County Fair Food Showdown winners announced
HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Fair has amazing food, but only a few can recognized as the best of the food showdown winners. There were three categories: new food, sweets and treats and a healthy option. The best new food dish was the “Dirty Bird chicken and waffle pizza,” a collaboration between Dirty […]
Volunteers flood area near Erie County Fairgrounds with positive messages
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Volunteers from Buffalo and Rochester are taking time to stand next to colorful carts featuring positive messages and Bible-based literature. Scot and Anita Fagan of East Aurora have been attending the Erie County Fair since they were kids. “As a kid, you just loved it. There...
7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: August 19 - August 21
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Are you looking for something to do this weekend? Several family-friendly events are taking place across Western New York. Kids Day at Buffalo Bills preseason game against the Denver Broncos. The Buffalo Bills will take on the Denver Broncos at 1 p.m. on Saturday and...
$80K grant announced for adaptive playground in Tonawanda
TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — State Assemblyman Bill Conrad announced Thursday that he has secured $80,000 in state funding to build an adaptive playground at Walter Kenney Field and equip each of the town’s 26 facilities with a defibrillator. $50,000 will go towards the playground, which will be constructed for all children regardless of physical, intellectual […]
Random Account Is Tweeting Every House In Buffalo, New York
The real estate market in Buffalo, New York and across New York State has been pretty hot over the last couple of years. The COVID-19 pandemic did not slow down home buyers. In fact, it seems that it only made buyers more eager and willing to find the perfect home at a big price!
Owners of Mississippi Mudds to open District 37 Kitchen and Taphouse on North Tonawanda waterfront
BUFFALO (WKBW) — The Berrafato family has been cooking up summer fun in Western New York for decades and now the owners of two local staples are expanding to North Tonawanda. Frank Berrafato, the co-owner of Mississippi Mudds and Old Man River on Niagara Street in Tonawanda, tells 7...
Cops Will Be All Over The Highways In New York
There are still so many things to see and do before was can say summer is officially over in New York State. After the last two summers we had, this summer has been nothing short of fun! It has been great to be back out enjoying concerts, fairs and festivals in person again and it has been amazing to put the COVID pandemic behind us. But even though things have gotten back to a more normal feel, we still need to be responsible on the roadways.
Groundbreaking held in Lackawanna for $2M Flexlume facility
LACKAWANNA, N.Y. — Flexlume, a company that makes many of the most prominent signs that you see on buildings in Western New York, is soon getting a new home when it moves from Buffalo to Lackawanna. If you don't know the name Flexlume, you've most certainly seen its work....
Scary Carnivores Spotted On Route 5 In Lakeview, NY
Ok...maybe they weren't THAT scary. But did you see these guys on your way to/from work yesterday?. On a normal day, if you saw some fierce carnivores that have been extinct for years on your way to work, you would probably be horrified. But these ones were just there to make people smile...we think.
Famous Downtown Buffalo Restaurant is Saying Goodbye
Over the last two-plus years, we have seen an influx of restaurants closing in Buffalo and the surrounding suburbs. Some places close for a period of time before reopening, while others close for good. It's been a difficult time over the last 28-30 months, due to the pandemic, which has...
Welcome to Lewiston, Queen B's Cottage
Queen B's Cottage celebrated a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday, Aug. 12, with the Niagara River Region Chamber of Commerce. Owner Brooke Unversaw opened the new retail location in the former Lewiston Council of the Arts building. She previously had space inside The Country Doctor Antique & Gift Shop. Unversaw has curated a unique mix of home goods and gifts at the location at 475 Ridge St. (located directly behind the International Peace Garden).
10 Fun Things to Do with Out of Town Visitors During the Summer in WNY
Do you have visitors coming to town, but zero plans in mind for when they get here? We get it. As locals it is easy to forget about all the fun things our region has to offer; hence the reason we at Step Out Buffalo are here to remind you! With summer weather still in full affect, there are plenty of ways to enjoy the outdoors and give your friends and family a trip they’ll remember. Check out our picks below!
These Restaurants In Western New York Offer Dog-Friendly Patio Dining
It's summer, and we all want to eat on the patio...but why would we want to do eat our lunch alone?. Luckily for us, there are plenty of restaurant options that allow your dog to dine with you in Western New York. Dogs are a part of your family, and...
Thursday at the Erie County Fair
When you come to the Erie County Fair be sure to stop at the Military corridor. This year they brought in a black hawk helicopter. You can actually go inside the helicopter and sit in the cockpit. Sargent First Class Brandon Zimmer, US Army National Guard says they flew the helicopter in on August 4th before all the other equipment and rides came in so they could land safely. There are multiple models and tasks that the black hawk can complete. Some of the tasks the U.S. National Guard uses the black hawk for are natural disasters, like this medivac that they will use to pull wounded people and stranded people out. It also has a hoist that will lower down a body and get people off of roofs during flooding situations, literally flying into dangerous situations to save people. You can also check out some of the other vehicles they have there like the Humvee and excavator.
Seneca Nation marks 20-year anniversary of casino deal with New York
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — It's a 20-year anniversary for the Seneca Nation and State of New York since they joined together to sign a deal to allow the start of casino gaming. But it's been a bumpy relationship between the two as they set the stage for potentially difficult negotiations on a new gaming compact for 2023.
Niagara Falls man sentenced for beating a man to death
LOCKPORT, N.Y. — A Niagara Falls man was sentenced on Thursday for beating a man to death last year. The Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman announced that Nicholas Bartek was given a sentence of 20 years to life in state prison the death of 26-year-old Wayne E. Jackson II of Youngstown.
Where to Eat & Drink Near the Buffalo Niagara International Airport
You’ve been on a plane for a few hours, the snacks were mediocre, and you’ve finally grabbed your luggage from the baggage claim. Up next on the list: finding a place to eat. Whether you’re from the Western New York region or it is your first time visiting, there are plenty of food options within minutes of the Buffalo Niagara Airport. From restaurants and bars, to diners and cafes, there’s something for every craving.
Buffalo To Become North America’s Next Best Cruise Destination
Earlier this month, New York Governor Kathy Hochul made an announcement on the Buffalo waterfront about some new construction and improvements that are coming to the Queens City of the Great Lakes. Among the things that were discussed was the new Waterfront Activity Center that is built inside of the...
DEC Officer Rescues Pair of Baby Opossums in Cattaraugus County
A New York State DEC officer recently rescued a pair of baby opossums in Cattaraugus County and took them to a local rehabilitation center. The DEC reports that Environmental Conservation Officer Jason Powers assisted in rescuing the two babies on August 5th after their mother was struck by a vehicle. Officer Powers worked quickly to retrieve the babies. He successfully transported them to a wildlife rehabilitation center in the Town of Poland.
One stand at the Erie County Fair can possibly make your wallet heavier
HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — The cost of a day at the fair can add up, with all the food, games and rides to enjoy. But the New York State Comptroller’s Office can possibly help lighten the load, and help people find some extra change that’s attached to their names. “We return over $1.5 billion a […]
