How major US stock indexes fared Monday 8/15/2022

 3 days ago

Stocks recovered from early losses and ended higher on Wall Street.

Investors remain focused on the economy and upcoming reports from retailers this week. The S&P 500 rose 0.4% Monday after stumbling in early trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq also extended last week’s gains.

Oil prices dropped sharply on worries about the global economy. China’s central bank cut a key interest rate after acknowledging more needs to be done to shore up the world’s second largest economy. Treasury yields also fell, as manufacturing in New York state unexpectedly shrank.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 16.99 points, or 0.4%, to 4,297.14.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 151.39 points, or 0.4%, to 33,912.44.

The Nasdaq rose 80.87 points, or 0.6%, to 13,128.05.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 4.73 points, or 0.2%, to 2,021.35.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 469.04 points, or 9.8%.

The Dow is down 2,425.86 points, or 6.7%.

The Nasdaq is down 2,516.92 points, or 16.1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 223.97 points, or 10%.

Related
The Associated Press

Asian stocks follow Wall St down after Fed inflation report

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower Thursday after the Federal Reserve said U.S. inflation is too high, suggesting support for more aggressive interest rate hikes. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney declined. Oil prices edged higher. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index lost 0.7% on Wednesday, ending a three-day series of rises, after notes from the Fed’s July 26-27 board meeting showed members thought inflation still is “unacceptably high” despite signs U.S. economic growth is weakening. It said the board saw “little evidence” inflation pressures are subsiding. Investors worry aggressive rate hikes by the Fed and central banks in Europe and Asia to tame inflation that is running at multi-decade highs might derail global economic growth.
WORLD
CNBC

European markets choppy as caution reigns after Fed minutes

European markets were choppy on Thursday, struggling to build on gains amid continuing market caution over the inflationary outlook. Investors in Europe were attuned on Thursday to July's final euro zone inflation print, which confirmed that annual consumer price increases across the 19-member currency bloc hit a record high 8.9%.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Stock Market Keeping You Up at Night? Buy These Top 3 Tech Stocks

Alphabet is one of the most cash-rich organizations around, and it's growing and returning excess money to shareholders. Amazon is down but far from out as e-commerce has slowed this year. Focus on the cloud. While other consumer electronics sales are faltering, Apple is still going strong. You’re reading a...
STOCKS
US News and World Report

India Inflation May Remain Elevated Despite July Dip – Analysts

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India's headline retail inflation that eased for the third straight month in July is expected to remain above the central bank's upper tolerance range in the near term, necessitating more rate hikes in coming months, analysts said. "High frequency price data suggest that headline inflation is likely...
BUSINESS
BBC

The fear of inflation and what comes next

We know energy prices have been rising. And unlike any other product, the fear of inflation is fuelled by being able to see what comes next. The price cap on household energy bills was devised to stop rip-off variable tariffs for those who neglected to shop around for fixed price deals.
AGRICULTURE
