12 Montgomery County Towns Are Among 100 Safest Places to Live; One Town Reports Zero Violent Crimes
Twelve Montgomery County cities ranked among the 100 safest places to live in Pennsylvania in 2022, according to a list recently published by ElitePersonalFinance. To determine which places in Pennsylvania are safest, ElitePersonalFinance extracted the latest available data from the FBI crime statistics in the United States, taking violent crime as the main factor. Cities with under 5,000 residents or those that did not report crimes to the FBI were not included on the list.
Development Deal Will Cause Norristown State Hospital Campus Residents to Lose Their Home & Services
People with serious mental illness currently living on the Norristown State Hospital campus are set to lose their home and support services in June in a development deal, writes Brett Sholtis for WHYY. While the state said it is working with counties to place the around two dozen patients in...
COCA Executive Director to retire after 35 years with the organization
Berks County’s Council on Chemical Abuse Executive Director Stanley J. Papademetriou has announced his decision to retire in December. The COCA Board of Directors accepted his retirement at their August board meeting. Papademetriou has worked with the organization since 1985, and served as the Executive Director for the past five years.
Temporary roundabout in Lancaster to become permanent
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The intersection where North Plum Street meets Park Avenue and East New Street in Lancaster had a temporary roundabout installed in October of 2019. Now, the city wants to make it permanent. The city says the roundabout has improved safety in the area by promoting...
In the Lanternfly Wars, This Plymouth Meeting Retiree Has a Record Number of Notches on Her Fly Swatter
Harriet Campbell, Plymouth Meeting lanternfly hunter, tracked her success on the Squishr app. Collected data from user postings on the Squishr app — an online tracker of self-posted lanternfly hits in Pa. — reveals a particularly ruthless Montgomery County hunter. Colin Deppen’s antenna was raised by the figures, leading him to report the performance for Spotlight PA.
Chester County Home to One of the State’s Fastest-Growing ‘Cities’
While population growth in the U.S. is generally slowing from declining birth rates, an aging population, and fewer immigrants, some locations are bucking the trend. A new report from Stacker highlights the fastest-growing “cities” in Pennsylvania, and Chester County is home to one of them. The list resulted...
Allentown police hope state-owned ATV park gets riders off city streets
Pennsylvania is building its first state park dedicated to the use of ATVs and off-road vehicles, and Allentown’s police chief said it’s a promising development. The park, which will be about an hour outside the Lehigh Valley, is expected to open in the next two years. The state...
Update: Missing man found safe after search investigation in Lancaster County
WEST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — UPDATE: Jerry Roach has been found safely. According to emergency dispatch, a search detail is underway for a missing man in Lancaster County. The West Lampeter Township police are searching for 79-year-old Jerry Roach. Police, along with K-9 units, are looking for Roach near...
Mom Warns Others About Algae Bloom that Sickened Kids
(Reading, PA) -- Brittney Fox wants to warn other families about harmful algae blooms at Blue Marsh Lake. She says she and her young children became sick and got rashes on their legs after they'd sat in the lake's water during a recent heatwave. Fox says the state needs to do a better job of advising the public about the algae bloom alerts and advisories. The state says they place advisories of harmful algae blooms on their web pages, but the information reportedly wasn't posted on that date.
Humane PA offering free adoptions of Cats due to critical shelter numbers
Due to the critically high number of cats in Humane Pennsylvania’s Berks Shelter, the Freedom Center for Animal Life-Saving, cats of all ages are free to a good home beginning immediately through Sunday, August 21, 2022. This fee-waived adoption event allows families to welcome a new feline friend into...
State police seek pair who stole ATVs, power tools
PENN TWP., Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for the people who stole off-road vehicles and power tools from a property in Berks County. Authorities said two people stole several items, including a dirt bike and four-wheeler. The theft happened earlier this month in the 5700 block of Bernville Road in Penn Township.
Raging Fire In Poconos Kills One And Injures Others
On August 17, 2022, the Monroe County Coroner was called to the scene to investigate a death relating to the fire on Hill Road in Chestnut Hill Township, Effort, PA. Chestnut Hill Twp | Wednesday, August 17, 2022, a fire occurred on Hill Road in Effort, PA. Shortly after 7 AM, the fire was reported, according to the West End Fire Department. At 8:51 AM, the Monroe County Coroner arrived. The origin of the fire is still pending investigation by the West End Fire Department and State Police. We reached out to West End and Pocono Township Fire Department's Chiefs, but we have not received a response at this time. Earlier this morning, the Monroe County Coroner performed an autopsy on the victim. The fire resulted in one known death and injuries to others, the death was of a 44yr old female, who remains unnamed to the public at this time. We followed up by reaching out to the Monroe County Coroner's Office for an interview regarding the cause of death and origin of the fire, here is what they had to say:
Developer who sought to bring Wawa to Fayette Street in Conshohocken has bought the former car dealership property
Montgomery County property records show that Provco-Pineville, LLC has purchased the property at 1109 and 1119 Fayette Street in the Borough of Conshohocken and 1201 Butler Pike in the Conshohocken section of Whitemarsh Township. The sale was recorded on July 15th. The property served as a car dealership and serviced vehicles for almost 100 years under the Moore family, most recently under brothers Tim and Dennis Moore.
Strong thunderstorm expected in parts of Cumberland, Adams and York counties
The National Weather Service in State College has issued a special weather statement for parts of Adams, York and Cumberland counties. A strong thunderstorm will impact northeastern Adams County, northwestern York County and northeastern Cumberland County including the Mechanicsburg, Hampton, Boiling Springs, Dillsburg, Lake Meade, Mount Holly Springs, Dover, New Kingstown, Siddonsburg, Hogestown, York Springs, Franklintown, Wellsville areas as well as Messiah College and Ski Roundtop through 4:15 p.m.
Pennsylvania cold case homicide solved, Troopers to announce findings
READING, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police say a decades-long cold case homicide has been solved. Troopers say the case is in reference to the homicide of Anna Kane on October 23, 1988. The 26-year-old Kane was found beaten and strangled to death with her body dumped alongside Ontelaunee...
Free mobile dental clinic for youth making tour stop in Oakbrook Wednesday
As the pandemic impacts children’s oral health, United Concordia Dental and Highmark Wholecare has teamed up to bring mobile dentistry to underserved communities. The stop in Reading on Wednesday at the Oakbrook Community Health Center represents a 12-day statewide tour. . “The pandemic significantly impacted children’s oral health –...
Kidney and liver transplants shut down at Penn State Health; inspection finds multiple problems
Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center has stopped doing kidney and liver transplants and its program has been faulted for a range of problems by the state health department and federal agencies. The problems include transplant staff not recognizing and analyzing six incidents of patients who had just...
'This part of the city needs help': Photographers lead effort to fight drug addiction in Kensington
PHILADELPHIA - Allan Ali and Corey Harriston have captured life on the streets of Kensington in countless photos. Now the local photographers want to use their talents to make a bigger impact on a neighborhood in need. "It just doesn't feel comfortable for me to continue to drive through this...
Downingtown Native’s Middle-School Hobby Turns Into West Chester Business with $12 Million in Annual Revenue
A Downingtown native’s middle-school hobby has turned into a West Chester-based business that aims to distribute healthy snacks across the country, writes Lisa Dukart for Philadelphia Business Journal. In 2013, Brendan Cawley, who became interested in making jerky when he was 10 years old, founded Righteous Felon, which ships...
Giant sunflower blooms in Harrisburg
Most of the sunflowers in John Abbott's Harrisburg backyard are about 8 feet tall...except for one.
