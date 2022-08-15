When you come to the Erie County Fair be sure to stop at the Military corridor. This year they brought in a black hawk helicopter. You can actually go inside the helicopter and sit in the cockpit. Sargent First Class Brandon Zimmer, US Army National Guard says they flew the helicopter in on August 4th before all the other equipment and rides came in so they could land safely. There are multiple models and tasks that the black hawk can complete. Some of the tasks the U.S. National Guard uses the black hawk for are natural disasters, like this medivac that they will use to pull wounded people and stranded people out. It also has a hoist that will lower down a body and get people off of roofs during flooding situations, literally flying into dangerous situations to save people. You can also check out some of the other vehicles they have there like the Humvee and excavator.

ERIE COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO