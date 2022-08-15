Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Signal Says Attackers May Have Accessed Phone Numbers of 1,900 Users
(Reuters) - Encrypted messaging service Signal said the phone numbers of 1,900 users could have been revealed in a phishing attack on Twilio Inc, its verification services provider, earlier this month. The attacker could also have accessed the SMS verification code used to register with Signal, but message history, profile...
Android warning for all users – 17 password stealing apps to delete now
ANDROID users have been put on high alert for malware infections that can hijack personal and banking information. Hackers have bypassed Google Play Store moderators and are targeting users' bank accounts. Cybersecurity analysts at Trend Micro published a blog on 17 apps that were used to bait users into turning...
Phone Arena
Hackers could have obtained 1,900 Signal users' numbers, Signal warns affected users what to do
Earlier this month, there was a security breach that affected Twilio (a platform that helps web plafroms communicate over SMS or voice), and encrypted-chat app Signal is now warning all of the 1,900 users who may have been affected,. reports The Verge. Signal says there is a possibility the attackers...
Signal hack: Private messaging services hit by hack, leaking users’ phone numbers
Signal, the secure messaging app, has been hit by a hack that leaked its users phone numbers.The attack means that 1,900 users have been compromised, with their phone numbers and SMS codes exposed. That means that hackers could potentially register those accounts onto a new device.The hack is of particular concern to Signal, given that it is intended as a private messaging app and is regularly recommended for use by people whose messages need to stay especially secure.The attack was not conducted directly on Signal, but rather on Twilio, a separate company that provides services to developers. Signal uses its...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phone Arena
These Android apps can steal money from your bank account; uninstall them now
Be careful Android users. According to security researchers at Trend Micro, there has been a growing number of apps containing malware aimed at collecting personal banking information from users. Such data includes a victim's banking credentials, PIN numbers, passwords, and any other information that will help the bad actors steal from an online banking app.
CNBC
If you’re getting fake texts from scammers posing as Amazon, you’re not alone—here’s what you can do
If it feels like more scammers and spammers are flooding your various inboxes, that's because they probably are. Fake text messages and e-mails carrying phishing attempts by virtual scammers have been on the rise since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. And, one of the more prevalent methods scammers have been using recently is fake messages purporting to be from an Amazon representative, who might claim to be checking in about suspicious activity on your account or even a delayed package.
Amazon Scams Are on the Rise -- Here Are the Warning Signs You're Being Targeted
Scammers are posing as Amazon representatives over text messages in an attempt to steal valuable information.
dailyhodl.com
$2,200,000,000,000 Banking Giant Citi Says Crypto Contagion Has Likely Passed: Report
An analyst from banking titan Citigroup is reportedly saying that the crypto contagion that has impacted the industry over the last several months is likely over. In a recent note to clients as cited by Seeking Alpha, Citi analyst Joseph Ayoub says that the contagion sparked by the collapse of the Terra (LUNA) ecosystem has probably peaked as signs of liquidity stress fade away.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The One Browser Setting You Should Turn On Immediately In Case Of A Malware Attack
Few things compare to the fear you feel when you suspect or (even worse) can confirm that your computer or phone has been hacked. Malware attacks are becoming more common and the feeling remains the same: a sense of being violated and a helplessness at not knowing what data that attacker is snatching and where it will end up. The best remedy is prevention — but, once you do experience a malware attack, it’s important to act fast. A malware attack can ultimately end with hackers taking complete control of your computer or phone and its data. Whether the culprit is a virus, ransomware, or a trojan horse, red flags to look for include your apps crashing more often, unusual website activity that you didn’t initiate, and a battery that dwindles down fast. This is the one browser setting you should turn on immediately in case of a malware attack — and a few important tips to help prevent it from happening again.
CNET
Reminder: Clear Your iPhone Cache Every Month or So
Your iPhone does a lot of work. It wakes you up in the morning, handles your texts, lets you browse through your preferred social media apps and allows you to look up any weird, one-off facts you want to know. But that web browsing adds up over time, which is why you should make a routine out of clearing your cache.
Millions of Android devices infected with wallet-draining malware
Researchers have discovered another batch of seemingly innocent Android apps that are actually designed to push malware onto the endpoints (opens in new tab), and rake up expenses to the unsuspecting victims. The latest batch included wallpaper apps, keyboards, photo editors, video editors, and an occasional cache cleaner or system...
Some Signal users’ phone numbers were exposed in Twilio breach
Signal is, more often than not, synonymous with privacy and security. After all, its encryption protocol not only protects its own chats with end-to-end encryption, but it's also featured on messaging apps like WhatsApp, which are used by billions of people worldwide. Despite its chat app being made with a focus on security from the ground up, this is the internet, which means nothing is truly foolproof. Case in point, a breach that saw attackers gain access to Twilio's customer support console through phishing has affected some Signal users, exposing their phone numbers.
Millions of WhatsApp users need to understand huge app change urgently
WHATSAPP users are being warned over a big change to group chats. A major update is in the works that massively tweaks how you join groups. Group chats are getting some big overhauls in the coming months. That includes the addition of a Communities feature – letting you create big...
Google Chrome users urgently warned to update now after bug caught attacking users
GOOGLE Chrome users need to update now to avoid a bug that could attack their computer. The tech giant has just released a patch for a "high-severity vulnerability" found in the desktop version of the Chrome browser. The high-severity bug is known to have been actively exploited by cybercriminals already,...
Period-Tracking Apps Won’t Say Whether They’ll Hand Your Data Over to Cops
The most popular period and pregnancy-tracking apps are collecting reams of information about their users—and many of them are not doing what’s necessary to protect their privacy. In the weeks since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, privacy advocates and experts have worried that the data collected...
Apple warns of security flaw for iPhones, iPads and Macs
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Apple disclosed serious security vulnerabilities for iPhones, iPads and Macs that could potentially allow attackers to take complete control of these devices. Apple released two securityreports about the issue on Wednesday, although they didn’t receive wide attention outside of tech publications. Apple’s explanation of...
itechpost.com
35 Android Apps with Malware Have Been Spotted in the Google Play Store
The Google Play Store has been detected to carry these 35 Android apps that are infected with malware. There have been numerous malicious Android apps that have been detected to have bypassed the security measures of the Google Play Store. Some of these apps are still available on the Google Play Store for users to download.
Dozens more shape-shifting malicious Android apps discovered
Three dozen malicious Android apps have been discovered on the Google Play Store, showing once again that downloading from a proven source is not a sufficient security practice. Cybersecurity researchers from Bitdefender discovered a total of 35 Android apps on the Google Play Store that serve dangerous ads to their...
Open source bug leaves hundreds of thousands of sites open to attack
Hundreds of thousands of websites, including thousands using the .gov domain, are at risk of data loss (opens in new tab), experts have warned. Cybersecurity researchers from Defense.com have discovered a vulnerability in the open source development tool Git which, if not addressed, allows threat actors the keys to the kingdom.
TechCrunch
Amazon’s Ring quietly fixed security flaw that put users’ camera recordings at risk of exposure
Researchers at Atlanta-based application security company Checkmarx discovered the flaw when analyzing Ring’s app for Android. This app allows users to monitor footage recorded on video doorbells and security cameras, and has been downloaded more than 10 million times. The researchers found that the app had several bugs, which...
Comments / 2