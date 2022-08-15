ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
pymnts

Why Are Travel Industry Vendor Payments So Complicated?

The travel industry was one of the biggest pandemic losers. Now that the world has largely reopened, business is booming again. Business travel is a big part of it. In the second quarter, business travel accounted for roughly two-thirds of Hilton Worldwide’s revenue mix and just over half of Marriott International’s, according to company earnings reports.
TRAVEL
pymnts

Fed Offers Crypto Banks Path to Global Payments Rails

The Federal Reserve has opened a path for crypto banks and stablecoin issuers to gain access to master accounts that would bring access to the global payments system. On Tuesday (Aug. 16), the Fed’s Board of Governors voted unanimously to create a three-tiered review system that would allow institutions with “novel charters” — such as the Wyoming-issued special purpose depository institution (SPDI) charters crypto bank Custodia and crypto exchange Kraken’s Kraken Bank — to apply for master accounts.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Linus Business#Pairsoft#Ap#Ach
pymnts

Ripple, Brazil’s Travelex Bank Add Crypto-Based X-Border Payments

Aiming to use cryptocurrency to enable cheaper, faster cross-border payments, enterprise blockchain and crypto solution provider Ripple has teamed up with Travelex Bank to launch RippleNet’s On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) solution in Brazil. Ripple’s ODL solution allows customers to send money across borders at a low cost and instantly, and...
ECONOMY
pymnts

Best Buy Jumps Into Hearing Aids After FDA Clears OTC Sales

Best Buy will begin offering Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-regulated hearing aids, following a ruling this week by the federal government allowing over-the-counter (OTC) sales of the devices. The tech retailer said in a press release Wednesday (Aug. 17) that it will begin selling an expanded collection of hearing devices...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
pymnts

Amazon Hopes to ‘Inspire’ Consumers to Shop TikTok-Style

Amazon has begun testing a new app feature that shows customers a video and photo feed of products, similar to the popular video social media platform TikTok. That’s according to a Wednesday (Aug. 17) report by The Wall Street Journal, which said — according to an unnamed source — that the test is visible to a handful of Amazon employees.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
pymnts

FinTech Qenta Acquires Crypto Company Noble Money

Financial insurance platform Qenta has acquired digital currency company Noble Money, Inc. for an undisclosed amount, the FinTech said in a news release Wednesday (Aug. 17). Noble Money works to scale digital currencies, starting with governmental adoption, the release said. It is backed by investors that include 8 VC, Tribe Capital, Social Capital and Green Sands Equity, all of whom will join Qenta’s investor group.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Grocery, Convenience Store Distribution Help Krispy Kreme Combat Inflation

As food prices rise, Krispy Kreme is leveraging its business selling fresh-made donuts to grocers and convenience stores to weather these inflationary challenges. On a call with analysts Wednesday (Aug. 17) discussing the company’s second-quarter 2022 financial results, the sweet treat brands’ executives explained how the company’s hub-and-spoke strategy is mitigating the impact.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Payments Solutions Firm Cardknox Integrates With Verifone Terminals

Payment solutions provider for developers Cardknox is integrating with end-to-end payment solution firm Verifone to enable merchants to keep up with the latest consumer payment preferences for card-present transactions. Cardknox strives to offer support for the broadest range of terminal options, and its integration with Verifone’s payment terminals M400 and...
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

WebBank Becomes Card Issuer on Amex Network

WebBank has become a card issuer and participant in the American Express network, the Utah-based bank said Tuesday (Aug. 16). “The collaboration allows WebBank to issue credit card and payment solutions that include American Express benefits,” the company said in a news release. “American Express selected WebBank as one of its key issuing banks focused on the FinTech industry.”
CREDITS & LOANS
pymnts

Insurance Payments Platform Ascend Endorsed by Agency Collective

The insurance payments platform Ascend was endorsed as a payments and financing platform for the member network serviced by the Agency Collective (The AC). Providing all-in-one financing, collections and payables, Ascend aims to help distributors get rid of labor-intensive processes while providing customers with a seamless digital checkout and financing experience.
PERSONAL FINANCE
pymnts

Today in Crypto: MercadoLibre Launches Cryptocurrency in Brazil, Tether Changes Up Auditors

Tether has begun working with BDO Italia, the Italian member firm of the BDO global organization, to bolster its transparency, a press release said. The company said it’s working more on accountability, and as it begins working with the BDO organization, it will release reports monthly as opposed to quarterly as it was prior. Stablecoin issuers publish attestations to assure the market that their coins are backed by real assets.
CURRENCIES
pymnts

Lloyds Bank Completes UK’s First Digital Promissory Note Purchase

Lloyds Bank has done the first transaction in the U.K. making use of a digital promissory note purchase, a press release said. Lloyds successfully debuted its pilot transaction of the digital note on Wednesday (Aug. 17). This will help boost the speed of payment and the bank thinks it will...
BUSINESS
pymnts

London FinTech Super Payments Intros Waitlist for Shoppers Ahead of Launch

Fresh on the heels of an estimated $30 million funding round, London FinTech Super Payments has introduced a waitlist for shoppers to access its cash back app ahead of its undetermined launch. The brainchild of Funding Circle Co-Founder and former CEO Samir Desai, Super Payments was created earlier this year...
WORLD
pymnts

pymnts

Boston, MA
16K+
Followers
24K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy