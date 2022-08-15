ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

brproud.com

LDR: Three women arrested for defrauding state disaster relief program

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Three individuals are behind bars for falsifying documents to collect refunds on personal property destroyed in a natural disaster. According to the Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR), Starr Carbo, Johnnie Mae Ricard, and Erica Williams, all of Westwego, are charged in connection with fraudulently preparing and submitting Natural Disaster Claim for Refund of State Sales Taxes Paid after Hurricane Ida in 2021.
WESTWEGO, LA
brproud.com

Looking for work? The Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice is hiring

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana’s Office of Juvenile Justice (OJJ) announced Monday that it’s looking to add to its team of talented staff. According to the OJJ’s official Facebook page, the organization is in need of a Juvenile Justice Specialist, which is an individual who is responsible for supervising and counseling youth in the OJJ’s secure facilities.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Endangered sea turtles spotted on Louisiana’s coast, first time in 75 years

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – For the first time in 75 years, sea turtles have been observed on Louisiana’s Chandeleur Islands. The Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) and Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) discovered hatchlings of the endangered Kemp’s ridley turtles in the Breton National Wildlife Refuge.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

La. taxpayers have until Oct. 6 to claim over $36 million in tax refunds

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR) is urging Louisiana taxpayers to claim state income tax refunds before they become unclaimed property. LDR sent letters to 20,400 individuals and business taxpayers advising them to claim their refunds before they are transferred by law to the Unclaimed Property Division of the state treasurer’s office.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Who is eligible for Entergy’s one-time $150 credit?

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Capital Area United Way partners with Entergy Louisiana to assist Entergy customers with utility bills in the 10-parish service area. Beginning Wednesday, Aug. 17 at 9:00 a.m., customers qualifying in Ascension, Iberville, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, St. James, West Baton Rouge, and West Feliciana parishes will have the opportunity to apply online for a one-time $150 credit on their Entergy electric bill. For more information on how to apply, click here.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Ascension Parish man killed in vehicle crash in St. Charles Parish

MONTZ, La (BRPROUD) — Troopers with the Louisiana State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on US 61 on Wednesday afternoon in St. Charles Parish. According to officials, 52-year-old James Kennedy was driving north in a 2019 Hyundai Elantra on US 61 near Evangeline Road. Kennedy drove across the center of the highway, crossing the southbound lanes and hit a utility pole.
SAINT CHARLES PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Right lane on Sunshine Bridge closed due to crack

ST. JAMES PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The westbound right lane on the Sunshine Bridge in St. James Parish closed Thursday due to a significant crack. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) said they discovered the new crack during a planned routine inspection of the bridge. Transportation officials said the bridge is safe to cross but the lane closure is in place out of caution until repairs can be made.
SAINT JAMES PARISH, LA

