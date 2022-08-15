DES MOINES, IOWA (August 18, 2022) — Rather than building a generation system that tackles the climate crisis while lowering costs, MidAmerican’s latest proposal to the Iowa Utilities Board asks customers to foot the bill for two systems: Wind and coal. Increasing solar and storage, as many utilities around the country are doing, would allow MidAmerican to prudently transition its five Iowa coal plants into retirement while building a less risky and more affordable grid that is better for Iowans' health and pocketbooks.

