Read full article on original website
Related
indianapublicradio.org
$111M Lilly Endowment, state funds aim to reverse Indiana’s literacy decline
Gov. Eric Holcomb Thursday morning announced an $111 million investment in philanthropic and state funds to target Indiana’s sliding literacy rate for young readers through specialized teacher training and new supports for students struggling to master the critical skill. Holcomb also set a goal for 95 percent of all...
indianapublicradio.org
Layoffs double in June as Indiana’s high worker quit rate shows signs of slowing
The past few months has given workers more power in the labor market. In June, Indiana had about four active job seekers for every 10 job openings, according to new federal estimates released Thursday. “What’s certainly been the case over the last several months is for the most part, the...
indianapublicradio.org
Remembering RFRA – Do businesses have the same influence now?
This conversation has been edited for length, clarity, and broadcast. Many Indiana companies say the near-total abortion ban is bad for the economy – are lawmakers persuaded? The majority listened seven years ago when businesses said the Religious Freedom Restoration Act discriminated against LGBTQ communities, and the state pulled back. Do pro-abortion rights viewpoints have the same power now?
indianapublicradio.org
Hoosier Lottery sends near-record revenue to state
Indiana government will receive $344 million from the Hoosier Lottery this year – a near record amount. That money goes to help teacher, police and firefighter pensions as well as reduce how much you pay for your license plates at the BMV. The lottery broke just about every record...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
indianapublicradio.org
A multibillion-dollar EV battery plant may be coming to St. Joseph County
A multibillion-dollar electric vehicle battery plant may be coming to St. Joseph County. Ultium Cells, a joint venture between LG Energy Solutions and General Motors, has submitted a county tax abatement application for the proposal — which representatives describe as a “potential large investment” — to be built near New Carlisle.
indianapublicradio.org
Indiana could be part of an ‘extreme heat belt’ by 2053
Indiana and other states in the middle of the country will be part of an “extreme heat belt” in the next 30 years. That’s according to a new report by the First Street Foundation, a nonprofit risk mitigation research group. It said while other parts of the...
Comments / 0