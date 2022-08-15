Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ocean Township Festival Happening Now!Flour, Eggs and YeastOcean Township, NJ
NJ Promotion Group Invites Mario Lopez to Host Oasis Pool Party on Sunday – You're Going to Want to Be ThereBridget MulroyNeptune Township, NJ
A Coast Guard Cutter Had to Fire 22 Times to Take Down This Massive Devil FishYana BostongirlBrielle, NJ
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New JerseyTravel MavenJersey City, NJ
LOCAL Family owned, 20-year business finds new home for restaurant and it's even better now! Nonna's Citi Cucina ReviewFlour, Eggs and YeastEnglishtown, NJ
Related
Prosecutors: Hazlet man charged with murder in death of father
The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office says Ernest Kotey, 43, broke into his father's home Wednesday and killed him.
Police: 2 men set fire to NICE bus at Cedar Creek Park, causing 10 other buses to catch fire
Police say two suspects are wanted for setting fire to a NICE bus at Cedar Creek Park in Seaford.
Police: Pedestrian struck, critically injured by hit-and-run driver in Hempstead
According to detectives, a Hispanic male, who is yet to be identified, was crossing South Franklin Street on foot, when he was struck by a dark colored SUV around 10:32 p.m.
Secaucus police chief defends detectives following car chase through 3 towns
Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller is defending his detectives following a car chase earlier this week through three towns.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police: New video surfaces of fatal attack on Bronx cab driver, 3 people in custody
Police have released new video of the attack that killed a cab driver from the Bronx allegedly by customers in Queens who didn’t want to pay the fare. Officers have also identified a suspect.
ALERT CENTER: 38-year-old woman reported missing from Oceanside
According to police, Gypsy Shaw, 38, was last seen on Murdock Avenue around 7 a.m. Thursday.
Police: 3-year-old falls out of apartment window in the Bronx
A 3-year-old girl is recovering after falling out of the window of an apartment on Sheridan Avenue Tuesday night.
NYPD: 3 people in custody, 2 still wanted in death of Bronx taxi driver
Three young people are now behind bars in connection to the death of Bronx taxi driver Kutin Gyimah.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police: Man shot in Dyker Heights over $30K debt
Police are trying to track down a man who they say shot at another man in Dyker Heights Monday.
Brother of assault victim voices motive concerns after police arrest suspect
Police have made an arrest in an assault that took place outside Fuego Tipico restaurant in the Bronx.
Police: Bayonne officer suspended following arrest over failing to pay tolls
The Jersey Journal reports that Veloz owes the Port Authority $52,000.
Roosevelt man sentenced to 20 years to life for murder of deacon
A Roosevelt man was sentenced Wednesday in the murder of a 70-year-old Roman Catholic deacon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Aunt: Boy’s recovery ‘a miracle’ following New Rochelle apartment building fall
A boy who fell from either the window or the roof of a New Rochelle apartment building last month is recovering from his injuries.
Jersey Proud: Candles lit across Little Silver to honor girl who died in 2017
The Little Silver community lit candles at their doorsteps this week to honor a young girl who died five years ago.
News 12
New Jersey police officer accused of strangling, threatening to kill girlfriend
A Trenton police officer has been charged with three counts of domestic violence strangulation and two counts of threat to kill, among other charges, following an incident in Lawrence Township. Lawrence Township police became aware of a domestic violence incident Aug. 4, which was originally reported to Princeton police but...
News 12
ALERT CENTER: Newark police ask for help finding man missing from St. Michael's Medical Center
Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing man who walked away from St. Michael's Medical Center. Tim Hammelman, 43, was apparently transported due to concerns about his mental state before wandering away from the facility on Thursday. Police have released an image of Hammelman, and are asking...
Woman escapes from police custody, currently on the loose in the Bronx
Police say a woman is on the loose after escaping police custody in the Bronx Wednesday.
Man in Fuego Tipico assault incident out of jail after charges reduced
A man is out of jail despite police arresting him on attempted murder charges for allegedly knocking a man out outside of Fuego Tipico restaurant in the Bronx.
Police: Former Baldwin HS basketball player killed in Queens shooting
A former Baldwin High School basketball player has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting in Queens Monday night.
News 12
2 main rest stops on the Garden State Parkway closed until further notice
Two main rest stops on the Garden State Parkway in North Jersey have been closed until further notice. Brookdale South and Vauxhall rest stops are closed for renovations. New Jersey Turnpike Authority officials announced that there will be no food, gasoline or restrooms available at the rest stops located in Bloomfield and Union.
Comments / 0