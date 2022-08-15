<!– Projects: Alaska Couple Launching Nautycal Dreams With Cigarette 38 Top Gun. Until they got into the business of supplying dried chunks of alder trees to restaurants with wood-fired ovens more than 20 years ago, Sandy and Kira Stuart made their living as commercial anglers. From their local waters of Kachemak Bay to the Bering Sea, they fished for everything from Dungeness crab to King salmon, and, at the end of each long day, they sold their catch to local restaurants in their hometown of Homer, Alaska. Kira, who is 50 years old, was born there and has lived in Homer—population 5,800—her entire life. Sandy, 55, arrived there in 1982 when his parents relocated from New York.

HOMER, AK ・ 23 HOURS AGO