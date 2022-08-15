Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Massive Underground Bunker Buried in the Holyoke Range Was Built For a Dark PurposeYana BostongirlHolyoke, MA
Several Admit Mixed Feelings as Trader Joe's Sees 1st Unionized Store in MA, Many Fearing Recent Change is UnhelpfulDOPE Quick ReadsHadley, MA
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
The Largest Farmers' Market in CT is a Must-VisitTravel MavenConnecticut State
Related
wamc.org
Lavar Click-Bruce, Ed Collins will compete to represent Ward 5 on Springfield City Council
Two candidates have advanced to a special election next month to fill a vacancy on the City Council in Springfield, Massachusetts. Mayoral aide Lavar Click-Bruce and retired labor organizer Ed Collins were the top vote-getters in a field of seven candidates in Tuesday’s preliminary election. They’ll face off now in the September 13th final election for the Ward 5 seat on the City Council.
franklincountynow.com
Greenfield City Council Censures Councilor Lapienski
(Greenfield, MA) At Wednesday’s Greenfield City Council meeting, the council voted to censure Councilor Jasper Lapienski. This came after discussion on multiple facets of the work and conduct expected of city councilors including serving on committees and subcommittees, communicating with constituents via email, and a general effort to maintain professional decorum and work together as a council for the residents of Greenfield.
Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia takes to social media to combat city's trash problem
Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia is addressing the city's excess trash problem in a bold way. He has taken to social media, specifically his Facebook page, to call out property managers and landlords by name who are allowing trash to overflow in the alleyways behind or next their building. The landlords...
Seen@: Sheriff Nicholas Cocchi’s annual cookout at Springfield Elks Lodge #61
Sheriff Nicholas Cocchi’s annual cookout at Springfield Elks Lodge #61 drew 1,800 to 2,000 people on Wednesday, August 17. Among those in attendance were Attorney General Maura Healey and Geoff Diehl, who will face each other in the Massachusetts governor’s race in November.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ward 5 candidates Lavar Click-Bruce and Edward Collins Jr. win special election
SPRINGFIELD - Mayoral aide Lavar Click-Bruce and retired labor organizer Edward William Collins Jr. emerged as the top vote-getters in a field of seven candidates in Tuesday’s preliminary election, and will now square off in the Sept. 13 final election that will determine who will represent Ward 5 seat on the Springfield City Council.
thereminder.com
Mayor Sarno approves Round 7 of ARPA funding
SPRINGFIELD – Mayor Domenic Sarno is distributing funding awards totaling $4.16 million for the city’s seventh round of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) fund distribution. The announcement came during an Aug. 4 ceremony that welcomed several of the awardees. ARPA funds received approval from the federal government in...
wamc.org
Pittsfield Police Advisory and Review Board Chair says city is denying access to internal report on March Estrella killing
Chair Ellen Maxon opened the board’s Tuesday meeting with news that Chief Michael Wynn had shut down her effort to review his department’s internal report on the death of Miguel Estrella. “That brings me to a topic that I explored this week, and that was getting in touch...
Local school districts still looking to fill teacher positions
There is a need for highly qualified licensed teachers and in Springfield, the second biggest school district in New England, there are new positions to fill as well.
RELATED PEOPLE
Workshop for those seeking Massachusetts ID and license to be held in Springfield
A state representative along with the RMV is hosting a workshop in September to help Puerto Rican residents in Massachusetts to acquire their state license or ID.
“United We Progress”: Springfield Puerto Rican Parade Committee celebrates return of parade on Sept. 18
“Unidos Progresamos,” or “United We Progress,” will be the theme for this year’s Springfield Puerto Rican Parade. “It means that when one person in the community does well, we all do well,” said parade committee member Jade Rivera McFarlin at this week’s celebration of the parade’s upcoming return in September.
Vandalism reported at Bethlehem House in Easthampton
The Diocese of Springfield has released a statement following an act of vandalism Thursday at the Bethlehem House in Easthampton.
wamc.org
Bowler wrong about Franklin County women returning to Chicopee correctional center; Shugrue admits he was wrong about broken windows debate claims
The debates on Pittsfield Community Television are making waves with just weeks until the September 6th Democratic primary. With no Republican candidates running, the vote will likely guarantee the Berkshires’ next sheriff and DA. A flashpoint in the contentious campaign for sheriff has been the policy of holding Berkshire...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sinkhole reported on Main Street in Three Rivers
The town of Palmer is informing residents of a sinkhole discovered on Main Street in Three Rivers Thursday afternoon.
What’s new at Springfield Public Schools this year
Classes are almost back in session in Springfield and the school district is informing parents and students of what to expect this year.
businesswest.com
Springfield’s Puzzle Pieces Are Coming Together
That’s the phrase used by Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno — who acknowledged that it is somewhat of an oxymoron — to describe traffic that is, well, positive in nature. This would be traffic generated by vibrancy, by people coming into a city from somewhere else; traffic indicative of progress, as opposed to insufficient infrastructure, poor planning, or both.
Is Common Law Marriage Legal in the State of Massachusetts?
With the fall, particularly the month of October not too far off in the distance, I have been thinking about my wedding day lately. I was married back on Oct. 10, 2008, right here in Berkshire County, Williamstown to be exact with the reception in Pittsfield. It was a beautiful fall foliage day in the Berkshires and everything went off without a hitch. Every now and again, my wife and I will pull out our wedding DVD and sit back and just laugh at all of the crazy dancing we did on our day. Our guests were into it. There was even one point where my friend and kidney donor, John Pitroff had a dance-off with me to classic Michel Jackson and Tone Loc. This was nine years before John donated his kidney to me. We go back pretty far.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Westfield neighbors voice concerns about noise they’ll get from new Air National Guard fighters being considered for Barnes Regional Airport
WESTFIELD — Neighbors Marilyn Wardner, of Juniper Avenue, and Michael P. Ripa, of Springdale Street, live just a few hundred yards from the runways at Barnes-Westfield Regional Airport. Both are veterans. Wardner spent 20 years in the Air Force, while Ripa is an Army veteran of Vietnam. Both worry...
Affordable housing units coming to Springfield, Holyoke
The Baker-Polito Administration and MassHousing announce funds to help provide affordable housing in Springfield and Holyoke.
AG Healey stops to play basketball in Holyoke and tour businesses in Springfield
State Attorney General and Gubernatorial Candidate Maura Healey's Hoops Community Basketball tour continues Wednesday in Holyoke.
DA looking for public’s help with murder investigation on Center Street in Chicopee
A homicide that took place nearly a year ago has yet to be solved and the Hampden District Attorney's Office is looking for the public's help in the investigation. Anyone with information on the driver of a Lexus 400H is asked to contact the police.
Comments / 0