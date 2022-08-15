ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doja Cat responds to critics of her shaved head and eyebrows: ‘Go f**k yourselves’

By Chelsea Ritschel
 3 days ago

Doja Cat has responded to online trolls who have criticised her new shaved hairstyle , after she recently debuted the bald look and matching eyebrows on an Instagram Live.

The singer, 26, whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, showed off her newly shaved head during an Instagram Live last week, before deciding to shave her eyebrows off to match. At the time, she shared her joy over her new look, telling fans that she’d “never felt so f***ing happy”.

While many fans were supportive of Doja Cat’s newest style, the “Woman” singer also received criticism over her new look, which she decided to address on Twitter on Monday.

In the tweet, the singer began by acknowledging her achievements as an artist, before claiming that those who have criticised her hairstyle are only concerned with her being attractive sexually.

“I won a Grammy and travelled the f**king globe, I’ve had a #1 and I went platinum. I make hit after hit after hit and you all want me to look f**kable for you … go f**k yourselves,” the singer wrote .

The tweet has since been liked more than 196,000 times, with hundreds of fans applauding the Grammy winner for standing up for herself.

“I need to get this tweet printed, laminated, framed and hung on my wall. This was a moment in history that I don’t ever wanna forget,” one fan wrote, while another tweeted: “I’m here for bald Doja.”

According to the 26-year-old artist, there were a few factors that contributed to her decision to shave her head, with the singer revealing during her Instagram Live that she “never liked having hair” and often felt frustrated with wigs, especially when having to exercise in the hair pieces.

“I, like, don’t like having hair. I never liked having hair. I cannot tell you one time, since the beginning of my life, that I’ve ever been like: ‘This is cool,’” Doja Cat told her followers directly during the Instagram Live. “I just do not like to have hair.”

She then revealed that her wigs would constantly “start sliding and peeling off of my head” when she worked out, and that she was surprised it took her this long to shave her head.

“I’m really liking this … I’ve never felt so f***ing happy … It’s very funny how much of an effect taking my hair off my head has positively influenced me,” she continued, adding that her new hairstyle would allow her to enjoy activities such as swimming, surfing and exercising without having to worry about her hair. “This is just better, it’s a lot better,” she added.

While speaking with fans, Doja Cat then proceeded to hold up a pink heart-shaped mirror and shave her eyebrows off to match her bald look.

