Capri Sun recalled for possible contamination from cleaning solution



Kraft Heinz i s recalling 5,760 cases of Capri Sun juice pouches that it says may contain cleaning solution .

Wild Cherry is the only affected flavor, according to a press release.

The company said that the recall is a result of the solution, which is used to sanitize equipment, being "inadvertently introduced into a production line at one of our factories."

After receiving complaints about the taste of the product, the issue was discovered, and a voluntary recall was subsequently issued.

"Kraft Heinz is committed to upholding the highest safety and quality standards," it said.