Omaha, NE

WOWT

Coal will burn three years longer at OPPD’s North Omaha Station

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Public Power District’s board of directors unanimously passed a resolution to extend the life of the coal-burning units at the 68-year-old North Omaha Station. Three of five coal-burning stations were taken offline in 2016 and the remaining were due to be replaced in...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Nebraska campaign to inspire early childhood educators

Omaha police believe street gangs are responsible for the outbreak of violence in the city. More on a controversial petition filed in Bellevue in an attempt to ban abortions within city limits.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Redeveloping Bellevue's Olde Towne

BELLEVUE, NE
WOWT

Omaha police tackling gang violence

OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Nebraska inmate dies at Lincoln hospital

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A 59-year-old inmate who had been incarcerated at a state treatment center died this week. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said in a release Wednesday that Jack Talbizter, who had been receiving treatment for “a medical condition,” had died Monday at a Lincoln hospital.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Thursday Aug. 18 COVID-19 update: 5 deaths in Douglas County

(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Douglas County health director update. During a news conference about the recent report of a...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Officials say buried electrical cable stolen

NEBRASKA CITY – Omaha Public Power District crews repaired an electrical line on Budweiser Road after the existing power line was apparently stolen. Residents say erosion of dirt on F Road north of Nebraska City may have exposed some of the cable and enticed someone to cut it and pull it up from the roadway, all during the middle of the day.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
WOWT

Rusty's Morning Forecast

BELLEVUE, NE
WOWT

Omaha police talk about plans to deal with outbreak of violence

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police believe street gangs are responsible for the shooting and killing that’s caused an outbreak of violence in the city. Police are making progress in rounding up suspects. Omaha police say they have made some arrests and have suspects in four of the five homicides.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Emily's Thursday evening forecast

BELLEVUE, NE
1011now.com

Three dead including Lincoln residents in crash near Kansas border

Richardson County, Neb. (KOLN) - In southeastern Nebraska, two Lincoln residents and another Nebraskan were killed in a two-car crash just north of the Kansas border. Around 3 p.m. Wednesday, Richardson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene on Highway 75, two miles north of the state line. First responders say two cars collided head-on and all three people died at the scene.
LINCOLN, NE
Nebraska Examiner

City of Omaha reverses legal position, opens emergency rental aid to undocumented immigrants

OMAHA — The City of Omaha has reversed an earlier legal stance and now is opening federal emergency aid to all renters hurt by the pandemic — regardless of citizenship or U.S. legal status. The change of heart puts Omaha at odds with the opinion of the State of Nebraska and Gov. Pete Ricketts, yet […] The post City of Omaha reverses legal position, opens emergency rental aid to undocumented immigrants appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Public Schools address back to school changes & concerns

The recently signed Inflation Reduction Act is expected to have a broad impact on the economy as a whole. A child in Douglas County had died from an amoeba infection. Possibly contracted in the Elkhorn River. OPS students return to class. Updated: 7 hours ago. Omaha Public Schools welcomed students...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Bellevue’s Old Towne breaks ground, working on new look

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Bellevue’s Old Towne is working on a new look. The ground was broken Thursday morning on the first phase of the Frontier District. The first project was a multi-million dollar mixed-use building that will feature apartments and retail. Officials believe this project will bring much-needed service to Old Towne Bellevue.
BELLEVUE, NE
WOWT

Omaha Everyday: United Republic Bank

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber today as he talks to the newest employee at United Republic Bank and their involvement in the community! Being involved with CUES School System and financial literacy are very important to United Republic Bank. Find out more in today’s interview!
OMAHA, NE

