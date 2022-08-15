Read full article on original website
New industrial park planned for former east side Ford Visteon site
INDIANAPOLIS — The former Ford Visteon site located on the east side of Indianapolis will be transformed into a 150-acre industrial park, according to Lauth Group, which plans to purchase and redevelop the brownfield site in a joint venture with Covington Group. The redeveloped site at 6900 English Avenue,...
WISH-TV
Indy Fresh Market could bring $11M boost to neighborhood’s economy
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The neighborhood around 38th Street and Sheridan Avenue expects to see a multimillion-dollar economic boost thanks to a grocery store under construction. It’s part of a broader plan to revitalize the area on the border of the city’s east and northeast sides. The owners...
Inside Indiana Business
Lauth finalizes purchase of Ford Visteon site; industrial park planned
Carmel-based developer Lauth Group Inc. said Wednesday it has acquired the former Ford Visteon campus on the east side of Indianapolis and is moving ahead with plans for a $175 million, multi-tenant industrial park on the site. Thunderbird Commerce Center, a joint venture between Lauth and Dallas firm Covington Group...
Current Publishing
Needler’s celebrates first year in Carmel
For Julie Needler Anderson, there was much reason to celebrate the one-year anniversary this month of Needler’s Fresh Market’s opening in Carmel’s Brookshire Village Shoppes. “We’re pleased with the response we’ve gotten from the community members,” said Anderson, vice president of marketing and the chain’s co-owner with...
Inside Indiana Business
The Farmers Bank names branch manager
The Farmers Bank has named Dan Barnard branch manager at its Frankfort office. He most recently was a branch manager at PNC Bank in downtown Indianapolis. Barnard holds a degree from the College of DuPage.
Economic impact of new Indy Fresh Market estimated at $11M
INDIANAPOLIS — A new study projects a new grocery store that opens late next year will pump millions of dollars into the Indianapolis economy. The Indy Fresh Market, under construction right now at East 38th Street and North Sheridan Avenue, is being built in what's currently a food desert. Researchers and neighbors say it's key to a larger revitalization for Arlington Woods, a neighborhood on the city's northeast side.
Your News Local
Wabash Farmers Market will move to a new, temporary location August 20
WABASH, IN- In conjunction with the 23rd Annual Dave Kunkel Cruise-In and Summer Sidewalk Sales in Downtown Wabash, the Downtown Wabash Farmers Market will be held at a different location, spreading all activity throughout the downtown district. With more than 30 vendors at the Downtown Wabash Farmers Market, Paradise Spring Historical Park will provide family-friendly elements to the market with wide open grassy spaces from 8am to noon on Saturday, August 20, 2022.
Current Publishing
Marmon Wasp sculpture, Ferraris fuel Artomobilia attractions
The Marmon Wasp will land at the Carmel Artomobilia. Arlon Bayliss’ sculpture of the Marmon Wasp will make its public debut at Artomobilia, set for 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 27 in the Carmel Arts & Design District. It will be displayed at Main Street and Range Line Road.
Indianapolis Recorder
Marble’s restaurant owner dies, leaves legacy of serving good food to city
Lee Marble moved from Delta, Mississippi, to Indianapolis at 17 with a dream, and his oldest daughter, Sheila Buckner, remembers his determination to see it through. “He came here with nothing and made himself into something,” she said. “He would wake up really early in the morning and make sure that food was the best that it could be.”
WISH-TV
Devour Indy offers 2 weeks of restaurant deals
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Devour Indy Summerfest is a citywide dining experience that you can only get in Indianapolis. More than 100 participating restaurants are offering three-course, value-priced menus. You can search the impressive list of eateries and menus by side of town — downtown, east, midtown, north, south or...
Current Publishing
Lennar Homes proposes townhomes in Fishers
The Fishers City Council met Aug. 15 for the first time at Launch Fishers after moving out of City Hall which is expected to be demolished this fall. The council heard plans for new townhomes, approved plans for a new five-story building and heard annual updates to the Fishers 2040 Plan.
Inside Indiana Business
Indy logistics firm acquires trucking company
Indianapolis-based logistics company Backhaul Direct has acquired a central Indiana trucking company, which the third-party logistics company says will allow it to streamline its local and regional supply chain. Financial details of the purchase of Bakers Express and DNK Express were not disclosed. Most logistics companies do not have their...
indianapolismonthly.com
Fortville Gives Small-Town Charm With Big-City Amenities
INDULGE As if the berry puff pastries, cookie cakes, boozy macarons, apple fritters the size of your head, and maple syrup–waffle doughnuts weren’t enticing enough. Housed in a former Fortville auto repair shop, Sunrise Bakery delights with displays of vintage toys and Lionel trains. 101 W. Broadway St., 317-485-7574.
Indiana seeing largest gas tax drop since 2014
Indiana residents have been seeing some relief at the pump with falling gas prices. That relief will be increased in September when one of the gas taxes drops.
shelbycountypost.com
Downtown Shelbyville will be the site for Shelby County Cornstock on September 4
It's called an all day festival of peace, love and music for the whole family. Shelby County Cornstock hopes to bring that and more to Shelbyville's downtown on Sunday, September 4. Organizer DL Sanders says the new venue caught his eye as the downtown renovation project was reaching its conclusion.
Current Publishing
Historic Ambassador House to offer public tours Sept. 18
Members of the public will be able to get a look inside the Historic Ambassador House and Heritage Gardens in Fishers during an event planned for September. The venue, which hosts community events, weddings and other gatherings, will offer public tours from 2 to 4 p.m. Sept. 18, said Robert Bowling, vice president of the Ambassador House board of directors. The house, which was built in 1820, was once owned by Addison Harris, a former Indiana state senator who also served as an ambassador to Austria-Hungary.
WTHR
HOWEY: Indiana facing 125 degree days, severe rain events
INDIANAPOLIS — This past month, Indiana was bookended by two “thousand year” floods, coming in St. Louis and eastern Kentucky, in which at least 37 people were killed. This comes on the heels of a July 6 rainfall event in Fort Wayne that yielded nine inches, as well as a June 13 derecho that snapped hundreds of utility poles.
indyschild.com
25 Best September Festivals near Indianapolis
September brings with it cooler temperatures, changing leaves, pumpkin-spiced everything…and a whole lot of festivals! From cultural celebrations and fall festivals to art fairs, the month is packed with family-friendly events that are perfect for getting out and enjoying the glorious autumn weather. September Festivals around Indianapolis:. Stuckey Farm...
Current Publishing
Westfield council OKs appropriation for library
City officials in Westfield have signaled their support to appropriate more than $1.9 million as part of a project involving a new Westfield Washington Public Library building. The Westfield City Council voted 6-0 during its Aug. 8 meeting to approve $1,942,500 in funding for the library, which plans to build...
Southside Times
Top 10 signs that the Southside may be growing too fast
10. Used to be we’d meet “around about six” but now we have to go through six roundabouts to meet. 9. Haven’t seen one of those birdhouses shaped like a Burger Chef in a long time. 8. Homecroft’s got two signs now. 7. We didn’t...
