Park City, UT

Burglar in Park City steals handgun and hunting gear

By TownLift // Kevin Cody
 3 days ago
PARK CITY, Utah — Summit County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a home on Saturday on Canyon Gate Road where multiple items were stolen in a vehicle burglary. The vehicle, an unlocked 2019 Ford truck, was parked in the victim’s driveway at the time of the incident.

A firearm, Glock 19x handgun, Hoyt hunting bow, and other hunting gear were taken from the vehicle during the burglary. The victim believes the incident occurred sometime during the night between August 12 and August 13.

Deputies listed the firearm on the National Crime Information Center (NCIC ) gun file.

Currently, no suspects or leads have been identified.


