Read full article on original website
Related
wnypapers.com
Empire State Development announces completion of Eastman Machine's Buffalo facility expansion
Expansion creating new jobs & additional manufacturing space, increasing overall efficiency. Empire State Development (ESD) announced the completion of Eastman Machine Co.’s $1.6 million expansion of its manufacturing facility in downtown Buffalo, retaining its existing 124-person workforce and creating six new jobs. The company is a leading manufacturer of cutting machines and customized cutting solutions, with customers located in more than 100 countries.
Groundbreaking held in Lackawanna for $2M Flexlume facility
LACKAWANNA, N.Y. — Flexlume, a company that makes many of the most prominent signs that you see on buildings in Western New York, is soon getting a new home when it moves from Buffalo to Lackawanna. If you don't know the name Flexlume, you've most certainly seen its work....
wnypapers.com
Welcome to Lewiston, Queen B's Cottage
Queen B's Cottage celebrated a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday, Aug. 12, with the Niagara River Region Chamber of Commerce. Owner Brooke Unversaw opened the new retail location in the former Lewiston Council of the Arts building. She previously had space inside The Country Doctor Antique & Gift Shop. Unversaw has curated a unique mix of home goods and gifts at the location at 475 Ridge St. (located directly behind the International Peace Garden).
stepoutbuffalo.com
Where to Eat & Drink Near the Buffalo Niagara International Airport
You’ve been on a plane for a few hours, the snacks were mediocre, and you’ve finally grabbed your luggage from the baggage claim. Up next on the list: finding a place to eat. Whether you’re from the Western New York region or it is your first time visiting, there are plenty of food options within minutes of the Buffalo Niagara Airport. From restaurants and bars, to diners and cafes, there’s something for every craving.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo To Become North America’s Next Best Cruise Destination
Earlier this month, New York Governor Kathy Hochul made an announcement on the Buffalo waterfront about some new construction and improvements that are coming to the Queens City of the Great Lakes. Among the things that were discussed was the new Waterfront Activity Center that is built inside of the...
Unappealing seawall at waterfront entrance catches eyes of elected leaders
For visitors, or anyone approaching Buffalo, by boat, there is an unsightly yellow and black seawall at the entrance to the Buffalo River near Canalside. “It is not a welcoming sight,” said NY Governor Kathy Hochul
wnypapers.com
Community Missions launches 'Girls Circle' at Kenan Center
Community Missions has launched its “Girls Circle” at the Kenan Center, marking the girls empowerment program’s first foray into eastern Niagara County. Sessions are held on Tuesday and Thursday evenings throughout the month of August. Community Missions began offering “Girls Circle” in 2016, thanks to funding from...
wnypapers.com
Niagara County to participate in end-of-summer, Labor Day high-visibility engagement campaign
Sheriff Michael J. Filicetti announced Niagara County law enforcement agencies will participate in a special effort to bring awareness to the dangers of impaired driving. In a combined effort to stop impaired driving, prevent injuries, and save lives, law enforcement officers across New York will take to the roads. The statewide STOP-DWI high-visibility engagement campaign efforts start Friday, Aug. 19, and will end Monday, Sept. 5.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Famous Downtown Buffalo Restaurant is Saying Goodbye
Over the last two-plus years, we have seen an influx of restaurants closing in Buffalo and the surrounding suburbs. Some places close for a period of time before reopening, while others close for good. It's been a difficult time over the last 28-30 months, due to the pandemic, which has...
Lackawanna company to expand, bring jobs to the area
LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Lackawanna company is expanding and it’s a move that will bring new jobs to the area. Ground has been broken on a new $2 million manufacturing facility in Lackawanna. The expansion at Flexiume Sign will bring up to 30 new jobs to the area by next summer and utilize a […]
wnypapers.com
Fashion Outlets team gives back
The Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls management team recently volunteered on site at the Niagara Area Habitat for Humanity’s new house construction, on 61st Street in Niagara Falls. In addition to volunteering, the Fashion Outlets presented a check for $2,000 to help with the project. A press release noted,...
West Herr WBEN Buffalo Business Report - Tuesday, August 16th 2022
In today’s West Herr WBEN Buffalo Business Report: NYS Office of Cannabis Management grants local licenses to three WNY entities; Buffalo Bills partners with Galbani; Univera Healthcare opens applications for its Health Equity Awards.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Old Union Hotel will compete at National Chicken Wing Festival
A local restaurant, known by many for it's chicken wings, is testing out it's local recipes on the national stage.
New York approves first 15 cannabis processor licenses
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Monday, the Cannabis Control Board approved licenses for 15 cannabis processors in New York State. Of those 15, three are in the Western New York area. These processors will turn cannabis being grown by New York farmers into adult-use cannabis through the Seeding Opportunity Initiative, which positions people who themselves or a family member has had a prior cannabis-related criminal offenses.
Western New York Land Conservancy opens newest public nature preserve
The Western New York Land Conservancy held a ribbon cutting Tuesday afternoon at Mossy Point in Wales to highlight the importance of protecting native plants and animals in our region.
New Information For Pistol Permit Applicants In Erie County
There has been a recent surge in the amount of interest and submitted applications for pistol permits across New York State. IN Erie County, the numbers have been in the thousands over the past couple of years and that seems to be a trend that will continue for the near future.
Grand Island man sentenced for bank robbery, parents for accessory
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Grand Island man was sentenced to 77 months in prison and his parents were sentenced to time served for their roles as accessories in a pair of bank robberies in 2018. The court said that on June 27, 2018, 35-year-old Timothy L. Mulvey of Grand Island entered the Northwest Savings […]
stepoutbuffalo.com
10 Fun Things to Do with Out of Town Visitors During the Summer in WNY
Do you have visitors coming to town, but zero plans in mind for when they get here? We get it. As locals it is easy to forget about all the fun things our region has to offer; hence the reason we at Step Out Buffalo are here to remind you! With summer weather still in full affect, there are plenty of ways to enjoy the outdoors and give your friends and family a trip they’ll remember. Check out our picks below!
The Fall Foliage Train Is Coming Back to Western New York
Every year when the Erie County Fair comes to the Hamburg Fairgrounds, Western New York residents can see a glimmer of light that signals that autumn is in the distance. Once the fair ends, most people look forward to fall and everything that comes with it. Technically, fall doesn't start...
WGRZ TV
Historic WWII bombers will visit Niagara Aerospace Museum in September
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Niagara Aerospace Museum is getting ready to host a five-day event featuring WWII Bombers. The Commemorative Air Force’s Airpower History Tour is coming to the museum for the first five days of September. The tour will include the famous B-29, and B-24 four-engine bombers, and the P-51 Mustang. These are the remaining two bombers of those types still flying today.
Comments / 0