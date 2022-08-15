Read full article on original website
Related
The Fatal Shooting of Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the Set of 'Rust' Has Been Declared an Accident
A tragic incident occurred on the set of Rust on October 21, 2021—a low-budget western filmed on a ranch on the outskirts of Santa Fe, New Mexico: Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot by Alec Baldwin.
walls102.com
Coroner: Central Illinois plane crash killed Santa Fe couple
PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — A coroner has identified a Santa Fe, New Mexico, couple as the two people killed when a single-engine plane crashed on a roadway in central Illinois. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said Monday that the crash killed 75-year-old pilot James Everson and 67-year-old Lisa Evanson. The Peoria Journal Star reports an initial report from the Federal Aviation Administration says the aircraft “experienced engine issues” and attempted an emergency landing on Route 116 in Hanna City before striking powerlines. The aircraft, a Mooney M20K, crashed about 12:30 p.m. Saturday. The National Transportation Safety Board also is investigating the crash.
hoiabc.com
Body found in van outside Peoria store
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Police say the body of a man was found in a van in the parking lot of a local retail store Thursday afternoon. The Peoria County Coroner confirmed just after 4:00 p.m., the man was discovered in a U-Haul van in the parking lot of Kohl’s at the Willow Knolls Shopping Center.
KOAT 7
Dead man found in Abiquiu Lake
RIO ARRIBA COUNTY, N.M. — A male body was recovered from Abiquiu Lake Thursday afternoon. The body was discovered by a person fishing around noon. The Rio Arriba County Sheriff's Office, Army Corps of Engineers and the county's emergency management team recovered the body from the lake. The body...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hoiabc.com
4 arrested in connection with early morning stabbing in Peoria County
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Four men are in custody in connection with an early morning stabbing that left one man seriously injured in Peoria County Thursday. In a statement, the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office says they were called to UnityPoint Hospital around 3:30 AM for a man that was stabbed in a different location.
Crash leaves one person dead and two hospitalized in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a fatal crash at crash Thursday morning that left one person dead and two injured. The crash happened around 4 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Carlisle Blvd. and Menaul Blvd. Police say a white Honda Civic was going south on Carlisle when it hit a white […]
hoiabc.com
Peoria man sought after in connection with suspected drug delivery, striking LaSalle deputy and squad car
LaSALLE COUNTY (25 News Now) - Deputies in LaSalle County are looking for a man who they say is suspected of meth delivery and striking a LaSalle County deputy and squad car. Jerome Alexander Jr., 27, of Harvard Avenue in Peoria, is being charged with delivery of 263.1 grams of methamphetamine, aggravated fleeing and eluding, failure to stop for a property damage crash and property damage to private property.
Man charged in fatal road rage crash in Albuquerque back in court
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Roger Wilson, the man charged in a deadly road rage crash that killed two teenage girls, faced a judge Thursday. The state asked a judge to hold Wilson behind bars until trial arguing Wilson is a dangerous person and that his actions show that he has no regard for the safety and […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Santa Fe man charged with involuntary manslaughter
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department has filed an involuntary manslaughter charge against Frankie Cruz for the death of Michael Trujillo on April 27. Police say Cruz and Trujillo got into a fight when Cruz pushed Trujillo who fell. Trujillo hit his head on the ground and lost consciousness. While he later […]
KOAT 7
Police investigate homicide at Morningside Park
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Police are investigating a homicide at Morningside Park near Lead Ave and Aliso Drive. Police say one person was found dead on scene. APD violent crime detectives are investigating the incident. Police have not released any further information.
hoiabc.com
Man struck by vehicle, arrested on gun charges
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man was arrested by Peoria Police on gun charges after police say he was struck by a vehicle - a vehicle hit by his own gunfire. Police say Jerrell L. Hardges, 29, fired a weapon in the area of 2700 West Trewyn and a woman’s vehicle was struck by gunfire - which then struck him.
hoiabc.com
1 person hospitalized for burns after Peoria kitchen fire
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A person suffered burns late Thursday afternoon in a kitchen fire at a Peoria apartment complex, according to the fire department. Firefighters were called about 4:15 p.m. to a report of a grease fire in a first floor residence at the Glenbrook Apartments in the 4700 block of North Knoxville Avenue, between West Glen Avenue and West Lyndale Road, near Peoria Heights.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hoiabc.com
Man sentenced for role in 2021 Peoria murder
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man convicted of a January 2021 murder in Peoria is sentenced to seven years in prison. Jamere Laster was sentenced Wednesday, after pleading guilty to unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon in June. Laster is being credited for 522 days already served.
rrobserver.com
Woman allegedly enters man’s garage in Placitas without permission
A Sandoval County Sheriff Department’s Deputy was dispatched to a man’s home in Placitas on August 3 on to a report that a woman had broken into the man’s guest house/garage area. Upon arrival, the deputy saw that a woman named Ann Borgia was detained and was...
Trial delayed for men accused in murder of Albuquerque teens
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The trial for three men accused in the torture and murder of two Albuquerque teens has been delayed again. Stephen Goldman Junior, Julio Almentero and Jimmie Atkins are charged with the deaths of Colin Romero,15, and Ahmed Lateef, 14, in an alleged drug deal gone wrong. Investigators say the two teens were […]
rrobserver.com
Rio Rancho man charged with theft of Corrales fire truck
A Rio Rancho man is accused of stealing a Corrales Fire Department truck and taking it for a westward ride on Interstate 40 Tuesday morning. Dennis L. Chavez, 35, was arrested around 8:50 a.m. that day. He is charged with transferring a stolen motor vehicle, aggravated fleeing from a law enforcement officer, criminal damage to property and resisting, evading or obstructing a peace officer.
hoiabc.com
State police investigate apparent suicide at Peoria County Jail
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A Peoria County inmate was found unresponsive in his cell on Saturday and died on Monday. It’s under investigation by Illinois State Police as an apparent suicide. Sheriff Chris Watkins says the man was not on suicide watch. He says jail standards require...
losalamosreporter.com
Espanola Mayor Issues Statement On Multiple Robberies In City, Person Shot To Death During Tuesday Night Robbery
The City of Española Police Department is working closely with area agencies to locate a person of interest in several robberies in northern New Mexico. During the latest robbery, at an Española business on Tuesday night (August 16, 2022), an employee was shot and did not survive. The name of the deceased has not been released pending notification to the victim’s family.
Man accused of killing Blake’s employee facing federal charges
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Ricky Martinez Jr., the man accused of murdering a Blake’s employee during a robbery is now in federal custody and facing federal charges. He was arrested Wednesday night, less than 24 hours after being accused of robbing the Blake’s in Espanola and killing Cypress Garcia, an employee there. According to a criminal […]
Albuquerque police arrest murder suspect at Four Hills Studios
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has arrested 28-year-old Angelica Aguilar for the shooting of three people that left one of them dead. Aguilar was arrested at the Four Hills Studios on Central Ave. Wednesday evening by APD SWAT. Police say Aguilar and a group of men confronted Jesus Martinez Jr. and three women […]
Comments / 0