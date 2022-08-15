Read full article on original website
Local Students Named to Dean's List at Washington University in St Louis
ST LOUIS, MISSOURI (August 18, 2022) — The following students have been named to the Dean's List for the Spring 2022 semester at Washington University in St Louis:. HOMETOWN, STATE; ZIP CODE, NAME, SCHOOL, TO QUALIFY. Bettendorf, IA. 52722, Grace Halupnik is enrolled in the university's College of Arts...
African American Museum of Iowa to Honor Statewide Leaders at Annual History Makers Gala
CEDAR RAPIDS, IOWA (August 16, 2022) — The African American Museum of Iowa (AAMI) will host its annual History Makers Gala on Thursday, September 29, 2022. The event will highlight the achievements of honorees Sean Baylor (Cedar Rapids), Diana Henry (Iowa City), Pastor Chassidi Martin (Waterloo), Fred Seay (Keokuk), and Ross Wilburn (Ames). History Makers were nominated by their peers and selected by a Museum committee based on their professional and community impact as leaders. They will be recognized during the Gala (Thursday, September 29) at The Hotel at Kirkwood Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Midwest Writing Center (MWC) Hosts Live Reading for the Winners of Great River Writers Retreat Contest on September 1
ROCK ISLAND, ILLINOIS (August 17, 2022) — The Midwest Writing Center is proud to present the winners of the Great River Writers’ Retreat from both 2021 and 2022 as they share their work and current projects for a live reading at the Rock Island Public Library. Jo Ivy...
Q2030 Celebrates One Year of Successful Community Collaborations
DAVENPORT, IOWA (August 17, 2022) — Q2030 is highlighting a successful year of meaningful partnerships that support transforming the Quad Cities into a more cool, creative, connected, and prosperous region by bringing Quad Citizens together, capitalizing on the region’s greatest asset — the Mississippi River — and engaging young people.
Local Students Honored on the Dean's Academic Honor List at Baylor University
WACO, TEXAS (August 16, 2022) — More than 4,800 Baylor University students have been named to the Dean’s Academic Honor List for the Spring 2022 semester. The Dean's Academic Honor List recognizes Baylor undergraduates for their outstanding academic work during each semester. Students honored on the Dean’s List earned a minimum semester grade-point average of 3.70 with no grade lower than a "C" while enrolled in at least 12 graded semester hours.
Unit 5’s 1st day of school signals return to pre-pandemic times
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Wednesday marked the first day of school for McLean County Unit 5. At Prarieland Elementary, nearly 500 students filled the halls and classrooms. The lack of masks and COVID-19 mitigations signaled a return to pre-pandemic times. “This year we are to, really no mitigations, so...
The New Name Of The Quad Cities TaxSlayer Center Revealed
For almost 30 years, the Quad Cities has had one major venue where they could see concerts, hockey, football, and more. Since 1993, that venue has had three different names: The MARK of the Quad Cities, the iWireless Center, and the TaxSlayer Center. After being called the TaxSlayer Center for the past 5 years, the Illinois Quad City Civic Center Authority announced the new name where you can continue to see concerts, shows, hockey, and football.
Galesburg receives grant for downtown improvements
The City of Galesburg has been awarded a $2,082,500 grant to improve Parking Lot H downtown as well as the adjoining Simmons Street as part of the Rebuild Illinois (RBI) Downtowns and Main Streets Capital program. Governor J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) awarded $106 million in capital grants […]
Davenport, Iowa, Plays For The Little League World Series TOMORROW!
This is the first time since 1975 that a team from Southeast Little League has made it to the LLWS. They are asking for support to help defray expenses for our player’s families to attend games in Williamsport, Pa. Please consider a donation to our team as these players pursue their dream of winning the LLWS!!
Peoria Charter Coach finally filling buses
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Charter Coach Company leaders are thankful to finally see the number of passengers ramping back up. During the week of Aug. 8, the company had more than 5,000 passengers from Chicago to Urbana of students heading back to the University of Illinois. During the beginning stages of the pandemic, however, the company wasn’t having much luck with its mode of transportation.
