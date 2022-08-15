ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rowlett, TX

Dallas ISD Considers Canceling Classes on Election Day

The Dallas Independent School District could follow in the footsteps of Richardson, Garland, and Keller ISDs, all of which have decided not to hold classes on Election Day. Citing “safety concerns of campuses being used as polling places and individuals having open access to more than half of the district campuses,” the district will consider whether to designate Election Day as a “professional development day” without in-person classes.
Bible Among ‘Controversial Books’ Banned By Dallas Area School District

A Texas school district has pulled the Bible and over 40 other books from its libraries after the books sparked complaints from parents and community members. The Keller Independent School District emailed principals on Tuesday morning, August 16, ordering the temporary removal of the books, according to the Dallas Morning News.
DeSoto ISD gets B STAAR rating

DESOTO, Texas — STAAR results are in, and DeSoto is seeing a big improvement over previous years, with a B rating issued to them by the Texas Education Agency. This is an improvement over their previous two ratings in 2018 and 2019, which were a D and a C, respectively.
RISD schools receive accountability ratings again

The results are in— Richardson ISD earned a B rating as a district in accountability ratings this year. For the first time since the 2018-2019 school year, the Texas Education Agency resumed the rating system, which measures what students are learning and how well they’re prepared for the next grade or level.
O’Rouke Again Delights Supporters In Response To Abbott Hecklers

Beto O’Rourke made national news last week with an expletive-laden retort to an Abbott supporter that went viral on social media. On Thursday, O’Rourke again exhilarated a crowd of supporters in deep-red Fredericksburg by responding to a gaggle of hecklers with, “Lest we be annoyed or judge these Abbott people, let’s have a little sympathy, their candidate never shows up to talk to them.”
Frisco ISD updates COVID-19 protocols

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that they are moving away from restricted measures such as quarantines and social distancing. Two notable changes to the COVID guidelines include eliminating social distancing requirements of staying at least 6 feet away from others, and eliminating the need to quarantine if individuals have been exposed but not infected.
DeSoto ISD Trustee Earns Master Designation

The DeSoto Independent School District is proud to announce that DeSoto High School Class of 2007 alumnae and DeSoto ISD Board Trustee Dr. Tiffany Clark has earned the Leadership Texas Association of School Board’s Master Trustee Designation, the highest designation recognized by TASB. Leadership TASB is a unique board-development...
No threat found after DeSoto schools placed on lockdown

DESOTO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — No threat was found after multiple DeSoto schools were placed on lockdown Tuesday morning, officials said.Officials said in a statement that an unknown person contacted the DeSoto Police Department and made a threat that led to the lockdowns of Katherine Johnson Technology Magnet Academy (KJTMA), Cockrell Hill Elementary, Woodridge Elementary, and The Meadows Elementary.However; at 9:20 a.m., all campuses were released to normal activity after no credible threats were identified by the district nor law enforcement.Officials said out of an abundance of caution, DeSoto ISD will "provide a heightened patrol throughout the remainder of the day."
Community Organizations Rally Together After The Death of Lancaster Youth Football Coach

Outside Dallas City Hall Thursday, a call to action rally started with prayer followed by strong words from the podium. "How do we make good on such a horrible situation?” asked Dr. Keisha Lankford with Lankford Avenue Services. “We all need to look in the mirror and ask, 'what do we need to do? What can I do?' We cannot pass blame. We cannot look to people outside our community. We have to look within."
Texas to execute man for slaying of Dallas real estate agent

HOUSTON (AP) — A man who fatally stabbed a real estate agent inside a model home in suburban Dallas faces execution Wednesday evening, more than 16 years after the slaying. Kosoul Chanthakoummane was on parole when 40-year-old Sarah Walker was killed in July 2006. She was found stabbed more than 30 times in the model […]
Rededication of “White Only” water fountain sign

The Dallas County Commissioners’ Court is holding a “Rededication” of the “White Only” water fountain sign, discovered in the building almost 20 years ago. The historical ceremony will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 18th in the 1st floor lobby of the newly renovated Dallas County Recorde Building, 500 Elm Street, Dallas, 75202 situated at the corner of Elm and Houston Street.
