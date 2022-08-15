Impress Guests at Your Next Dinner Party With This Professional Cocktail Kit

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Every great dinner party starts with an equally great cocktail! It's the ideal way to set the tone for a truly epic meal — and creating a restaurant-style experience. If you want to go above and beyond to impress your guests, you're going to need the right cocktail tools — and that starts with a fully functional bar kit.

This Mixology & Craft set has everything you need to make a high-quality cocktail, plus other accessories that can seriously come in handy. You'll be able to create elaborate drinks and feel like a real-life mixologist, plus add some fun dashes of decor to your space!

Mixology & Craft Bartender Kit

Get the Mixology & Craft Bartender Kit for prices starting at $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 15, 2022, but are subject to change.

This set is displayed in a beautiful fashion. Each item has its own designated space so you can keep everything neat and tidy, and the holder areas are made from bamboo. All of the wooden stands are the same color, but you can take your pick from four different metal shades for the accessories. Rose gold, yellow gold, silver and black are all available right now — and all made from quality stainless steel!

This kit also comes with a ring of cocktail recipe cards that you can flip through and try out! Once you've perfected a few favorites, you'll be able to make them for yourself or friends in a snap. It's excellent that recipes are included so you can start practicing right away!

Shoppers are obsessed with the "classy" look of this kit , and say that it's a welcome addition to their homes. Some even claim that the photos of this set don't do it justice and that it actually appears far more elegant in person. This would also be a fantastic gift idea for any cocktail enthusiast for their birthday or during the holidays, but don't forget to spoil yourself. Craft cocktails are only a few shakes away!

