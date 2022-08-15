ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodlawn, TN

fox17.com

Former Nashville high school standout football player dies at age 22

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A former Brentwood Academy star football player has passed away at the age of 22 according to his college coach. Luke Knox played linebacker and tight end for Brentwood Academy as a three star athlete before joining Ole Miss where he continued to play linebacker and special teams. Last year, Knox moved to tight end for the college program.
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Lane Kiffin once again trolls Tennessee Vols but this time it hurt

Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin seems to spend a significant amount of time tweeting about the Tennessee Vols. Kiffin famously spent one season as the Vols’ head coach before leaving Knoxville for his “dream job” at USC. While Kiffin has maintained that he has no...
OXFORD, MS
clarksvillenow.com

Fort Campbell updates list of off-limits bars, motels, businesses for soldiers

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Fort Campbell’s newest list of off-limits establishments includes 20 Clarksville operations, from bars and motels to car repair shops. As of Aug. 1, the following are declared off-limits to military personnel, according to information from Fort Campbell. Establishments. In Clarksville:. Darnell Mobile Home...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Hunter Daniels Named Southeastern Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies ‘Tennessee Wildlife Officer of the Year’

NASHVILLE, TN — Hunter Daniels has been named the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency Wildlife Officer of the Year for the Southeastern Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies (SEAFWA). He is assigned to Wilson County but works throughout the 12 Middle Tennessee counties in TWRA District 21. Daniels’ award was...
TENNESSEE STATE
WDEF

News on Whataburger, Jack’s & Wickles Pickles

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Nashville Business Journal has more details on the Texas burger chain arriving in Tennessee. Whataburger has signed a franchising deal to open 9 of their fast food in the Nashville area. One will be in the new Century Farms development coming to the Antioch...
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Clarksville-area football coaches preview seasons at Rotary/Kiwanis Season Kickoff Luncheon

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Rotary Club/Kiwanis Football Season Kickoff was held Wednesday, August 17 at First Baptist Church. The event celebrated the official beginning of football season for teams across Montgomery County. The majority of Clarksville-area coaches attended the luncheon and spoke about their teams’ heading into the new year.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Fort Campbell soldier from Tennessee found dead in Kentucky

OLMSTED, Ky. (WSMV/WVLT) - A soldier assigned to Fort Campbell was found dead on Saturday morning, officials confirmed on Monday. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office found Joshua D. Burks, 20, of Clarksville, Tennessee, dead in the 600 block of Kenny Straton Road just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday. The Kentucky State Police said in a news release on Saturday that Burks was shot by an individual who fled the scene.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Unveiling Clarksville’s Forgotten History

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN — Freedom Day (August 8) in Clarksville got off to a resounding start this year with the installation of a series of historical markers honoring African Americans’ contributions throughout the region. With four stops slated for unveiling the event took place at 11 a.m. on...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
williamsonherald.com

Franklin’s Mestre named ‘Fittest Teen on Earth’

A Franklin teen was crowned “Fittest Teen on Earth” in the 14- to 15-year-old age bracket at the 2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games held Aug. 4-6 in Madison, Wisconsin. RJ Mestre won seven of the eight competitions to win the games by an astonishing 230 points over competitors from all over the globe.
FRANKLIN, TN
iheart.com

This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Tenders In Tennessee

Chicken tenders are more than just a delicious meal for kids — even adults love the fried (or grilled!) cuts of chicken that act as the perfect vehicle for your favorite dips. They're even a safe choice for most picky eaters when they dine out, giving them a meal sure to satisfy among the sometimes overwhelming menus.
NASHVILLE, TN
