavoice.com
Photo of overcrowded hallway at Apopka High School triggers response from local activist
Rod Olsen is an Apopka resident and local activist that often speaks before the City Council and the Rock Springs Homeowners Association. He is a former RSR HOA President and a moderator of mayoral and city commission debates over the last couple of election cycles. But his passion is clearly...
Jacksonville sheriff’s candidate T.K. Waters responds to questions about his voter registration address
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — *The above video is from a previous report. Jacksonville sheriff's candidate T.K. Waters responded to a story published in The Tributary questioning the legitimacy of his voter registration information and residency. The story noted that Waters is registered in a Nocatee precinct on the Duval County side even though his campaign says he lives on Jacksonville's Northside.
News4Jax.com
UNF poll: Waters narrowly ahead of Burton in race for sheriff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In a University of North Florida poll of likely voters in the upcoming Florida primary, respondents were asked about the special election to elect a new Jacksonville sheriff following Mike Williams’ resignation in June amid controversy over his residency in Nassau County. The poll done...
fox40jackson.com
Florida college student killed in Alabama forest shootout
A Florida college student exploring the Alabama wilderness with his girlfriend was fatally wounded during a shootout with a would-be robber who appeared to be living with others in the woods, authorities said. Adam Simjee, 22, was shot to death in the Talladega National Forest near popular Cheaha State Park...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Checking in with Dolly: How one Black woman's business is thriving, expanding
TAMPA, Fla. — August is Black Business Month. It's a chance to highlight Black-owned businesses and support them in your community. We have an update on a young woman who opened a beauty academy in Tampa four years ago with big goals in mind. When we first met Dolly...
folioweekly.com
Local Doctor Offers Compassionate Care at Affordable Marijuana Clinic
Jacksonville’s Affordable Marijuana License Clinic is working to ensure qualified patients have access to the alternative treatment. As part of an integrated, multidisciplinary medical marijuana clinic network, clinic staff is expertly trained in the use of medical marijuana for the treatment of approved conditions. The clinic offers individualized patient-oriented...
News4Jax.com
Sheriff candidate T.K. Waters responds after report questions his voter registration location
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville sheriff candidate T.K. Waters is speaking out about where he lives and where he’s registered to vote after a report on Thursday that said Waters is registered to vote in the Nocatee area within Duval County but doesn’t currently live there. It’s a...
‘It freaked me out’: Mom claims autistic son was dropped off at wrong Jacksonville school
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A school bus shortage led to many students showing up late again Tuesday. It wasn’t the timing that concerned one local mother, but rather the location. Dawn Wright said her autistic son, Damien, was dropped off at the wrong school Monday and she didn’t find...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
jacksonvillefreepress.com
Raines and Ribault Alumni Party All White with a Purpose
The recent Ribault and Raines ‘All White Day’ event was a collaboration to raise awareness and funds to support the city’s two historically black high schools. Ribault and Raines continue to nurture and educate the majority of African Americans who reside in North Jacksonville. The inaugural event included a rivalry.
‘Sticker’ price of new Florida election law may surprise you
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Mail ballot drop boxes in Florida are getting a makeover this year and the change is costing taxpayers. It’s the result of a new state law passed earlier this year. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts...
earnthenecklace.com
Corley Peel Leaving WJXT: Meet the Florida Reporter and Her Family
Corley Peel became Jacksonville’s favorite reporter in her five years at News4JAX. When she announced she is resigning, locals naturally had queries about why Corley Peel’s leaving WJXT and where is she going next. Peel’s family surprised her before she signed off one last time from the news station and revealed the reason for the young reporter’s departure. Corley Peel is stepping back from broadcasting for her family, raising curiosity about them and her background. We reveal all about the journalist in this Corley Peel wiki.
After school garden was destroyed, a bus driver replanted before the first day of school
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Monday morning, bus driver Brenda Brown took it upon herself to spruce up Mount Herman Exceptional Student Center's landscape. Brown says she noticed a few weeks back someone had destroyed and stolen the flowers and pot that previously made up the garden. Brown purchased the planters, and Home Depot donated the flowers.
New development, same complaints from Richmond American Homes customers in Jacksonville
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — Another new development and the same old problems. Since May, First Coast News has been reporting on complaints about a local home builder with neighborhoods across the First Coast from Middleburg to Yulee. Now, another neighborhood is saying they’re not getting what they paid for....
Jacksonville business faces potential 400% rent hike, may be forced to close
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Making it through the pandemic was one hurdle for small businesses. The ones who made it now face inflation and rising rent. A Jacksonville restaurant is facing an unknown future because of a steep proposed rent hike. Southern Roots Filing Station owners have been warned about...
Jacksonville woman can’t seem to get her house fixed after hurricane damage
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hurricane Matthew and Irma took a toll on Westside woman's home. “I'm like so discouraged at this point, I don’t want to sell the only home that I grew up in. I want to be able to leave this home for my grandchildren," said Liz Owens.
News4Jax.com
Judge orders Jacksonville Beach to place referendum on ballot, reversing a city council decision
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Just one day after the Jacksonville Beach city council voted down putting the Volunteer Life Saving Corps issue on the ballot, a judge stepped in to reverse that vote. On Monday, volunteer lifeguards rallied outside Jacksonville Beach city hall, urging the council to allow voters...
Comments / 7