News 4 Buffalo

County Fair Food Showdown winners announced

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Fair has amazing food, but only a few can recognized as the best of the food showdown winners. There were three categories: new food, sweets and treats and a healthy option. The best new food dish was the “Dirty Bird chicken and waffle pizza,” a collaboration between Dirty […]
WKBW-TV

7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: August 19 - August 21

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Are you looking for something to do this weekend? Several family-friendly events are taking place across Western New York. Kids Day at Buffalo Bills preseason game against the Denver Broncos. The Buffalo Bills will take on the Denver Broncos at 1 p.m. on Saturday and...
News 4 Buffalo

$80K grant announced for adaptive playground in Tonawanda

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — State Assemblyman Bill Conrad announced Thursday that he has secured $80,000 in state funding to build an adaptive playground at Walter Kenney Field and equip each of the town’s 26 facilities with a defibrillator. $50,000 will go towards the playground, which will be constructed for all children regardless of physical, intellectual […]
Power 93.7 WBLK

Cops Will Be All Over The Highways In New York

There are still so many things to see and do before was can say summer is officially over in New York State. After the last two summers we had, this summer has been nothing short of fun! It has been great to be back out enjoying concerts, fairs and festivals in person again and it has been amazing to put the COVID pandemic behind us. But even though things have gotten back to a more normal feel, we still need to be responsible on the roadways.
Person
Ryan
Power 93.7 WBLK

Scary Carnivores Spotted On Route 5 In Lakeview, NY

Ok...maybe they weren't THAT scary. But did you see these guys on your way to/from work yesterday?. On a normal day, if you saw some fierce carnivores that have been extinct for years on your way to work, you would probably be horrified. But these ones were just there to make people smile...we think.
wnypapers.com

Welcome to Lewiston, Queen B's Cottage

Queen B's Cottage celebrated a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday, Aug. 12, with the Niagara River Region Chamber of Commerce. Owner Brooke Unversaw opened the new retail location in the former Lewiston Council of the Arts building. She previously had space inside The Country Doctor Antique & Gift Shop. Unversaw has curated a unique mix of home goods and gifts at the location at 475 Ridge St. (located directly behind the International Peace Garden).
stepoutbuffalo.com

10 Fun Things to Do with Out of Town Visitors During the Summer in WNY

Do you have visitors coming to town, but zero plans in mind for when they get here? We get it. As locals it is easy to forget about all the fun things our region has to offer; hence the reason we at Step Out Buffalo are here to remind you! With summer weather still in full affect, there are plenty of ways to enjoy the outdoors and give your friends and family a trip they’ll remember. Check out our picks below!
WKBW-TV

Thursday at the Erie County Fair

When you come to the Erie County Fair be sure to stop at the Military corridor. This year they brought in a black hawk helicopter. You can actually go inside the helicopter and sit in the cockpit. Sargent First Class Brandon Zimmer, US Army National Guard says they flew the helicopter in on August 4th before all the other equipment and rides came in so they could land safely. There are multiple models and tasks that the black hawk can complete. Some of the tasks the U.S. National Guard uses the black hawk for are natural disasters, like this medivac that they will use to pull wounded people and stranded people out. It also has a hoist that will lower down a body and get people off of roofs during flooding situations, literally flying into dangerous situations to save people. You can also check out some of the other vehicles they have there like the Humvee and excavator.
stepoutbuffalo.com

Where to Eat & Drink Near the Buffalo Niagara International Airport

You’ve been on a plane for a few hours, the snacks were mediocre, and you’ve finally grabbed your luggage from the baggage claim. Up next on the list: finding a place to eat. Whether you’re from the Western New York region or it is your first time visiting, there are plenty of food options within minutes of the Buffalo Niagara Airport. From restaurants and bars, to diners and cafes, there’s something for every craving.
chautauquatoday.com

DEC Officer Rescues Pair of Baby Opossums in Cattaraugus County

A New York State DEC officer recently rescued a pair of baby opossums in Cattaraugus County and took them to a local rehabilitation center. The DEC reports that Environmental Conservation Officer Jason Powers assisted in rescuing the two babies on August 5th after their mother was struck by a vehicle. Officer Powers worked quickly to retrieve the babies. He successfully transported them to a wildlife rehabilitation center in the Town of Poland.
