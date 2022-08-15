Read full article on original website
ICE! Returning to Gaylord Texan Following Two-Year HiatusLarry LeaseGrapevine, TX
Juvenile Arrested After Threat of Violence Toward DeSoto SchoolLarry LeaseDesoto, TX
Dallas Housing Authority Received $19 Million to Help Renters in NeedLarry LeaseDallas, TX
H-E-B Hosting One-Day Career Fair Across TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
The 5 richest people in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
dallasexpress.com
Dallas ISD Considers Canceling Classes on Election Day
The Dallas Independent School District could follow in the footsteps of Richardson, Garland, and Keller ISDs, all of which have decided not to hold classes on Election Day. Citing “safety concerns of campuses being used as polling places and individuals having open access to more than half of the district campuses,” the district will consider whether to designate Election Day as a “professional development day” without in-person classes.
Lewisville ISD looks to mitigate staffing challenges among substitutes and teachers
The district awarded several grants to paraprofessionals to get their teaching certifications. (Courtesy Lewisville ISD) Lewisville ISD, like many other districts, faced staffing shortages in the 2021-22 school year. Ahead of the 2022-23 school year, the district took steps to mitigate a shortage of substitutes and teachers as well as...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Teacher Returns From Retirement to Fill Staffing Gap, Becomes Standout in Dallas ISD
Students in Frankie Weathers' fifth-grade class have some big shoes to fill. "I hate to brag or be boastful, but I did have the highest scores in the building," said Weathers, who teaches fifth-grade reading and social studies at Edna Rowe Elementary in the Dallas ISD. Her class was the...
howafrica.com
Bible Among ‘Controversial Books’ Banned By Dallas Area School District
A Texas school district has pulled the Bible and over 40 other books from its libraries after the books sparked complaints from parents and community members. The Keller Independent School District emailed principals on Tuesday morning, August 16, ordering the temporary removal of the books, according to the Dallas Morning News.
Texas ISD pulls Bible from schools, announces sweeping book removals after months-long review process
Keller ISD has opted to remove all challenged books from its schools, seemingly voiding the results of a long and meticulous review undertaken by staff and parents.
Scholastic Book Fairs will not be held at Grapevine-Colleyville ISD schools after list of books being sold was not provided
GRAPEVINE, Texas — Students in the Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District will not have the chance to select books at a Scholastic Book Fair this year, as the district has pulled the plug and is searching for another vendor. The district said Scholastic didn't provide a full list of every...
DeSoto ISD gets B STAAR rating
DESOTO, Texas — STAAR results are in, and DeSoto is seeing a big improvement over previous years, with a B rating issued to them by the Texas Education Agency. This is an improvement over their previous two ratings in 2018 and 2019, which were a D and a C, respectively.
advocatemag.com
RISD schools receive accountability ratings again
The results are in— Richardson ISD earned a B rating as a district in accountability ratings this year. For the first time since the 2018-2019 school year, the Texas Education Agency resumed the rating system, which measures what students are learning and how well they’re prepared for the next grade or level.
O’Rouke Again Delights Supporters In Response To Abbott Hecklers
Beto O’Rourke made national news last week with an expletive-laden retort to an Abbott supporter that went viral on social media. On Thursday, O’Rourke again exhilarated a crowd of supporters in deep-red Fredericksburg by responding to a gaggle of hecklers with, “Lest we be annoyed or judge these Abbott people, let’s have a little sympathy, their candidate never shows up to talk to them.”
Free lunch no more: Parents across North Texas prepare to pay as pandemic-era program ends
CADDO MILLS, Texas — Lunch is no longer free for all public school students, after COVID-era waivers from the federal government expired. "Last year was free, which was a big blessing," Kortney Sandoval, a Caddo Mills mom, told WFAA. Now that the program's expired, Sandoval said she's looking at...
libertywingspan.com
Frisco ISD updates COVID-19 protocols
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that they are moving away from restricted measures such as quarantines and social distancing. Two notable changes to the COVID guidelines include eliminating social distancing requirements of staying at least 6 feet away from others, and eliminating the need to quarantine if individuals have been exposed but not infected.
