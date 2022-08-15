Read full article on original website
Authorized Push Payment Fraud Is Fastest Growing Scam for One Good Reason
The financial services industry has done a good job safeguarding consumers from third-party fraud — that age-old ruse in which bad actors steal personal information, card numbers or passwords to access victims’ bank accounts. Featurespace Founder David Excell told PYMNTS in an interview that, naturally, the fraudsters are...
Today in B2B Payments: Orbit, Axletree Partner to Offer End-to-End Treasury Automation
Today in B2B payments, new partnerships are bringing new solutions to customers. Orbit and Axletree have teamed up to offer a comprehensive treasury solution, while TSYS and Extend are working together to enable banks to offer virtual cards with spend management solutions to their business customers. Treasury management system (TMS)...
Why Are Travel Industry Vendor Payments So Complicated?
The travel industry was one of the biggest pandemic losers. Now that the world has largely reopened, business is booming again. Business travel is a big part of it. In the second quarter, business travel accounted for roughly two-thirds of Hilton Worldwide’s revenue mix and just over half of Marriott International’s, according to company earnings reports.
Fed Offers Crypto Banks Path to Global Payments Rails
The Federal Reserve has opened a path for crypto banks and stablecoin issuers to gain access to master accounts that would bring access to the global payments system. On Tuesday (Aug. 16), the Fed’s Board of Governors voted unanimously to create a three-tiered review system that would allow institutions with “novel charters” — such as the Wyoming-issued special purpose depository institution (SPDI) charters crypto bank Custodia and crypto exchange Kraken’s Kraken Bank — to apply for master accounts.
Ripple, Brazil’s Travelex Bank Add Crypto-Based X-Border Payments
Aiming to use cryptocurrency to enable cheaper, faster cross-border payments, enterprise blockchain and crypto solution provider Ripple has teamed up with Travelex Bank to launch RippleNet’s On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) solution in Brazil. Ripple’s ODL solution allows customers to send money across borders at a low cost and instantly, and...
Social Security payments: First half of $1,682 direct payment to be sent in 16 days
The first half of a massive double Social Security payment for September is set to go out in just 16 days.
Best Buy Jumps Into Hearing Aids After FDA Clears OTC Sales
Best Buy will begin offering Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-regulated hearing aids, following a ruling this week by the federal government allowing over-the-counter (OTC) sales of the devices. The tech retailer said in a press release Wednesday (Aug. 17) that it will begin selling an expanded collection of hearing devices...
A college student cashed out a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond - after piling $25 million into the meme stock
A college student made a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond stock this week. Jake Freeman's fund revealed a 6.2% stake in the retailer in late July, then sold it on Tuesday. Bed Bath & Beyond, the latest meme stock to skyrocket, has more than tripled in value...
Fall Stimulus Checks: These States Are Giving Out Cash [Full List]
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been three rounds of stimulation checks, but many people urgently need another one. Even if inflation is still punishing consumers, states are rising to the challenge. However, not all states are able to meet the need for more money.
Amazon Hopes to ‘Inspire’ Consumers to Shop TikTok-Style
Amazon has begun testing a new app feature that shows customers a video and photo feed of products, similar to the popular video social media platform TikTok. That’s according to a Wednesday (Aug. 17) report by The Wall Street Journal, which said — according to an unnamed source — that the test is visible to a handful of Amazon employees.
FinTech Qenta Acquires Crypto Company Noble Money
Financial insurance platform Qenta has acquired digital currency company Noble Money, Inc. for an undisclosed amount, the FinTech said in a news release Wednesday (Aug. 17). Noble Money works to scale digital currencies, starting with governmental adoption, the release said. It is backed by investors that include 8 VC, Tribe Capital, Social Capital and Green Sands Equity, all of whom will join Qenta’s investor group.
Grocery, Convenience Store Distribution Help Krispy Kreme Combat Inflation
As food prices rise, Krispy Kreme is leveraging its business selling fresh-made donuts to grocers and convenience stores to weather these inflationary challenges. On a call with analysts Wednesday (Aug. 17) discussing the company’s second-quarter 2022 financial results, the sweet treat brands’ executives explained how the company’s hub-and-spoke strategy is mitigating the impact.
54% of Online Marketplaces Rely on Payments Automation to Manage Burgeoning Volume
Online marketplaces are growing at a tremendous pace because of the economy’s digital shift. Executives now recognize that, paradoxically, the faster their monthly payables volume grows, the harder it will be for them to manage and continue operating efficiently. More than four in five online marketplace executives also understand...
Payments Solutions Firm Cardknox Integrates With Verifone Terminals
Payment solutions provider for developers Cardknox is integrating with end-to-end payment solution firm Verifone to enable merchants to keep up with the latest consumer payment preferences for card-present transactions. Cardknox strives to offer support for the broadest range of terminal options, and its integration with Verifone’s payment terminals M400 and...
WebBank Becomes Card Issuer on Amex Network
WebBank has become a card issuer and participant in the American Express network, the Utah-based bank said Tuesday (Aug. 16). “The collaboration allows WebBank to issue credit card and payment solutions that include American Express benefits,” the company said in a news release. “American Express selected WebBank as one of its key issuing banks focused on the FinTech industry.”
Insurance Payments Platform Ascend Endorsed by Agency Collective
The insurance payments platform Ascend was endorsed as a payments and financing platform for the member network serviced by the Agency Collective (The AC). Providing all-in-one financing, collections and payables, Ascend aims to help distributors get rid of labor-intensive processes while providing customers with a seamless digital checkout and financing experience.
Today in Crypto: MercadoLibre Launches Cryptocurrency in Brazil, Tether Changes Up Auditors
Tether has begun working with BDO Italia, the Italian member firm of the BDO global organization, to bolster its transparency, a press release said. The company said it’s working more on accountability, and as it begins working with the BDO organization, it will release reports monthly as opposed to quarterly as it was prior. Stablecoin issuers publish attestations to assure the market that their coins are backed by real assets.
Lloyds Bank Completes UK’s First Digital Promissory Note Purchase
Lloyds Bank has done the first transaction in the U.K. making use of a digital promissory note purchase, a press release said. Lloyds successfully debuted its pilot transaction of the digital note on Wednesday (Aug. 17). This will help boost the speed of payment and the bank thinks it will...
London FinTech Super Payments Intros Waitlist for Shoppers Ahead of Launch
Fresh on the heels of an estimated $30 million funding round, London FinTech Super Payments has introduced a waitlist for shoppers to access its cash back app ahead of its undetermined launch. The brainchild of Funding Circle Co-Founder and former CEO Samir Desai, Super Payments was created earlier this year...
PYMNTS Intelligence: Benefits and Challenges of Leveraging ERP Integration to Smooth B2B Payments
The B2B payments market is expected to reach $1.9 trillion by 2028, and for such a massive facet of the modern economy, this everyday payment process is rife with obstacles and challenges. Two friction points in particular plague accounting departments: invoice reconciliation and a lack of supplier portals. Forty-two percent...
