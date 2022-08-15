Read full article on original website
Suspect accused of causing police chase on I-80
EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they are searching for a suspect and car that was involved in a high-speed chase on Interstate 80. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 13 around 2:00 a.m. troopers tried to pull over a silver Honda Civic for traffic violations. PSP states the suspect ignored the […]
WOLF
NY man sentenced to 7-14 years for fatal DUI crash in Wayne Co.
DREHER TWP, WAYNE CO, (WOLF) — A man who admitted to a fatal DUI crash in Dreher Township, Wayne County, has been sentenced to up to 14 years behind bars. Wayne County District Attorney A.G. Howell announced that 60-year-old Anthony Martin Barry of New York was sentenced to 7 to 14 years in prison for a DUI crash resulting in the death of Charles Schroedel last year.
Car crashes into home, woman accused of DUI
NEW PHILADELPHIA BOROUGH, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating a car crashing into a house that leads to a woman facing DUI charges. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on July 12 around 1:30 p.m. troopers responded to the scene that involved a 2010 Dodge Chrysler crashing into a house in Schuylkill County. PSP states […]
WOLF
PSP investigate burglary at Schuylkill County auto shop
GIRARDVILLE, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — State Police are investigating an overnight burglary in Girardville. Troopers say a suspect broke a plastic window in the back of Krick's Automotive on Easy Mahanoy Avenue sometime between 6:30 PM on Monday and 9 AM on Tuesday. The suspect is said to have...
PSP DUI checkpoints set in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Police in Wilkes-Barre announced they will be conducting DUI patrols on August 18. According to PSP, the aim of the sobriety checkpoints and roving patrols is to deter drinking and driving. Police say they are operating with a “zero-tolerance enforcement policy”. Various roadways within Luzerne County that have seen […]
Four accused of beating man with metal bat
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators say two men and two women took turns assaulting a man with a metal bat when he agreed to only fight one outside of his home in Scranton. According to Scranton Police Department, on Wednesday around 12:00 a.m. officers were called for a stabbed victim in the 1200 block of […]
Police say ‘airball’ led to man getting shot in back at basketball courts
POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pocono Township police arrested a man on August 16 they say was the shooter at the Tannersville Learning Center basketball courts that left one man paralyzed from the waist down. Officials said Esthan Edwin Estrada, age 22, got into a fight with several other basketball players after someone associated with […]
Two arrested, K-9 helps seize drugs, stolen gun
HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators announce the arrest of two, one for a stolen gun seized by a K-9 unit, another for possessing drugs. According to Hazleton City Police Department, on Tuesday around 7:00 p.m. officers pulled over a Honda for traffic violations after leaving the Altmiller Playground with multiple people in the car. Investigators […]
sauconsource.com
Salesman Accused of Stealing $40K in Cell Phones from Store
An employee from the AT&T store in Hilltown Township, Bucks County, is facing charges after he allegedly stole upwards of $40,000 in merchandise over the course of his employment. Court records indicate that Devonte Oderreis Singletary, 29, of Bethlehem, has been charged with felony counts of theft by unlawful taking...
WOLF
PSP announce upcoming DUI checkpoints, roving patrol in Luzerne County
LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — State Police announced that on Thursday, August 18, Troopers will be conducting DUI checkpoints and DUI roving patrols on various roads in Luzerne County. As the county experiences a high number of DUI-related offenses and crashes, Troopers are looking to prevent drinking and driving. In...
Arrest in shooting at basketball court in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — In Monroe County, a suspect is locked up after police say he left a man paralyzed because of a game. Back in June, Pocono Township police say Esthan Estrada from East Stroudsburg shot the victim at the Tannersville Learning Center basketball court. Officers say Estrada...
27 charged in 9-month Bradford County drug bust
BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. UPDATE (WETM) – The Bradford County Drug Task Force and District Attorney’s Office announced that 27 people were accused of over 160 charges on August 17, 2022 in connection to a county-wide drug bust called “Operation Jet Sweep”. The announcement said that the investigation lasted nine months and led to dozens of […]
Monroe County Sheriff's Weekly Warrant Update
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office released a weekly warrant report containing newly added wanted individuals. This week there are 22 featured wanted criminals. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office posted a weekly warrant report spanning 22 wanted criminals. Warrants include newly added images to the roster of wanted individuals, according to Monroe County Sheriff's Office. A total of seven new wanted criminals got added to the roster. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is seeking assistance from the community in locating the wanted criminals.
skooknews.com
Death Ruled Suicide in Incident that Closed Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County Overnight
A death has been ruled a suicide in an incident that closed Interstate 81 overnight. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Frackville, around midnight, early Wednesday, Troopers responded to Interstate 81 southbound in the area of mile marker 114.5 in Foster Township for a report of a person struck by a commercial vehicle.
Man accused of trafficking meth, fentanyl in Luzerne County
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announce a man has been charged for trafficking meth and fentanyl in Luzerne County. According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Terrell Watson, 33, of Philadelphia, is being charged with conspiring to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute over 500 grams of methamphetamine as well as a quantity […]
Gillett man charged with lighting gas-soaked bed on fire
WELLS TWP, Pa. (WETM) – Police in Bradford County have charged a Gillett man for setting fire to a bed doused with gasoline while a woman was in the bed. Jason Pangburn, 32, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police out of Towanda on August 8 in connection to the case. The criminal complaint filed against […]
Raging Fire In Poconos Kills One And Injures Others
On August 17, 2022, the Monroe County Coroner was called to the scene to investigate a death relating to the fire on Hill Road in Chestnut Hill Township, Effort, PA. Chestnut Hill Twp | Wednesday, August 17, 2022, a fire occurred on Hill Road in Effort, PA. Shortly after 7 AM, the fire was reported, according to the West End Fire Department. At 8:51 AM, the Monroe County Coroner arrived. The origin of the fire is still pending investigation by the West End Fire Department and State Police. We reached out to West End and Pocono Township Fire Department's Chiefs, but we have not received a response at this time. Earlier this morning, the Monroe County Coroner performed an autopsy on the victim. The fire resulted in one known death and injuries to others, the death was of a 44yr old female, who remains unnamed to the public at this time. We followed up by reaching out to the Monroe County Coroner's Office for an interview regarding the cause of death and origin of the fire, here is what they had to say:
WOLF
Victim who died in Berwick mass casualty incident identified
BERWICK, Pa. (WOLF) — The Columbia County Coroner has released the name of the victim who died in the mass casualty incident in Berwick Borough Saturday. 50-year-old Rebecca Reese of Wilkes-Barre was pronounced dead at the scene from apparent injuries sustained during the incident which involved a vehicle striking approximately 17 people.
Slate Belt Motorcyclist, 28, Killed In Crash With Pickup Truck: PA State Police
A Slate Belt motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a pickup truck, Pennsylvania State Police confirmed. According to the crash report, the accident occurred on Martins Creek, Belvidere Highway at the intersection with Gravel Hill Road in Lower Mount Bethel Township around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 13. A...
DUI enforcement effort leads to numerous arrests in region, Pennsylvania State Police say
A driving under the influence enforcement effort Friday into Saturday that involved Pennsylvania State Police troopers and municipal and regional officers resulted in 24 impairment arrests in the region, according to a news release. Statewide, the 20th anniversary Operation Nighthawk led to 492 DUI arrests, state police said. In Troop...
