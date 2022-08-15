ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wamc.org

Lavar Click-Bruce, Ed Collins will compete to represent Ward 5 on Springfield City Council

Two candidates have advanced to a special election next month to fill a vacancy on the City Council in Springfield, Massachusetts. Mayoral aide Lavar Click-Bruce and retired labor organizer Ed Collins were the top vote-getters in a field of seven candidates in Tuesday’s preliminary election. They’ll face off now in the September 13th final election for the Ward 5 seat on the City Council.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
franklincountynow.com

Greenfield City Council Censures Councilor Lapienski

(Greenfield, MA) At Wednesday’s Greenfield City Council meeting, the council voted to censure Councilor Jasper Lapienski. This came after discussion on multiple facets of the work and conduct expected of city councilors including serving on committees and subcommittees, communicating with constituents via email, and a general effort to maintain professional decorum and work together as a council for the residents of Greenfield.
GREENFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, MA
Government
Springfield, MA
Elections
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Elections
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Springfield, MA
thereminder.com

Mayor Sarno approves Round 7 of ARPA funding

SPRINGFIELD – Mayor Domenic Sarno is distributing funding awards totaling $4.16 million for the city’s seventh round of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) fund distribution. The announcement came during an Aug. 4 ceremony that welcomed several of the awardees. ARPA funds received approval from the federal government in...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Domenic Sarno
wamc.org

Bowler wrong about Franklin County women returning to Chicopee correctional center; Shugrue admits he was wrong about broken windows debate claims

The debates on Pittsfield Community Television are making waves with just weeks until the September 6th Democratic primary. With no Republican candidates running, the vote will likely guarantee the Berkshires’ next sheriff and DA. A flashpoint in the contentious campaign for sheriff has been the policy of holding Berkshire...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#City Hall#Ne Springfield#Election Local#The Pine Point
businesswest.com

Springfield’s Puzzle Pieces Are Coming Together

That’s the phrase used by Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno — who acknowledged that it is somewhat of an oxymoron — to describe traffic that is, well, positive in nature. This would be traffic generated by vibrancy, by people coming into a city from somewhere else; traffic indicative of progress, as opposed to insufficient infrastructure, poor planning, or both.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WSBS

Is Common Law Marriage Legal in the State of Massachusetts?

With the fall, particularly the month of October not too far off in the distance, I have been thinking about my wedding day lately. I was married back on Oct. 10, 2008, right here in Berkshire County, Williamstown to be exact with the reception in Pittsfield. It was a beautiful fall foliage day in the Berkshires and everything went off without a hitch. Every now and again, my wife and I will pull out our wedding DVD and sit back and just laugh at all of the crazy dancing we did on our day. Our guests were into it. There was even one point where my friend and kidney donor, John Pitroff had a dance-off with me to classic Michel Jackson and Tone Loc. This was nine years before John donated his kidney to me. We go back pretty far.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections

Comments / 0

Community Policy