ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

'I would use bleach to try to wash my face': Woman whose father was an African American GI stationed in the UK during WWII reveals the impact of racist abuse she received on Britain's Secret War Babies

A woman who was born to an African-American GI stationed in the UK during WWII has revealed she tried to bleach her skin after receiving racist abuse growing up in rural countryside on Britain's Secret War Babies. The Channel 4 documentary follows two people, John Stockley in Weymouth and Mary...
SOCIETY
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction

Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Polio#Pakistan#Jerusalem#Malawi#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Nigeria
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Public Health
Fox News

Nebraska child dead from suspected brain-eating amoeba

A Nebraska child has died from a rare brain-eating amoeba. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services didn’t identify the young victim, but said the death would be the first instance of a brain-eating amoeba killing someone in the state’s history, if the cause is confirmed. The child likely picked up the amoeba while swimming in the Elkhorn River, the department said. The child began experiencing symptoms five days after being exposed, and died on Wednesday, FOX 42 in Omaha reported.
NEBRASKA STATE
Fox News

US, Mexican authorities stop truck smuggling 150 illegal migrants in dangerous heat

Mexican authorities prevented the smuggling of 150 migrants crammed into a large truck over the southern border amid dangerously temperatures in Texas, Fox News has learned. Law enforcement in Mexico were assisted by agents with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Del Rio Sector, which covers 245 miles along the Rio Grande and Lake Amistad along the border, when they stopped the truck.
IMMIGRATION
The Conversation U.S.

We praise people as ‘Good Samaritans,’ but there’s a complex history behind the phrase

“Good Samaritan” is a label often used to describe someone acting selflessly to benefit others, even if a total stranger. Some may recognize that the phrase has its origin in a biblical story, one of Jesus’ parables recounted in the Book of Luke, Chapter 10. In this story, a traveler from the Samaritan community, a Middle Eastern ethnic and religious group, happens upon a man who had been robbed and beaten by the side of the road. The injured man was ignored by two men passing by, both of whom belonged to groups who were religiously respected in Jesus’ Jewish community: a...
RELIGION
The Conversation U.S.

What is listeria? A microbiologist explains the bacterium behind recent deadly food poisoning outbreaks

Bacteria do, and will, end up in food. Everyone eats – intentionally or unintentionally – millions to billions of live microbes every day. Most are completely harmless, but some can cause serious illnesses in humans. Because of these potential pathogens, there is a long list of foods to avoid, including uncooked eggs, raw fish and unwashed fruits and vegetables, particularly for pregnant women. The foods themselves are not bad, but the same cannot be said for certain bacterial passengers, such as Listeria monocytogenes, or listeria for short. This particular pathogen has found ways to indiscriminately get into our foods. While...
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

Japan encourages young people to drink more alcohol

Tax revenues from alcohol sales are lagging in Japan due to the coronavirus pandemic's impact on the restaurant and nightlife industry, so the country is launching a new contest to try to boost consumption among young people dubbed, "Sake Viva!" "The purpose of this announcement is to revitalize the industry,"...
FOOD & DRINKS
Fox News

North Korea dismisses Seoul's aid offer as 'foolish' repeat

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said her country will never accept South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's "foolish" offer of economic benefits in exchange for denuclearization steps, accusing Seoul of recycling proposals Pyongyang already rejected. In a commentary published by...
WORLD
Fox News

Fox News

779K+
Followers
176K+
Post
649M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy