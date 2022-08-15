ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wayne stewart
3d ago

just how many did he have and in how many names. why is he suddenly looking for his passport is he heading home to russia

Reply(66)
243
stink pickle
3d ago

if he would go to russia and live with his boyfriend putin and NEVER return, i would vote to let him go without further investigation. state or federal. how much money hss this baffoon cost the taxpayer? its got to be in the millions, impeachments, the big lie, jan 6th, all the state problems he has with taxes etc. in fact it would be cheaper to send him to russia and give them a couple grand a month for 1/4 pounders an diet coke than to keep paying all these investigations.

Reply(37)
107
All Republicans lie
3d ago

well he doesn't have his plane anymore sitting in a junkyard waiting to be fixed, anyone giving him a plan to use could be charged as accessory to... why would he have to run if he's so innocent? please let him go let him go to a country that that will take him with open arms! that's one way to get rid of him! I'm not sure about Russia I think Daddy Putin is not very happy he might end up calling through a window! I'll take Saudi Arabia for 1200 Alex!

Reply(18)
62
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election

Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
Seth Abramson
Qasim Rashid
Person
Donald Trump
Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'

A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
HipHopWired

Insiders Ponder If Jared Kushner or Melania Trump Sold Out Donald Trump to The FBI

A few days ago the FBI raided Donald Trump‘s Mar-A-Lago property in what now is being said was for Top Secret nuclear documents that could be sold for quite the King Kong grip, but the question still remains, “Who dropped dime on Donald Trump?” According to The Independent, many people are whispering the names of […] The post Insiders Ponder If Jared Kushner or Melania Trump Sold Out Donald Trump to The FBI appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
TheDailyBeast

Team Putin Airs Insane Offer to ‘Help’ America and ‘Save’ Trump

It has been a difficult week for the Kremlin. For one, a devastating attack on a Russian air base in occupied Crimea had government officials and state media outlets scrambling to convince citizens that Ukrainian forces weren’t responsible for the explosions that rocked the Saki air base, as an exodus of frightened tourists clogged the Crimean bridge and other roadways that connect the occupied peninsula to the Russian mainland.
NBC News

Yet another person has died in defense of Trump's lies. When will it end?

The Trump death toll climbed last week. On Friday, a man armed with an assault-style rifle tried to breach security at the Cincinnati, Ohio, FBI field office. After fleeing that office, authorities say Ricky Shiffer exchanged shots with police and was eventually killed by law enforcement in a cornfield near Wilmington. The Ohio man, who was already under investigation as a potential threat, wasn’t the first deluded victim of the deadly contagion of disinformation spewing from a depraved former president and his soulless sycophants, and it’s not likely he’ll be the last.
Rolling Stone

Trump Loses It Over Nuclear Docs Report, Again Suggests ‘Planted’ Evidence

Donald Trump, his lawyers, and his allies in Congress and the conservative media have spent the week suggesting that the FBI may have planted evidence when they searched Mar-a-Lago on Monday. It reeked of a defense tactic should the Justice Department have found anything incriminating, and now that The Washington Post has reported they were searching for classified nuclear weapons documents, wouldn’t you know it, Trump is once again suggesting that the information may have been “planted” at Mar-a-Lago.