WFAA
Gov. Abbott taps Chuck Norris (and a crime-reporting app) to stop Texas' next school shooting. Will it work?
HOUSTON — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is re-deploying a program to alert law enforcement of suspicious activity at schools as kids are heading back into the classroom. It’s called iWatch Texas and it’s designed to provide law enforcement with quick tips to respond to danger. It’s one...
desotoisd.org
DeSoto ISD Trustee Earns Master Designation
The DeSoto Independent School District is proud to announce that DeSoto High School Class of 2007 alumnae and DeSoto ISD Board Trustee Dr. Tiffany Clark has earned the Leadership Texas Association of School Board’s Master Trustee Designation, the highest designation recognized by TASB. Leadership TASB is a unique board-development...
Rockwall dad donates half his liver to son in life-changing transplant surgery today
ROCKWALL, TX (Aug. 17, 2022) Today the Holloway family waits on pins and needles as two members of their family – father and son – undergo life-changing surgery at Keck Hospital at the University of Southern California. Twenty-two-year old Luke Holloway, a Rockwall ISD graduate now living in...
No threat found after DeSoto schools placed on lockdown
DESOTO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — No threat was found after multiple DeSoto schools were placed on lockdown Tuesday morning, officials said.Officials said in a statement that an unknown person contacted the DeSoto Police Department and made a threat that led to the lockdowns of Katherine Johnson Technology Magnet Academy (KJTMA), Cockrell Hill Elementary, Woodridge Elementary, and The Meadows Elementary.However; at 9:20 a.m., all campuses were released to normal activity after no credible threats were identified by the district nor law enforcement.Officials said out of an abundance of caution, DeSoto ISD will "provide a heightened patrol throughout the remainder of the day."
KSAT 12
‘I would invite the governor to love his people’: San Antonio archbishop’s message to Gov. Greg Abbott on Uvalde
UVALDE, Texas – Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller, the leader of the San Antonio Archdiocese and one of the top two Catholic leaders in Texas, shared his thoughts about Gov. Greg Abbott’s handling of the Uvalde school shooting massacre in an emotional interview. “We don’t need to show power at...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Community Organizations Rally Together After The Death of Lancaster Youth Football Coach
Outside Dallas City Hall Thursday, a call to action rally started with prayer followed by strong words from the podium. "How do we make good on such a horrible situation?” asked Dr. Keisha Lankford with Lankford Avenue Services. “We all need to look in the mirror and ask, 'what do we need to do? What can I do?' We cannot pass blame. We cannot look to people outside our community. We have to look within."
Dallas ISD initiative adds more Black and Latino male teachers in classrooms
DALLAS — The first day of school is approaching for Dallas Independent School District. Teachers and staff on campuses across DISD are working hard to prepare classrooms for students. ”I love being in the classroom,” said Jerimy Mask, a teacher at Marsalis S.T.E.A.M. Academy. The Richmond, Virginia native...
Texas to execute man for slaying of Dallas real estate agent
HOUSTON (AP) — A man who fatally stabbed a real estate agent inside a model home in suburban Dallas faces execution Wednesday evening, more than 16 years after the slaying. Kosoul Chanthakoummane was on parole when 40-year-old Sarah Walker was killed in July 2006. She was found stabbed more than 30 times in the model […]
texasmetronews.com
Rededication of “White Only” water fountain sign
The Dallas County Commissioners’ Court is holding a “Rededication” of the “White Only” water fountain sign, discovered in the building almost 20 years ago. The historical ceremony will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 18th in the 1st floor lobby of the newly renovated Dallas County Recorde Building, 500 Elm Street, Dallas, 75202 situated at the corner of Elm and Houston Street.
