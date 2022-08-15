ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

The Best Amazon Labor Day Deals on Designer Handbags — Shop Kate Spade, Coach and More

It is the perfect time to shop for perfect designer handbags — and you can always count on Amazon for great fashion finds. While you might be shopping for swimsuits and sandals for Labor Day weekend, let's not forget about handbags! You can score great deals, from favorite brands like Tory Burch, Marc Jacobs, Michael Kors, Saint Laurent, Hermès Birkin, Christian Dior, Stella McCartney, Kate Spade, Calvin Klein, and many more.
BEAUTY & FASHION
ETOnline.com

Amazon's Back to School Sale 2022: Save Now on Backpacks, Lunch Boxes, Tech and More

Whether your kids are already in class or they go back to school in a few weeks, you have time to get school supplies. Although the upcoming school year may look a bit different depending on where you are and what coronavirus restrictions you’re currently operating under, some of the classic staples in school supplies never change. Whatever learning environment kids are in this year, there are still plenty of deals to take advantage of at Amazon's Back to School Sale before classes start.
EDUCATION
ETOnline.com

Coach Outlet Extra 20% Off Sale: Shop Double Discounts on Crossbody Bags and Backpacks for Fall

Coach Outlet loves to spoil its customers — just look at their major deals on designer bags for further proof. Right now, Coach Outlet is throwing an extra 20% off Frenzy Sale where best-selling handbags and accessories are majorly marked down. With crossbody bags and backpacks that are already up to 70% off, the additional savings arrived just in time for the fall and back to school season.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Pool Float#Pool Party#Long Weekend#Funboy Pool Floats
ETOnline.com

Get a Smokeless Fire Pit for Up to 35% Off with Solo Stove's Labor Day Deals

Ahead of Labor Day weekend, Solo Stove is bringing you major fire pit deals for your barbecues and backyard gatherings. An outdoor fire pit is the epitome of a fall evening when you can warm up while toasting marshmallows and just enjoy the fresh air. To host a proper bonfire this Labor Day, you obviously need a reliable fire pit. Solo Stove's portable fire pits and camping essentials are on sale for up to 35% off right now.
SHOPPING
ETOnline.com

Kanye West Addresses Criticism for Selling His Clothes Out of Construction Bags

You can't tell Kanye “Ye” West nothing when it comes to the way his latest Yeezy GAP collection is being presented in stores. Earlier this week, a picture of the collection went viral when it showed the clothes piled up in various big black bags. Users on social media were quick to point out the rapper’s insensitivity toward the homeless.
APPAREL
ETOnline.com

The Best Amazon Cookware Deals 2022: Save Now on Le Creuset Kitchen Essentials

You should invest in some pieces of cookware that will last a lifetime, like Le Creuset, when you're purchasing new pots and pans for your kitchen. Top cookware brands like Le Creuset make essentials for everyday cooking that are crafted to last for years and packed with style. Shopping for the best usually comes at a price though but right now, you can save big on Le Creuset's legendary enameled cast iron cookware with Amazon's deals.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Instagram
ETOnline.com

'Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause Reveals Just How Many Houses She's Sold This Year

Chrishell Stause is opening up about her day-to-day work as a real estate agent, and setting the record straight about her own track record. Stause, who stars in the reality series Selling Sunset, recently sat down for an interview with W Magazine, for their "W TV Portfolio" series, and she explained how, while she has done some sales this year, her career as a reality star has also taken up a lot of her focus.
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy