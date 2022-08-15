Read full article on original website
radiokenai.com
Funds Appropriated To Make Admin Assistant Position Full-Time
The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly enacted an ordinance changing the print shop administrative assistant position from a part-time position to a full-time position and appropriating the necessary funds for the position. A previous ordinance approved the original half-time administrative assistant position to provide administrative functions for the print shop and cross department coverage.
kbbi.org
New contenders in race for Homer City Council
Five Homerites are vying for two seats on City Council. Monday was the deadline to file as a candidate for the October election. The City Council candidates include two incumbents: Jason Davis, who has been on the council since 2021, and Storm Hansen, who has held a seat since 2019. Plus, there’s three people hoping to win their first term on City Council: Kenny Bryant, Mark Gordon and Jay Baker.
boatlyfe.com
Alaska Couple Launching Nautycal Dreams With Cigarette 38 Top Gun
<!– Projects: Alaska Couple Launching Nautycal Dreams With Cigarette 38 Top Gun. Until they got into the business of supplying dried chunks of alder trees to restaurants with wood-fired ovens more than 20 years ago, Sandy and Kira Stuart made their living as commercial anglers. From their local waters of Kachemak Bay to the Bering Sea, they fished for everything from Dungeness crab to King salmon, and, at the end of each long day, they sold their catch to local restaurants in their hometown of Homer, Alaska. Kira, who is 50 years old, was born there and has lived in Homer—population 5,800—her entire life. Sandy, 55, arrived there in 1982 when his parents relocated from New York.
alaskasnewssource.com
Despite persistent rain, morale is high as vendors finalize booths ahead of opening day of the Alaska State Fair
Alaska State Troopers: Amber Alert saves girl abducted by sex offender thought to be armed and dangerous. Alaska’s rarely used Amber Alert system paid off in a big way last night. 51-year old Steven Narron from Fairbanks has a lengthy criminal history and officials say the events leading up to his capture in Soldotna early Thursday morning were due, in part, to help from the public. Officials were surprised by how quickly the Amber Alert system helped locate Narron after he allegedly abducted a teenage girl.
kdll.org
Elections take shape, though final results still a ways away
Republican candidates Tuckerman Babcock and Justin Ruffridge are ahead in their respective state primary races, per the latest Wednesday afternoon update from the Alaska Division of Elections. Unofficial results show Babcock leading over Republican Jesse Bjorkman for Senate District Seat D, representing the northern Kenai Peninsula down to Clam Gulch,...
alaskasnewssource.com
Carly's Kenai Fishing Report
alaskasnewssource.com
Farmers face difficult decisions amidst high hay prices, shortages
SOLDOTNA, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaskan farmers are calling it ‘the perfect storm,’ as inflation, soaring diesel costs, on top of a poor season for growing hay are leaving some farms in the red and others struggling to feed their herds. While Alaskans were soaking up that early summer...
alaskapublic.org
3 well-funded conservatives are running for Alaska governor. 1 will likely not survive the primary.
When Mike Dunleavy ran for governor four years ago, he was the conservative candidate, running far to the right of the incumbent. Now, as he vies for re-election, Dunleavy has got two well-funded candidates running to the right of him: Wasilla Rep. Christopher Kurka and Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce.
kdll.org
Kenai Conversation: Soldotna's homesteading history
It has been 72 years since Frank Mullen went door to door collecting data on the individuals and families putting down roots on the western Kenai Peninsula for the 1950 Census. That means for the first time — per the U.S. Census Bureau's 72-year rule — we can go through that data and get a more detailed sense of who was here at the time.
alaskasnewssource.com
Strangers find kayaker's lost prosthetic leg in Campbell Creek
alaskapublic.org
Suspect connected to AMBER alert arrested in Soldotna after fleeing troopers in Fairbanks
Alaska State Troopers say they’ve arrested a Fairbanks man connected to an AMBER alert sent Wednesday night for a missing teenage girl. Troopers say they were already searching for 51-year-old Steven Narron for a felony probation violation on Wednesday. Then, investigators linked him to the disappearance of 15-year-old Alexis Bane, who’d last been seen in Fairbanks on Sunday.
radiokenai.com
Troopers Arrest Amber Alert Suspect After REDDI Report Spots Vehicle In Soldotna
Alaska State Troopers provided an update regarding the arrest of 51-year-old Steven Narron of Fairbanks, the suspect connected to the disappearance of 15-year-old Alexis Bane. An AMBER Alert was issued after Bane was believed to be in the Anchorage area Wednesday night. The Alaska State Troopers Fairbanks Criminal Suppression Unit was tasked with assisting probation officers with the Alaska Department of Corrections with locating Narron, who had an active felony probation violation warrant for his arrest.
radiokenai.com
Willow Resident Arrested Near Hope After Theft Results In High Speed Chase
The Alaska State Trooper post in Soldotna received a report around 12:00 p.m. noon on Saturday, August 13 of a report of a theft of a 1995 Ford F250 from the Bing’s Landing boat launch area. By about 12:50 p.m., the vehicle was spotted heading northbound on the Seward...
radiokenai.com
Lost Male Cat
Location: Skyline area Soldotna (near Tsalteshi Trail) Description: Munchie is a 6 yr old neutered male cat, he is a light grey tuxedo with faint grey striping that’s more noticeable on his tail and legs. He has white feet chest, some white on his face, and light green eyes. He’s smallish, 10 lbs. He wears a teal stretchy collar with a red heart ♥️ tag that may have come off. Last seen on July 28. He likes to hunt in the woods on the end of Lincoln/Roosevelt off of Skyline. Munchie answers to his name in a high pitched call, or ‘Monkey.’ If you think you’ve seen him, please call or text Karrie @ 907-252-7930.
radiokenai.com
Running Season Opens With Kenai-SoHi Dual On Tsalteshi Trails
A first competitive run and a sneak preview of the trails for the upcoming Ted McKenney Invitational was contested on Monday on the Tsalteshi Trails with Kenai and SoHi opening the high school cross country running season. Replacing the traditional season-opening Nikiski Class Races, Kenai and SoHi met on the...
