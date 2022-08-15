Read full article on original website
One of world’s largest moths discovered for first time in US; officials ask residents to report sightings
One of the world’s largest moths has been discovered for the first time in the U.S. in Washington state, prompting officials to ask residents to report any sightings of the insect. An atlas moth was initially reported to state entomologists by a University of Washington professor on July 7,...
'I would use bleach to try to wash my face': Woman whose father was an African American GI stationed in the UK during WWII reveals the impact of racist abuse she received on Britain's Secret War Babies
A woman who was born to an African-American GI stationed in the UK during WWII has revealed she tried to bleach her skin after receiving racist abuse growing up in rural countryside on Britain's Secret War Babies. The Channel 4 documentary follows two people, John Stockley in Weymouth and Mary...
A couple in their 50s live permanently on a cruise ship because it's cheaper than a mortgage
They hope to spend around $36,000 a year.
Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction
Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
Putin says he's 'ready to offer' allies, including in Latin America, the 'most modern' military weaponry
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that his country is ready to distribute advanced weaponry across the globe, including in Latin America, which he says is superior to other weapons systems. "Russia sincerely cherishes the historical strong, friendly, truly trusting ties with the states of Latin America, Asia, and...
Border Patrol opens gate locked by Texas National Guard to allow illegal immigrants to enter
Border Patrol agents on Wednesday opened a gate that had previously been locked by members of the Texas National Guard, in order to allow a number of illegal immigrants deeper into the United States. Fox News witnessed members of the guard close and lock the gate, which is situated on...
Warning to anyone who’s had Covid over distressing side effects that can strike two years later
CATCHING Covid increases your risk of conditions including dementia, psychosis and brain fog up to two years after infection, a new study suggests. Scientists at the University of Oxford also noted a greater risk of anxiety and depression, but found this subsides two months after infection. The study, which was...
Rand Paul on video of border agents letting migrants through gate: Time for "zero-tolerance" policy
Senator Rand Paul said Thursday that anyone caught illegally crossing the southern border should be "immediately placed back on the other side." The Kentucky Republican joined "Fox & Friends" to react to a new Fox News video showing a locked gate being opened for migrants by border agents. "The Democrats...
Nebraska child dead from suspected brain-eating amoeba
A Nebraska child has died from a rare brain-eating amoeba. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services didn’t identify the young victim, but said the death would be the first instance of a brain-eating amoeba killing someone in the state’s history, if the cause is confirmed. The child likely picked up the amoeba while swimming in the Elkhorn River, the department said. The child began experiencing symptoms five days after being exposed, and died on Wednesday, FOX 42 in Omaha reported.
US, Mexican authorities stop truck smuggling 150 illegal migrants in dangerous heat
Mexican authorities prevented the smuggling of 150 migrants crammed into a large truck over the southern border amid dangerously temperatures in Texas, Fox News has learned. Law enforcement in Mexico were assisted by agents with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Del Rio Sector, which covers 245 miles along the Rio Grande and Lake Amistad along the border, when they stopped the truck.
CNN climate correspondent often issues dire warnings on state of planet, blames GOP: 'End of a livable Earth'
CNN chief climate correspondent Bill Weir has repeatedly engaged in alarmist rhetoric in his coverage and in his personal tweets since joining the network back in 2013, even wondering if Republicans could spell the end of life on Earth. Bill Weir's Tweet About The Inflation Reduction Act. On Friday, Weir...
Stacey Abrams co-chaired organization financed by Chinese executive tied to alleged human rights abuses
Georgia gubernatorial Democratic nominee Stacey Abrams co-chaired a racial justice organization that’s financed by an executive of Alibaba, a Chinese firm that reportedly helped create surveillance technology used against Uyghur Muslims. Abrams was first announced co-chair of the Black Voices for Black Justice Fund (BVBJ) in April 2021. She...
Army veteran witnesses border crisis firsthand as part of cleanup operation: 'Like nothing I've ever seen'
An Army veteran joined "Fox & Friends First" Friday to detail the inhumane conditions he witnessed at the southern border while cleaning up trash as a part of his organization's, "Great American Clean Up." John Rourke described what he saw as being "like nothing I've ever seen." Inspired by the...
Biden admin readies $800 million for Ukraine amid growing concern of possible nuclear attack: report
The Biden administration has reportedly readied another $800 million to send to Ukraine as part of a security and military aid package that could be announced as early as Friday amid concern of a possible nuclear attack in the country. President Joe Biden could authorize the funds through the Presidential...
We praise people as ‘Good Samaritans,’ but there’s a complex history behind the phrase
“Good Samaritan” is a label often used to describe someone acting selflessly to benefit others, even if a total stranger. Some may recognize that the phrase has its origin in a biblical story, one of Jesus’ parables recounted in the Book of Luke, Chapter 10. In this story, a traveler from the Samaritan community, a Middle Eastern ethnic and religious group, happens upon a man who had been robbed and beaten by the side of the road. The injured man was ignored by two men passing by, both of whom belonged to groups who were religiously respected in Jesus’ Jewish community: a...
Salman Rushdie stabbing suspect Hadi Matar in court: ambush was 'just a matter of time,' expert says
Several men were attacked or killed in the 1990s for translating author Salman Rushdie's controversial novel, "The Satanic Verses," and, according to a behavioral analyst, the Aug. 12 ambush against Rushdie himself was predictable. Hadi Matar, the man accused of stabbing and critically injuring Rushdie at the Chautauqua Institution last...
What is listeria? A microbiologist explains the bacterium behind recent deadly food poisoning outbreaks
Bacteria do, and will, end up in food. Everyone eats – intentionally or unintentionally – millions to billions of live microbes every day. Most are completely harmless, but some can cause serious illnesses in humans. Because of these potential pathogens, there is a long list of foods to avoid, including uncooked eggs, raw fish and unwashed fruits and vegetables, particularly for pregnant women. The foods themselves are not bad, but the same cannot be said for certain bacterial passengers, such as Listeria monocytogenes, or listeria for short. This particular pathogen has found ways to indiscriminately get into our foods. While...
Former ICE director says border is 'largest crisis' he's seen in his career: 'It's costing lives'
Former acting ICE director Tom Homan argued the border crisis is one of the "largest" crises he has witnessed in over 35 years. On "America Reports" Thursday, Homan pointed out the inhumane and deadly situation at the border with over 1200 migrants dead since President Biden took office. TOM HOMAN:...
Japan encourages young people to drink more alcohol
Tax revenues from alcohol sales are lagging in Japan due to the coronavirus pandemic's impact on the restaurant and nightlife industry, so the country is launching a new contest to try to boost consumption among young people dubbed, "Sake Viva!" "The purpose of this announcement is to revitalize the industry,"...
North Korea dismisses Seoul's aid offer as 'foolish' repeat
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said her country will never accept South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's "foolish" offer of economic benefits in exchange for denuclearization steps, accusing Seoul of recycling proposals Pyongyang already rejected. In a commentary published by...
