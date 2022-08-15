Whether your kids are already in class or they go back to school in a few weeks, you have time to get school supplies. Although the upcoming school year may look a bit different depending on where you are and what coronavirus restrictions you’re currently operating under, some of the classic staples in school supplies never change. Whatever learning environment kids are in this year, there are still plenty of deals to take advantage of at Amazon's Back to School Sale before classes start.

EDUCATION ・ 2 DAYS AGO