TMZ.com
FIU Linebacker Luke Knox Dead At 22, Brother Of Bills Star Dawson Knox
10:42 AM PT -- A spokesperson for the Florida International University Police Dept. tells TMZ Sports ... cops responded to one of the campus' dorms on Wednesday after receiving a call about a medical emergency. According to the spokesperson, "officers did work on" Knox when they arrived on the scene...
hotnewhiphop.com
Jerry Jones Responds To Antonio Brown
Antonio Brown is not on a team right now, which has led most people to believe he is retired from professional football. Given the way he exited the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it is hard to imagine a team giving him much of a chance, as he usually tends to bring all sorts of drama with him. Having said that, Brown still has a desire to play, and it seems like the Dallas Cowboys are a preferred destination.
Why injured Detroit Lions WR Jameson Williams traveled to Indy and Levi Onwuzurike didn't
WESTFIELD, Ind. — Jameson Williams is still a few months from playing in his first NFL game, but the Detroit Lions brought their injured receiver to Indianapolis this week to experience Sunday's road preseason game and joint practices against the Colts. Lions coach Dan Campbell said that decision allows...
Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge
In a rather shocking and sad twist in the murder charge involving Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib, a new report claims that the former NFL star instigated the brawl that led to the fatal shooting. For those unaware of the incident, Yaqub was declared as a wanted man in Texas over the murder charge of […] The post Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
hotnewhiphop.com
Michael Irvin Attempts To Stop Bar Brawl In Texas: Watch
Michael Irvin is a busy man as he flies between destinations in order to tend to all of his various engagements. For instance, Irvin works for both ESPN and the NFL Network. Sometimes, he can be found on First Take next to Stephen A. Smith while other times, he is simply doing NFL analysis on the league's own network. This leads to a lot of travel, and earlier this week, Irving found himself going between New York and Texas.
Yardbarker
Lions Move On From Two Members of Roster
The Detroit Lions announced they have made decisions on two members of the current roster. On Monday the team parted ways with tight ends Nolan Givan, Garrett Griffin and center Ryan McCollum to get to 87 members on the roster. In order to get to 85 players on the active...
Look: Lions and Colts Fight During Joint Practice
Detroit Lions and Indianapolis Colts get a little testy during their joint practice.
Yardbarker
Colts Training Camp Journal, Day 12: Matt Ryan, Offense Tame Lions, Drew Ogletree Goes Down
On Wednesday, the Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions began the first of two days of joint practices at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Ind. ahead of their preseason Week 2 matchup on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium. It was a spirited affair that allowed for the Colts to set...
numberfire.com
Michael Pittman Jr. "dominates" Colts joint camp with Lions
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. has been lighting up the team's joint practices with the Detroit Lions, according to Joel A. Erickson of the Indy Star. Pittman "has hit it off with [quarterback Matt] Ryan right away," which is great news after the poor play of Carson Wentz a season ago, which capped the USC product's upside. There were signs of truly elite potential for Pittman in his sophomore campaign, and now we'll see if he takes an even bigger Year 3 jump like so many receivers before him.
Michigan basketball schedule for 2022-23 includes date with Emoni Bates in Detroit
Michigan basketball on Wednesday announced its non-conference schedule for the 2022-23 season, filling in the gaps from a rough outline that fans knew included trips to New York, Charlotte and London as part of high-profile events. The sauciest additions to U-M's slate? ...
CBS Sports
Michigan State basketball roster: Starting lineup prediction, bench rotation, depth outlook for 2022-23 season
At first glance, Michigan State's losses from its 2021-22 roster appear minimal, as the Spartans bid farewell to just one double-digit scorer from a 23-13 squad that exited the NCAA Tournament with a second-round loss to No. 2 seed Duke. But a deeper look reveals a slightly more uncertain perspective for a program that is just .500 in Big Ten play over the past two seasons as legendary coach Tom Izzo prepares for his 28th season on the MSU bench with a new contract in hand.
Yardbarker
Colts Training Camp Journal, Day 13: Defense Stands Its Ground
The Indianapolis Colts hosted the Detroit Lions once again on Thursday for the second of two joint practices before the teams square off at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday in their preseason matchup. After watching the Colts' offense on Wednesday, I spent Thursday watching the Colts' defense and special teams.
Yardbarker
Colts Rookie Tight-End out for regular season
Ogletree suffered the injury Wednesday in non-contact while the Colts practiced against the Detroit Lions. After practice, Frank Reich told the media, “It didn’t look good.” Later tests confirmed Ogletree tore his ACL. Currently, Ogletree is on Indy’s injured-reserve list. Ogletree’s potential. News of Ogletree’s...
Yardbarker
Indianapolis Colts Second Joint Practice with the Detroit Lions: Young Players Step Up
Sadly Andrew Ogletree has been placed on the IR, ending his rookie season as it started. This did not keep Ogletree away from the Indianapolis Colts second joint practice with the Detroit Lions. He was spotted on the sidelines supporting his teammates. Jelani Woods has stepped up in absence of his rookie tight end team mate. Matt Ryan has found comfort in connecting with him and the rest of the big bodied receivers, including Michael Pittman Jr and Mike Strachan.
