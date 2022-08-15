Read full article on original website
Related
ETOnline.com
Drew Barrymore’s Beautiful Cookware Is Up to 50% Off: Save on Toasters, Electric Kettles and More
Love Drew Barrymore? You'll love her Beautiful by Drew Barrymore kitchen collection at Walmart even more. Since its inception last year, the brand has taken the world by storm. Fans are swooning over everything from the air fryer to the electric kettle and six-slice toaster, and right now, they're obsessing even more.
ETOnline.com
The Best Amazon Labor Day Deals on Designer Handbags — Shop Kate Spade, Coach and More
It is the perfect time to shop for perfect designer handbags — and you can always count on Amazon for great fashion finds. While you might be shopping for swimsuits and sandals for Labor Day weekend, let's not forget about handbags! You can score great deals, from favorite brands like Tory Burch, Marc Jacobs, Michael Kors, Saint Laurent, Hermès Birkin, Christian Dior, Stella McCartney, Kate Spade, Calvin Klein, and many more.
ETOnline.com
Amazon's Back to School Sale 2022: Save Now on Backpacks, Lunch Boxes, Tech and More
Whether your kids are already in class or they go back to school in a few weeks, you have time to get school supplies. Although the upcoming school year may look a bit different depending on where you are and what coronavirus restrictions you’re currently operating under, some of the classic staples in school supplies never change. Whatever learning environment kids are in this year, there are still plenty of deals to take advantage of at Amazon's Back to School Sale before classes start.
ETOnline.com
Coach Outlet Extra 20% Off Sale: Shop Double Discounts on Crossbody Bags and Backpacks for Fall
Coach Outlet loves to spoil its customers — just look at their major deals on designer bags for further proof. Right now, Coach Outlet is throwing an extra 20% off Frenzy Sale where best-selling handbags and accessories are majorly marked down. With crossbody bags and backpacks that are already up to 70% off, the additional savings arrived just in time for the fall and back to school season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ETOnline.com
Tory Burch’s Summer Sale Added Over 500 More Styles: Save on Fall Fashion, Swim, Shoes, and More
Summer might not be over yet, but we're already dreaming of the cute fall outfits we'll get to wear once the weather finally cools down. While most brands are clearing out their shorts and swim to make way for fall fashion, Tory Burch has discounts on plenty of transitional pieces that you can wear all season long during their summer sale event.
ETOnline.com
Get a Smokeless Fire Pit for Up to 35% Off with Solo Stove's Labor Day Deals
Ahead of Labor Day weekend, Solo Stove is bringing you major fire pit deals for your barbecues and backyard gatherings. An outdoor fire pit is the epitome of a fall evening when you can warm up while toasting marshmallows and just enjoy the fresh air. To host a proper bonfire this Labor Day, you obviously need a reliable fire pit. Solo Stove's portable fire pits and camping essentials are on sale for up to 35% off right now.
ETOnline.com
Kanye West Addresses Criticism for Selling His Clothes Out of Construction Bags
You can't tell Kanye “Ye” West nothing when it comes to the way his latest Yeezy GAP collection is being presented in stores. Earlier this week, a picture of the collection went viral when it showed the clothes piled up in various big black bags. Users on social media were quick to point out the rapper’s insensitivity toward the homeless.
ETOnline.com
The Best Amazon Cookware Deals 2022: Save Now on Le Creuset Kitchen Essentials
You should invest in some pieces of cookware that will last a lifetime, like Le Creuset, when you're purchasing new pots and pans for your kitchen. Top cookware brands like Le Creuset make essentials for everyday cooking that are crafted to last for years and packed with style. Shopping for the best usually comes at a price though but right now, you can save big on Le Creuset's legendary enameled cast iron cookware with Amazon's deals.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ETOnline.com
'Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause Reveals Just How Many Houses She's Sold This Year
Chrishell Stause is opening up about her day-to-day work as a real estate agent, and setting the record straight about her own track record. Stause, who stars in the reality series Selling Sunset, recently sat down for an interview with W Magazine, for their "W TV Portfolio" series, and she explained how, while she has done some sales this year, her career as a reality star has also taken up a lot of her focus.
ETOnline.com
Patagonia Summer Sale: Get Up to 40% off Pants, Hoodies, Fleece Jackets and More
When back to school season starts, nearly every brand launches its end-of-summer deals. As we approach fall, the Patagonia Summer Sale has some seriously good clothing and gear discounted to make way for new styles. Right now, you can save up to 40% on men’s and women’s clothing, including jackets,...
Comments / 0