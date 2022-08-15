OMAHA — The City of Omaha has reversed an earlier legal stance and now is opening federal emergency aid to all renters hurt by the pandemic — regardless of citizenship or U.S. legal status. The change of heart puts Omaha at odds with the opinion of the State of Nebraska and Gov. Pete Ricketts, yet […] The post City of Omaha reverses legal position, opens emergency rental aid to undocumented immigrants appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO