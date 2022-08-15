ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Slo-mo footage shows the exact moment Dominick Cruz's nose was broken in his KO loss to Chito Vera

By Alan Dawson
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v3vuo_0hIBX9em00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38YkmC_0hIBX9em00
Chito Vera viciously knocks Dominick Cruz out.

Photo by Getty Images

  • Chito Vera scored an impressive win Saturday when he knocked out Dominick Cruz.
  • A slow-motion video replay shows how devastating Vera's fight-finishing head kick truly was.
  • A close-up photo of the impact zone shows Cruz's nose is bent and out of shape.

Dominick Cruz, one of the best UFC bantamweights of all time, suffered a knockout loss so brutal Saturday that it potentially spelled the end of his time competing at the highest echelons of world MMA .

Chito Vera beat Cruz in the fourth round with a head kick to cap the 13-fight card that took place at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego on ESPN and ESPN+.

There were numerous times that Vera's savage striking appeared to rearrange Cruz's face in the fight, but the final blow — that head kick — caused considerable damage as it shattered the American's nose.

The scale of Vera's power was emphasized when ESPN replayed the finish using slow-motion technology.

CBS reporter Shakiel Mahjouri even said it looked like a "baseball bat to the face."

Re-live the live footage right here:

Here's the slow-motion replay:

Ouch!

The close-up photo below shows how bent out of shape Cruz's nose was:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2krkaA_0hIBX9em00
A close-up of Cruz's nose following Vera's head kick.

Photo by MMA Fighting / ESPN / UFC

Vera was unfazed at the spectacular nature of his own win

Speaking to reporters at a post-fight press conference that followed the event, Vera played down the nature of his win despite the way it stunned those who saw it live.

"Honestly, me and my team, we really think the way he fights is kind of very low-level," Vera said.

A former two-time UFC bantamweight champion, Cruz is one of the most tested competitors in mixed martial arts, as he's scored wins over Joseph Benavidez (twice), Urijah Faber, and Demetrious Johnson.

It is perhaps a testament to how highly regarded Cruz is that the commentary team and audience members looked so visibly shocked after Vera's head kick flattened him in an instant.

Check Michael Bisping's reaction in particular:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34jZt4_0hIBX9em00
Chito Vera's knockout win stunned onlookers.

Photo by Getty Images

Neither Vera nor his team were that surprised, though, the Ecuadorian fighter said.

"There's no base, there's no good stance," he said, criticizing Cruz post-fight.

"All that movement side to side, like, I'm like, we told each other I have to kick this guy's ass, but by saying that you put a lot of pressure on yourself. I just believe that style is not the best style for MMA.

"Maybe for boxing it can work better. But for MMA you got way too many weapons going."

It is unclear when Vera will fight again.

The UFC, though, returns Saturday for a big pay-per-view show that takes place at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2maczm_0hIBX9em00
UFC 278 poster.

Photo by UFC

Kamaru Usman puts his UFC welterweight championship on the line against Leon Edwards in the main event.

Paulo Costa fights Luke Rockhold in the co-main; Jose Aldo competes in a bantamweight match against Merab Dvalishvili; and heavyweights Marcin Tybura and Alexander Romanov also compete on the main card.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bjpenndotcom

TJ Dillashaw believes “competitive guy” Dominick Cruz has a chip on his shoulder that could keep him fighting: “We’ll see if he really can step away”

TJ Dillashaw has questioned whether or not Dominick Cruz is ready to walk away from the sport of mixed martial arts. Last Saturday night, Dominick Cruz’s hopes of regaining the UFC bantamweight championship took a huge blow when he was knocked out by Marlon Vera in their main event clash at UFC San Diego. While Cruz looked good in defeat, some have wondered just how motivated he’ll be to work his way back to the top of the mountain.
UFC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
State
Utah State
Local
California Sports
wrestlinginc.com

Sasha Banks Burglarized In Oakland, Security Footage Released

Sasha Banks revealed via her Instagram Stories Tuesday night that a burglar broke into her car while she was in Oakland, California. In the first video, an annoyed Banks could be heard yelling "Five minutes in Oakland. Just five minutes!" as she shared a close-up shot of the back of her SUV with a broken window.
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Urijah Faber
Person
Joseph Benavidez
Person
Marcin Tybura
Person
Michael Bisping
Person
Luke Rockhold
Person
Leon Edwards
Person
Dominick Cruz
Person
Kamaru Usman
Person
Demetrious Johnson
bjpenndotcom

Nate Quarry says Luke Rockhold’s comments about the UFC using ‘mafioso tactics’ are spot on: “We found emails from managers to the UFC brass saying their fighters will actually take LESS money than offered”

Nate Quarry says Luke Rockhold’s comments about the UFC using ‘mafioso tactics’ are spot on. The 50 year old former UFC fighter, Quarry, has responded to recent comments Luke Rockhold made on fighter pay in the organization. It was Luke Rockhold who stated, when talking about fighter...
UFC
Yardbarker

Dana White: ‘Big Mistakes Were Made’ By UFC Not Re-Signing Shane Burgos

Earlier this week, Shane Burgos made a somewhat surprising announcement. that he was leaving the UFC to sign with Professional Fighters League. The move comes on the heels of back-to-back triumphs for the Team Tiger Schulmann representative in UFC competition. However, Burgos said the PFL’s offer far surpassed that of his former promotion.
UFC
Boxing Scene

Hearn: Looking at the Size of Uysk, He’s Going to Try and Walk Joshua Down

Anthony Joshua should not be surprised if he ends up encountering a far more aggressive version of Oleksandr Usyk than anticipated, according to Eddie Hearn. The head of Matchroom Boxing believes his star client will need to account for the possibility that Usyk, the Ukrainian southpaw who holds the WBO, WBA, and IBF heavyweight titles, may attempt to fight more on the front foot in their heavyweight title unification bout this Saturday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat#Slo Mo#Ko#American#Cbs#Mma Fighting Espn#Ufc Vera
hotnewhiphop.com

Ryan Garcia Supports Adrien Broner Backing Out Of Fight, Gervonta Davis Seemingly Disagrees

Reactions to Adrien Broner's announcement yesterday (August 15) have been a mixed bag. The champion boxer was slated to go head-to-head with Omar Figueroa Jr. this Saturday (August 20), but he shared that he decided not to move forward due to mental health concerns. In a post to Instagram, Broner wrote, "Sorry to all my fans but #MentalHealth is real and I’m not about to play inside the ring.
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Insider

Insider

546K+
Followers
31K+
Post
264M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy