Read full article on original website
Related
Emergency rental aid to undocumented immigrants in Omaha
The City of Omaha has reversed an earlier legal stance and now is opening federal emergency aid to all renters hurt by the pandemic — regardless of citizenship or U.S. legal status.
WOWT
Coal will burn three years longer at OPPD’s North Omaha Station
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Public Power District’s board of directors unanimously passed a resolution to extend the life of the coal-burning units at the 68-year-old North Omaha Station. Three of five coal-burning stations were taken offline in 2016 and the remaining were due to be replaced in...
WOWT
Nebraska campaign to inspire early childhood educators
A history making moment in Bellevue Thursday morning. Omaha police believe street gangs are responsible for the outbreak of violence in the city. More on a controversial petition filed in Bellevue in an attempt to ban abortions within city limits. Citizens pays for recount in Kansas counties on anti-abortion amendment.
WOWT
Redeveloping Bellevue's Olde Towne
The state is hoping to inspire teachers working with some of Nebraska’s youngest children. Omaha police believe street gangs are responsible for the outbreak of violence in the city. Controversial abortion petition in Bellevue. Updated: 7 hours ago. More on a controversial petition filed in Bellevue in an attempt...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WOWT
Omaha police tackling gang violence
A history making moment in Bellevue Thursday morning. Nebraska campaign to inspire early childhood educators. The state is hoping to inspire teachers working with some of Nebraska’s youngest children. Controversial abortion petition in Bellevue. Updated: 8 hours ago. More on a controversial petition filed in Bellevue in an attempt...
WOWT
Nebraska inmate dies at Lincoln hospital
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A 59-year-old inmate who had been incarcerated at a state treatment center died this week. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said in a release Wednesday that Jack Talbizter, who had been receiving treatment for “a medical condition,” had died Monday at a Lincoln hospital.
WOWT
Thursday Aug. 18 COVID-19 update: 5 deaths in Douglas County
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Douglas County health director update. During a news conference about the recent report of a...
News Channel Nebraska
Officials say buried electrical cable stolen
NEBRASKA CITY – Omaha Public Power District crews repaired an electrical line on Budweiser Road after the existing power line was apparently stolen. Residents say erosion of dirt on F Road north of Nebraska City may have exposed some of the cable and enticed someone to cut it and pull it up from the roadway, all during the middle of the day.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WOWT
Rusty's Morning Forecast
A history making moment in Bellevue Thursday morning. Nebraska campaign to inspire early childhood educators. The state is hoping to inspire teachers working with some of Nebraska’s youngest children. Omaha police tackling gang violence. Updated: 15 hours ago. Omaha police believe street gangs are responsible for the outbreak of...
WOWT
Omaha police talk about plans to deal with outbreak of violence
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police believe street gangs are responsible for the shooting and killing that’s caused an outbreak of violence in the city. Police are making progress in rounding up suspects. Omaha police say they have made some arrests and have suspects in four of the five homicides.
klkntv.com
Dethatch, aerate, seed: Nebraska Extension says the time for lawn care is now
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — With little change in southeastern Nebraska’s drought despite some rain, lawns are hurting. The time to invest in your lawn is now, according to the Nebraska Extension office in Lancaster County. Temperatures largely influence how the grasses here grow, controlling when you should seed...
WOWT
Emily's Thursday evening forecast
A history making moment in Bellevue Thursday morning. Nebraska campaign to inspire early childhood educators. The state is hoping to inspire teachers working with some of Nebraska’s youngest children. Omaha police tackling gang violence. Updated: 15 hours ago. Omaha police believe street gangs are responsible for the outbreak of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1011now.com
Three dead including Lincoln residents in crash near Kansas border
Richardson County, Neb. (KOLN) - In southeastern Nebraska, two Lincoln residents and another Nebraskan were killed in a two-car crash just north of the Kansas border. Around 3 p.m. Wednesday, Richardson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene on Highway 75, two miles north of the state line. First responders say two cars collided head-on and all three people died at the scene.
WOWT
Organizers, abortion clinic respond as petition to ban abortion in Bellevue city limits circulates
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On August 1, several citizens filed a request that the city of Bellevue creates an ordinance to declare them a “Sanctuary City for the Unborn,” a trend that has been growing across the United States in recent years and months. “Bellevue is a city...
City of Omaha reverses legal position, opens emergency rental aid to undocumented immigrants
OMAHA — The City of Omaha has reversed an earlier legal stance and now is opening federal emergency aid to all renters hurt by the pandemic — regardless of citizenship or U.S. legal status. The change of heart puts Omaha at odds with the opinion of the State of Nebraska and Gov. Pete Ricketts, yet […] The post City of Omaha reverses legal position, opens emergency rental aid to undocumented immigrants appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
WOWT
Omaha Public Schools address back to school changes & concerns
The recently signed Inflation Reduction Act is expected to have a broad impact on the economy as a whole. A child in Douglas County had died from an amoeba infection. Possibly contracted in the Elkhorn River. OPS students return to class. Updated: 7 hours ago. Omaha Public Schools welcomed students...
WOWT
Bellevue’s Old Towne breaks ground, working on new look
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Bellevue’s Old Towne is working on a new look. The ground was broken Thursday morning on the first phase of the Frontier District. The first project was a multi-million dollar mixed-use building that will feature apartments and retail. Officials believe this project will bring much-needed service to Old Towne Bellevue.
knopnews2.com
Douglas County experts urge caution in freshwaters after possible amoeba infection death
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse continued to urge caution in freshwaters as health officials await CDC confirmation of a child’s death they suspect was caused by a brain-eating amoeba from the Elkhorn River. “Now we know that it is here,” she said during...
WOWT
Omaha Everyday: United Republic Bank
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber today as he talks to the newest employee at United Republic Bank and their involvement in the community! Being involved with CUES School System and financial literacy are very important to United Republic Bank. Find out more in today’s interview!
Comments / 0