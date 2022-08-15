ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Nonprofit raises concerns that Iowa regulators are facilitating ‘puppy laundering’

An Iowa state agency is charging a nonprofit group $225 to offset the expense of searching for puppy-mill records the agency now admits it doesn’t maintain. The nonprofit group that has been invoiced for that expense objects to paying the state to look for nonexistent records. But the group says its bigger concern is that […] The post Nonprofit raises concerns that Iowa regulators are facilitating ‘puppy laundering’ appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
kicdam.com

Man With Local Ties Tapped To Lead Iowa-Based Hy-Vee

West Des Moines, IA (KICD)– A graduate of Washington High School in Cherokee has been tapped to be one of the new co-CEOs at Hy Vee. Aaron Wiese was a political science major at UNI when he got his first part-time job with the Iowa grocery chain. He became...
CHEROKEE, IA
WHO 13

What the approval for OTC hearing aids means for Iowans

WEST DES MOINES, IOWA — After years of bipartisan efforts, affordable hearing aids will be available over-the-counter in the United States in just two months. On Tuesday, The Food and Drug Administration officially established a category for over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids to be sold. The fight for this to happen stems back years ago with […]
IOWA STATE
rcreader.com

Former ITT Students in Iowa Receive $15.7 Million in Loans Discharged

DES MOINES, IOWA (August 16, 2022) — Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller applauds the US Department of Education's announcement Tuesday to discharge all remaining federal student loans for former students of ITT Technical Institute. The decision means 900 borrowers in Iowa will get $15.7 million of their debts discharged.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Des Moines, IA
Education
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Education
Local
Iowa Health
City
Des Moines, IA
Des Moines, IA
Health
bleedingheartland.com

Governor still using public funds to promote herself at Iowa State Fair

More than four years after signing into law a ban on using public funds to promote the name, likeness, or voice of Iowa's statewide elected officials in a "paid exhibit display at the Iowa state fair," Governor Kim Reynolds continues to spend part of her office budget on an Iowa State Fair booth plastered with her name and picture.
IOWA STATE
97X

An Iowa Community College Has Been Named The Second Best In America

The 2022 fall semester is getting ready to begin and many people are gearing up to head back to college or start their college careers. Many people succeed in starting their college careers at a community college and transferring or spending all of their college career earning a degree from a community college.
iowapublicradio.org

Iowa ends rent and utility assistance program

A federally funded program that kept Iowans housed with their lights on ends after August. The Iowa Finance Authority’s Rent and Utility Assistance Program gave more than $170 million – including Gov. Kim Reynolds' $36 million allocation of CARES Act funds – to an estimated 17,000 Iowans. This assistance could be used for utilities, rent and back rent. The program had higher income thresholds meaning it was open to many more Iowans than comparable rent assistance programs.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Leadership#Certifications#Crisis Management#Linus Company#The Iowa Medical Society
WHO 13

If re-elected, Governor Reynolds has familiar priority

DES MOINES, Iowa — She didn’t succeed the first two times. But in an interview with WHO 13, Governor Kim Reynolds — a Republican seeking her second full term in office — confirmed plans to try a third time to use tax dollars to assist more students into private schools. “It’s no secret,” the governor […]
DES MOINES, IA
rcreader.com

Companies Agree to Stop Mail Solicitations of Iowa Farmland Owners

DES MOINES, IOWA (August 17, 2022) — Three out-of-state companies that solicited rural Iowa landowners with land purchases far below market value through the mail have agreed to stop doing business in Iowa, Attorney General Tom Miller announced. In late 2021 and early 2022, the Attorney General’s Office received...
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
rcreader.com

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate Named Co-Chair of National Elections Committee

DES MOINES, IOWA (August 17, 2022) — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is the new co-chair of the National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS) Elections Committee. Sec Pate will serve for one year overseeing the important, bipartisan committee, along with New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver. They will work together to share best practices and help every state conduct smooth, clean elections.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

What is the Smallest Town in Iowa?

You know the saying, "if you're driving through this town and blink, you'll miss it." Iowa has a few towns like that but which one do you think is really the smallest? I don't mean smallest as in size either. I mean which town in Iowa has the smallest population?
IOWA STATE
K92.3

Iowa Is Home To One Of The Nation’s Best Community Colleges

To go to college or not to go to college, that is the question. It's a question hundreds of thousands of Americans have to answer every year. Do you think you'll need college to advance in your career choice? Do you want to have a 4-year college experience? Do you have good enough grades to get into the school you want? Can you even afford to go?
IOWA STATE
superhits1027.com

Repairs recommended for one of Iowa’s first tourism attractions

ARNOLDS PARK — An engineer hired to evaluate a historic site in Arnolds Park is recommending major repairs to the Abbie Gardner cabin. It’s the site of what’s known as the Spirit Lake massacre of 1857. About three dozen Europeans were killed by members of the Dakota tribe who used the area for hunting. Thirteen-year-old Abbie Gardner was briefly taken hostage. Three decades later she bought her family’s cabin and gave tours.
ARNOLDS PARK, IA
97X

Must See! Iowa’s Largest House is a Slice of Hollywood

There's a place in northern Iowa that looks like it doesn't belong in northern Iowa. It looks like it should be in California or at least on the coast of South Carolina. And maybe it shouldn't be called a "house" at all. It reminds me of the wide-open floor plan you see when you visit a resort. Where the bar/kitchen area is, could very easily be hosts checking you into your room and asking if you'd like to set up an appointment for a couples massage.
SPIRIT LAKE, IA
rcreader.com

African American Museum of Iowa to Honor Statewide Leaders at Annual History Makers Gala

CEDAR RAPIDS, IOWA (August 16, 2022) — The African American Museum of Iowa (AAMI) will host its annual History Makers Gala on Thursday, September 29, 2022. The event will highlight the achievements of honorees Sean Baylor (Cedar Rapids), Diana Henry (Iowa City), Pastor Chassidi Martin (Waterloo), Fred Seay (Keokuk), and Ross Wilburn (Ames). History Makers were nominated by their peers and selected by a Museum committee based on their professional and community impact as leaders. They will be recognized during the Gala (Thursday, September 29) at The Hotel at Kirkwood Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
WHO 13

Des Moines relocates school speed zone sign on University Ave.

DES MOINES, Iowa — After the hit and run death of a 14-year-old girl Des Moines’s city council made changes to the city’s school speed zone ordinance to change the language from school “houses” to school “facilities”. Now areas within 200 feet of a school facility like a sports field are considered school speed zones. […]
DES MOINES, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy