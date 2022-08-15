ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Point Pleasant Beach, NJ

2 main rest stops on the Garden State Parkway closed until further notice

Two main rest stops on the Garden State Parkway in North Jersey have been closed until further notice. Brookdale South and Vauxhall rest stops are closed for renovations. New Jersey Turnpike Authority officials announced that there will be no food, gasoline or restrooms available at the rest stops located in Bloomfield and Union.
