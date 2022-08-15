Read full article on original website
One of Texas’ last ‘untouched’ waterways down to a ‘trickle’ amid drought
HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — What’s been called one of Texas’ “best kept secrets,” the Roy Creek Canyon Reserve, has been feeling the drought as much as the rest of the state. Landowner Lew Adams said it’s the worst condition the reserve has been in since 2011.
New Texas political ad shows child wearing body armor to return to school
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A catchy country song accompanies a new political ad showing the familiar routine of a mother getting her child ready to go back to school, but it concludes with the startling image of the boy holding a “first day of school” sign dressed in body armor. Words then appear on a black screen reading, “Our children are not soldiers. Vote for change on November 8th.”
The United Family announces winners of ‘Road Trip to Your Health’ contest
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — In June, The United Family kicked off a company-wide health initiative for its guests called “Road Trip to Your Health.” During this week-long campaign, guests had opportunities to participate in various challenges to win prizes and learn more about health. In addition...
CPRIT oversight committee approves $89 million in cancer research, prevention grants
AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Wednesday at the Capitol, the Oversight Committee of the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas approved $89 million in awards for cancer research, prevention and product development. The institute was established in 2007 when the state legislature agreed to pump $3 billion in taxpayer...
51 years in education and she’s not stopping now
SAN MARCOS, Texas (Nexstar) — Connie Bagley kicked off August celebrating her 51st year as a teacher, amid a time when Texas teachers are leaving the profession at record rates, she doesn’t plan on leaving quite yet. The 73-year-old educator has spent the better half of her career...
Levelland Chamber of Commerce awarded 2022 Go Texan Marketing Enhancement Grant
The following is a press release from the Levelland Chamber of Commerce:. LEVELLAND, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — On Wednesday, August 17 at 3:00 pm, representatives from Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) will be in Levelland to recognize the Levelland Chamber of Commerce as the recipient of the 2022 Go Texan Marketing Enhancement Grant in the amount of $5000. This program is designed to provide grant funds to Associate Go Texan partners who coordinate public festivals and events across the state that will promote GO TEXAN businesses, Texas made products and the overall GO TEXAN Program. Carol Faulkenberry, West Texas Marketing Representative for Texas Department of Ag will make presentation to Chamber of Commerce staff and Board of Directors at the Chamber of Commerce office at 1101 Avenue H in Levelland.
UT Tyler poll: Paxton holds 2-point lead in AG race
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — The race for the Texas Attorney General is getting closer than expected. Republican incumbent Ken Paxton is leading his opponent, Rochelle Garza, by two percentage points, according to a new UT Tyler poll. This could be huge for Democrats. The poll surveyed more than 1,384 registered...
ERCOT Board announces new CEO
AUSTIN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Electric Reliability Council of Texas Board of Directors has announced the selection of Pablo Vegas to serve as the President and CEO for the Texas grid operator. The company said in a news release on Tuesday morning that Vegas will join ERCOT on...
DeSantis announces 20 charges of voter fraud by new election security office
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Thursday that the state’s new Office of Election Crimes and Security has uncovered 20 instances of voter fraud since its establishment on July 1. “The Office of Election Crimes and Security, in conjunction with the Attorney General’s office and FDLE of the state...
The Ogallala Aquifer: The past, the present, and the future of agriculture
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Ogallala Aquifer has fueled irrigation systems essential for the High Plains to stand resilient against historic drought conditions throughout the last century, allowing for prosperity in a region not naturally friendly to many crops or agricultural developments. However, researchers and data have shown the aquifer is a finite resource that could see its end within the next generation.
Puerto Rico cruise ship docks face $425M public-private deal
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s governor on Tuesday announced a public-private partnership to overhaul the island’s cruise ship docks as part of a $425 million project to boost the U.S. territory’s tourism sector. Gov. Pedro Pierluisi said the project aims to transform Puerto...
