selmasun.com
Meadowview 2022 football schedule released
Aug. 19 - Varsity - Evangel (Alabaster) - Away - 7 p.m. Aug. 26 - Varsity - Southern 11 man - Home - 7 p.m. Sept. 6 - JV - Lowndes - Home - 6 p.m. Sept. 9 - Varsity - Springwood - Home - 7 p.m. Sept. 12 -...
selmasun.com
Schedule released for Selma High football season
The schedule for the Selma High School football team has been released. Oct. 7 vs. Shelby County - Home - Area Game - Homecoming.
selmasun.com
Saints parents, athletics leaders push to buy practice field from city for $1
Selma High School athletics, parents and alumni are leading an effort to get the Selma City Council to sell the Saints’ practice field property to the Selma Board of Education for $1. The city of Selma owns the city school district’s properties, but coaches and parents have been pushing...
selmasun.com
Registration open for SHS Saints Virtual Academy
Registration is open for Selma City Schools' (SCS) Saints Virtual Academy for students in grades 6-12. Students in the regional area are also welcome to apply, SCS says. To register, see this link. For more information, call 334-349-5668 or 334-419-1299.
selmasun.com
Selma missing person case featured on national website Our Black Girls
The case of a Selma resident who disappeared in 2010 is featured on a national website. Tarasha Benjamin disappeared after borrowing a friend’s car to visit the Selma Flea Market on June 26, 2010. The car was found on the side of road on Cecil Jackson Bypass. It appeared that someone had gone through the car’s contents, but there was no sign of the 17-year-old.
selmasun.com
Legal Notices, August 18, 2022
Contract “13” – Sanitary Sewer Improvements (Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Lining, Point Repairs and Pipe Bursting on Broad Street and Sanitary Sewer Replacement on Dallas Avenue), ADEM CWSRF Project No. CS010818-03 for the City of Selma, Alabama. The Notice of Completion of Contract shall be advertised as follows:
selmasun.com
Selma-Dallas County Library to host gardening class
Selma-Dallas County Library will host a gardening class on Aug. 22 at 10:30 a.m. Regional Extension Agent Rudy Yates will lead the class and will talk about the Grow More-Give More project, as well as gardening tips. To pre-register, contact the Dallas County Extension Office at 334-875-3200.
selmasun.com
Encouraging Nutrition encourages Marion to refresh body and soul together
Encouraging Nutrition is fast becoming a popular place to get cool refreshment or a healthy meal replacement. Encouraging Nutrition is the brainchild of mother-daughter duo Heather Thurber and Melissa Bolding, who are already co-owners of the Print Shop in Marion located right next door. Both were born and raised in Marion. They said for years they have been trying to think of something else they could bring to Marion that would have a positive impact on the town. They decided on an establishment that would be a gathering place for citizens.
selmasun.com
Hinton announces completion of financial audits
Marion Mayor Dexter Hinton has announced that the financial audits for the years 2018, 2019 and 2020 have been completed. Hinton made the announcement on his Facebook page where he pointed out that this has been some time in the making. "It has been 23 years since we have been...
selmasun.com
Work started on Highway 80, County Road 41 intersection; engineer says be prepared for delays
Work has begun on the project to improve the intersection of Highway 80 and County Road 41. Dallas County Engineer Heath Sexton said there will be times over the next few weeks that traffic will be rerouted, which could cause delays. The dates and times will be posted in plenty of time for motorists to be aware and make any necessary adjustments in their travel.
selmasun.com
Marion Fire Department responds to smoke at Whillard's BBQ
On Wednesday morning the Marion Volunteer Fire Department responded to a suspected fire at Whillard’s BBQ. Engines 1 and 2 arrived at the scene along with the Alabama Forestry Wildfire Response where smoke was seen coming from the building. The responders entered the building and found that there was...
selmasun.com
Authorities searching for Montgomery fugitive wanted on robbery, domestic violence charges
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force is looking for a fugitive wanted on warrants charging him with robbery in the first degree and third degree domestic violence. Pierre Vonta Provo, 29, is described as a Black male, five feet,...
selmasun.com
New city website offers more convenience, information and transparency, designer says
The city of Selma has a new website designed to provide more information and transparency. The new website makes most any business that a citizen has with the city much more convenient, according to City IT Director John Kinnerson Jr. For example, all the forms you need to apply for a building permit or business license are available on the new website.