PCs for People distribution event set for Aug. 30
(25 News Now) - A PCs for People distribution drive is coming to McLean County. The Regional Office of Education #17 says the PCs for People organization will distribute devices on Tuesday, August 30, from 3-6 p.m. at the Front Street Concourse entrance of the Grossinger Motors Arena. PCs for...
22 hot air balloons will be flown across Illinois
MACOMB, Ill. (KHQA) — The 35th Annual Macomb Balloon Rally is taking place on September 9-10, at Vince Grady Field at Western Illinois University. The hot air balloons will do a mass ascension launch at 6 p.m. on September 9. On September 10, the balloons will take to the...
ComedySportz Quad Cities Relaunches at Spotlight Studio
MOLINE, ILLINOIS (August 16, 2022) — ComedySportz Quad Cities is re-launching at The Spotlight Theatre’s new Spotlight Studio this November. ComedySportz is a fast-paced, all-ages improvisational comedy show that uses audience suggestions in a highly-competitive “game” between a red team and a blue team. The teams compete for the most laughs. There is no script or plan prior to each performance resulting in non-stop laughs for the players and audience.
QC Tennis Club Wins 2022 USTA Outstanding Facility Award
CINCINNATI, OHIO (August 18, 2022) — The United States Tennis Association (USTA) on Tuesday, August 16, announced the Quad City Tennis Club in Moline, Illinois, is a winner in the USTA’s annual Outstanding Facility Awards program, which recognizes excellence in the construction and/or renovation of tennis facilities throughout the country.
You Know The Store That’s Going Into The Former Gordmans In Moline
A store that already has several QCA locations will soon have another one in Moline. The former Gordmans in Moline has sat empty since 2020 but that won't be the case for much longer. Harbor Freight Tools will be moving into the space. They're expected to open in the former...
Kickapoo Creek Winery location listed for sale
EDWARDS, Ill. (WMBD) — The location of a former popular Central Illinois winery is up for sale. The 13-acre five-building property formerly known as Kickapoo Creek Winery is listed on the Kepple Real Estate Group website for $1,300,000. As of Aug. 18, that listing is still available. Owners closed...
Niabi Bobby and the Wild West Train Ambush Come to Niabi
COAL VALLEY, ILLINOIS (August 18, 2022) — Join us at the Niabi Zoo this Saturday (August 20) for our exciting Train Ambush. Help the zoo raise money to bring new and exciting exhibits to the Zoo by heading off the local “Paws” at the pass! Fun and educational for the whole family. All proceeds will be used to help support improvements at Niabi. Western style kerchiefs, Conductor’s hat, and magic zoo wrist bands are available for the ride with a donation!
Community Baby Shower at Modern Woodmen Park
DAVENPORT, IOWA (August 16, 2022) — Over twenty agencies have partnered to put on a drive-thru Community Baby Shower on August 17, 2022, 4-6PM, at Modern Woodman Park (North Parking Lot). This event will be held adjacent to the Freight House Farmer’s Market. New and expectant parents will be provided with information, resources, and Hiney Heroes, the local diaper bank, will be providing diapers sizes newborn-two only. There will be an opportunity to win baby items like pack n’ plays, breast pumps, car seats, etc.
Illinois U.S. Rep Cheri Bustos: "For years, Social Security has been a sacred promise to people who've earned their retirement through..."
There are three junior tennis players from Sterling ranked in the Boys' 18 category in the week ending Aug. 5 by the United States Tennis Association. There were three junior tennis players who ranked in Boys' 18 bracket the previous week. Brecken Peterson is the top ranked boy in the category...
Central Illinois sees worsening drought this week, but relief is on the way
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — The latest NOAA Drought Monitor released Thursday morning showed that drought conditions worsened across Central Illinois over the past week. This isn’t really a surprise given that the area has seen little to no rain over in the last week. Since the last update,...
