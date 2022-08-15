ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

WBRE

Suspect accused of causing police chase on I-80

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they are searching for a suspect and car that was involved in a high-speed chase on Interstate 80. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 13 around 2:00 a.m. troopers tried to pull over a silver Honda Civic for traffic violations. PSP states the suspect ignored the […]
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
WOLF

NY man sentenced to 7-14 years for fatal DUI crash in Wayne Co.

DREHER TWP, WAYNE CO, (WOLF) — A man who admitted to a fatal DUI crash in Dreher Township, Wayne County, has been sentenced to up to 14 years behind bars. Wayne County District Attorney A.G. Howell announced that 60-year-old Anthony Martin Barry of New York was sentenced to 7 to 14 years in prison for a DUI crash resulting in the death of Charles Schroedel last year.
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Car crashes into home, woman accused of DUI

NEW PHILADELPHIA BOROUGH, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating a car crashing into a house that leads to a woman facing DUI charges. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on July 12 around 1:30 p.m. troopers responded to the scene that involved a 2010 Dodge Chrysler crashing into a house in Schuylkill County. PSP states […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WOLF

PSP investigate burglary at Schuylkill County auto shop

GIRARDVILLE, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — State Police are investigating an overnight burglary in Girardville. Troopers say a suspect broke a plastic window in the back of Krick's Automotive on Easy Mahanoy Avenue sometime between 6:30 PM on Monday and 9 AM on Tuesday. The suspect is said to have...
GIRARDVILLE, PA
WBRE

PSP DUI checkpoints set in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Police in Wilkes-Barre announced they will be conducting DUI patrols on August 18. According to PSP, the aim of the sobriety checkpoints and roving patrols is to deter drinking and driving. Police say they are operating with a “zero-tolerance enforcement policy”. Various roadways within Luzerne County that have seen […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Four accused of beating man with metal bat

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators say two men and two women took turns assaulting a man with a metal bat when he agreed to only fight one outside of his home in Scranton. According to Scranton Police Department, on Wednesday around 12:00 a.m. officers were called for a stabbed victim in the 1200 block of […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Two arrested, K-9 helps seize drugs, stolen gun

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators announce the arrest of two, one for a stolen gun seized by a K-9 unit, another for possessing drugs. According to Hazleton City Police Department, on Tuesday around 7:00 p.m. officers pulled over a Honda for traffic violations after leaving the Altmiller Playground with multiple people in the car. Investigators […]
HAZLETON, PA
sauconsource.com

Salesman Accused of Stealing $40K in Cell Phones from Store

An employee from the AT&T store in Hilltown Township, Bucks County, is facing charges after he allegedly stole upwards of $40,000 in merchandise over the course of his employment. Court records indicate that Devonte Oderreis Singletary, 29, of Bethlehem, has been charged with felony counts of theft by unlawful taking...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

27 charged in 9-month Bradford County drug bust

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. UPDATE (WETM) – The Bradford County Drug Task Force and District Attorney’s Office announced that 27 people were accused of over 160 charges on August 17, 2022 in connection to a county-wide drug bust called “Operation Jet Sweep”. The announcement said that the investigation lasted nine months and led to dozens of […]
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
Pocono Update

Monroe County Sheriff's Weekly Warrant Update

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office released a weekly warrant report containing newly added wanted individuals. This week there are 22 featured wanted criminals. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office posted a weekly warrant report spanning 22 wanted criminals. Warrants include newly added images to the roster of wanted individuals, according to Monroe County Sheriff's Office. A total of seven new wanted criminals got added to the roster. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is seeking assistance from the community in locating the wanted criminals.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man accused of trafficking meth, fentanyl in Luzerne County

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announce a man has been charged for trafficking meth and fentanyl in Luzerne County. According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Terrell Watson, 33, of Philadelphia, is being charged with conspiring to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute over 500 grams of methamphetamine as well as a quantity […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

Gillett man charged with lighting gas-soaked bed on fire

WELLS TWP, Pa. (WETM) – Police in Bradford County have charged a Gillett man for setting fire to a bed doused with gasoline while a woman was in the bed. Jason Pangburn, 32, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police out of Towanda on August 8 in connection to the case. The criminal complaint filed against […]
GILLETT, PA
Pocono Update

Raging Fire In Poconos Kills One And Injures Others

On August 17, 2022, the Monroe County Coroner was called to the scene to investigate a death relating to the fire on Hill Road in Chestnut Hill Township, Effort, PA. Chestnut Hill Twp | Wednesday, August 17, 2022, a fire occurred on Hill Road in Effort, PA. Shortly after 7 AM, the fire was reported, according to the West End Fire Department. At 8:51 AM, the Monroe County Coroner arrived. The origin of the fire is still pending investigation by the West End Fire Department and State Police. We reached out to West End and Pocono Township Fire Department's Chiefs, but we have not received a response at this time. Earlier this morning, the Monroe County Coroner performed an autopsy on the victim. The fire resulted in one known death and injuries to others, the death was of a 44yr old female, who remains unnamed to the public at this time. We followed up by reaching out to the Monroe County Coroner's Office for an interview regarding the cause of death and origin of the fire, here is what they had to say:
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Victim who died in Berwick mass casualty incident identified

BERWICK, Pa. (WOLF) — The Columbia County Coroner has released the name of the victim who died in the mass casualty incident in Berwick Borough Saturday. 50-year-old Rebecca Reese of Wilkes-Barre was pronounced dead at the scene from apparent injuries sustained during the incident which involved a vehicle striking approximately 17 people.
BERWICK, PA

