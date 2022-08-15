ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Impress Guests at Your Next Dinner Party With This Professional Cocktail Kit

By Bernadette Deron
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Every great dinner party starts with an equally great cocktail! It's the ideal way to set the tone for a truly epic meal — and creating a restaurant-style experience. If you want to go above and beyond to impress your guests, you're going to need the right cocktail tools — and that starts with a fully functional bar kit.

This Mixology & Craft set has everything you need to make a high-quality cocktail, plus other accessories that can seriously come in handy. You'll be able to create elaborate drinks and feel like a real-life mixologist, plus add some fun dashes of decor to your space!

Mixology & Craft Bartender Kit Amazon
See it!

Get the Mixology & Craft Bartender Kit for prices starting at $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 15, 2022, but are subject to change.

This set is displayed in a beautiful fashion. Each item has its own designated space so you can keep everything neat and tidy, and the holder areas are made from bamboo. All of the wooden stands are the same color, but you can take your pick from four different metal shades for the accessories. Rose gold, yellow gold, silver and black are all available right now — and all made from quality stainless steel!

This kit also comes with a ring of cocktail recipe cards that you can flip through and try out! Once you've perfected a few favorites, you'll be able to make them for yourself or friends in a snap. It's excellent that recipes are included so you can start practicing right away!

Mixology & Craft Bartender Kit Amazon
See it!

Get the Mixology & Craft Bartender Kit for prices starting at $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 15, 2022, but are subject to change.

Shoppers are obsessed with the "classy" look of this kit , and say that it's a welcome addition to their homes. Some even claim that the photos of this set don't do it justice and that it actually appears far more elegant in person. This would also be a fantastic gift idea for any cocktail enthusiast for their birthday or during the holidays, but don't forget to spoil yourself. Craft cocktails are only a few shakes away!

See it: Get the Mixology & Craft Bartender Kit for prices starting at $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 15, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Bestselling Water Bottle Has an Astounding Number of 5-Star Reviews

Read article

Not what you're looking for? Check out more products from Mixology & Craft and shop all of the home and kitchenware available at Amazon! Don't forget to check out all of Amazon's Daily Deals !

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here !

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team . The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits , purses , plus-size swimsuits
, women's sneakers , bridal shapewear , and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at
ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com . Happy shopping!

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dinner Party#Advertising#Food Drink
Us Weekly

These $12 Chain Link Earrings Are Nearly Identical to Duchess Kate’s

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We’ve been doing so much online shopping lately (and always) to revamp our wardrobe for late spring and the anticipated start of summer. We have new tees, new camis, new skirts, new shorts and new sandals in all […]
APPAREL
Us Weekly

Shoppers Say That This ‘Super Soft’ Tunic Top Looks Like a Designer Find

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Looking around lately, we’ve noticed one major trend when it comes to casual fashion — oversized is in. This may not seem like breaking news, but it’s definitely music to our ears! Back when skin-tight silhouettes were popular, […]
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Us Weekly

15 of the Best Slouchy Blazers for an Effortlessly Chic Style

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. If you've been shopping with Us for a while, you know we're mega-fans when it comes to blazers. Right now we're especially obsessed with oversized, slouchy and boyfriend-style silhouettes. Longline hems, dropped shoulders, drapey materials, relaxed fits — we […]
APPAREL
Us Weekly

Who Is Samantha Abdul? 5 Things to Know About the Tattoo Artist Who Is ‘Spending Time’ With Selling Sunset’s Brett Oppenheim

Getting to know one another. Brett Oppenheim and Samantha Abdul sparked rumors of a budding romance after they were spotted on a dinner date. The Selling Sunset star, 45, and Abdul, were seen matching in all black during an outing in Beverly Hills on Saturday, August 13. Days later, a source exclusively told Us Weekly […]
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Us Weekly

Limited Time! Save an Additional 20% on This Leg and Foot Massager

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. There’s nothing like taking a load off after a long day! Whether you just finished an eight-hour shift, were running all types of errands, hit the gym hard or simply faced a lot of stress, being able to […]
SHOPPING
Us Weekly

Jason Oppenheim Has ‘Zero Concerns’ for ‘Selling Sunset’ Season 6 After Christine Quinn’s Exit: I Want ‘What’s Best’ for Her

Still part of the Selling Sunset family. Jason Oppenheim got candid about costar Christine Quinn leaving the Netflix reality series ahead of season 6. "I always follow my agents' leads, and I always want them to do what's best for them," the Oppenheim Group cofounder, 45, told TMZ on Thursday, August 18, one day after […]
TV SERIES
Us Weekly

Say Goodbye to Summer With These Fashion-Forward Steals

Disclosure: Shop With Us is a sister company of a360 Media, LLC — the publisher of Us Weekly. While we might not all love that August is coming to a close, we’re sure these end-of-summer deals will sweeten the pot! Our goal? Make the season feel like it’s lasting even longer with these gorgeous products. […]
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

Flash Sale! Take 30% Off Derm-Recommended Skincare From Avène

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Ready to save your skin with some serious skin savings? Now say that 10 times fast. Just kidding — no tongue twisters are necessary if you want to get in on this sale. And trust Us — you do! […]
SKIN CARE
Us Weekly

New! Merit’s Bronze Balm Is the ‘Easiest Bronzer — Ever’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Bronzer can be just the thing to seriously elevate your makeup look, but finding the right one can be very difficult. Many brands don’t offer enough shades, or they streak down your face, look cakey or barely show […]
MAKEUP
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

186K+
Followers
20K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy