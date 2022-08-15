Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KPLC TV
Three charged with first-degree murder in W. LaGrange Street homicide
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Three Houston men were charged with murder in connection with a double murder onW. LaGrange Street in April. Miguel Angel Cervantes, 33, Pedro Ramiro-Reyes Valdez, 24, and Juan Antonio Vasquez-Flores, 53, were each indicted Thursday on two counts of first-degree murder and one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.
KPLC TV
Authorities: Alleged ‘police impersonator’ turns out to be state trooper
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - On Wednesday, KPLC spoke with a woman who believed she was pulled over by a man impersonating a Sulphur police officer. KPLC reached out to Sulphur Police who said they didn’t know who pulled the woman over in their city, but it wasn’t them.
KPLC TV
NEW DETAILS: Family of woman accused of murder speaks out
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We now know her name. 6-month-old Carissa Lewis is the baby who died after being left in a vehicle for several hours. “It was just like heart ripping, like how do you explain this to her sister, how do you comfort family,” Ashley Lee said. “Then on top of that with it being my sister, it’s been a lot.”
Again? Contractor fraud investigation ends with arrest of Louisiana couple for the second time this year
LAKE CHARLES, La. (BRPROUD) – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office recently looked into a case of possible contractor fraud. The findings of the Contractor Fraud Response Team led to the arrest of Shawn E. Ledoux, 43, and Leigh A. Ledoux, 41. The couple was arrested on Monday, August 15, at the conclusion of a months-long […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
12newsnow.com
Beaumont woman gets 10 years in fatal 2020 hit and run
BEAUMONT, Texas — A newspaper carrier was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison in the hit and run death of a 29-year-old man while on on her paper route just over two years ago. Orireanna Grace Coleman, 30, of Orange, pleaded guilty in June 2022 to "accident involving...
KPLC TV
Lake Charles woman claims she was pulled over by person impersonating law enforcement
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - What do you do when you see flashing blue lights behind you? Most people pull over just like one Lake Charles woman did. While on her way to work late Saturday night, Diondra Evans said she noticed what appeared to be an unmarked black Chevy Impala following her for several minutes.
Man Impersonating A Cop Pulls Sulphur, LA. Woman Over
The sad truth is that we are surrounded by people with bad intentions. It is for this reason that we all must pay attention when things don't feel right when out and about. A perfect example of staying alert is what happened to a woman in Sulphur, LA. over the weekend. Diondra Evans says that she was pulled over by a man impersonating a police officer.
Mother booked with murder in infant's death
Deputies say the mother told two different stories, but allegedly admitted she left the baby in the car for about five hours.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Student arrested for bringing a loaded gun to LaGrange High School, CPSO
A student was arrested on August 17 by Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office today for bringing a gun and marijuana to LaGrange High School.
UPDATE: Vermilion Sheriff Deputy placed on leave, charged with DWI for off-duty crash
Vermilion Sheriff Deputy charged with DWI for off-duty crash
Houston man identified in fatal Saturday night shooting in Orange
ORANGE, Texas — Police in Orange have identified a 44-year-old Houston man who was fatally shot in the city Saturday night. Robert Dwayne Gant, 44, of Houston, died at Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont after being taken by ambulance from the scene in the 100 block of 1st St according to a news release from the City of Orange Police Department.
Beaumont man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to 2021 robbery at Dollar General
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 20-year-old Beaumont man will spend the next 10 years in federal prison after a 2021 robbery at a Dollar General left one person injured. Kenderious DaShawn Coleman pleaded guilty to, "Hobbs Act robbery and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence," on February 14, 2022, according to a Department of Justice release.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lake Charles American Press
8/15: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Taylor Michele Bellard, 22, 1065 Woodland Hills, Moss Bluff — prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; two counts drug possession; three counts prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; bicycle lamps and reflectors. Bond: $9,600. Cainen Trevaughn Leger, 24, 552 S. Joseph St., Welsh...
Previously missing 76-year-old woman found safe, Beaumont Police say
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 76-year-old woman who Beaumont Police were searching for was found on Tuesday. Gracie Spain was located and is safe, according to a Beaumont Police Department release. When she was reported missing, she had last been seen around 12:30 p.m. in the 9400 block of McLean Street.
VPSO Lieutenant booked with DWI after crash
State Police say the crash was minor and there were no injuries reported, but the deputy was impaired.
KPLC TV
Lake Charles man arrested on attempted 2nd-degree murder charge
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Lake Charles police have arrested a man on a charge of attempted second-degree murder. James Lee Parker Jr., 40, of Lake Charles, was booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center Saturday morning. Parker is also charged with direct contempt of court. KPLC has reached out...
KPLC TV
Firearm confiscated from student at LaGrange High School
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A firearm was confiscated from a student at LaGrange High School who brought the weapon to campus, according to the Calcasieu Parish School Board. All students, faculty, and staff are safe, CPSB said. CPSB said students and faculty were not threatened, and the situation was...
Victim Identified in Deadly Crash on Crowley Eunice Highway (UPDATED)
(UPDATED STORY): 9:25 AM: 40-year-old Latashi Eddy of Crowley has been identified as the woman who died in the two-vehicle crash earlier this morning on Louisiana Highway 13 near Ellis Road in Acadia Parish. Investigators say Eddy was driving a car north on LA 13 when her vehicle crossed the...
Man dies after possible electrocution at Sabine River Authority construction site in Orange County
ORANGE, Texas — A man is dead after an accident Friday at a construction site at the Sabine River Authority north of Orange. Officials believe the 37-year-old man was electrocuted at a building under construction at the Sabine River Authority facility at 12777 North Highway 87 according to Captain Joey Jacobs of the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
KPLC TV
Lori Vallow Daybell appears in court over indictment language
Boise, Idaho (KPLC) - Lori Vallow Daybell was in court Tuesday to argue the language in her indictment. She is the woman charged with murdering her two children, 16-year-old Tylee Ryan and seven-year-old Joshua “J.J.” Vallow, and her husband Chad’s first wife, Tammy Daybell. J.J.’s grandparents live...
Comments / 0