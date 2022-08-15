Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Related
valpo.life
Franciscan Health specialist urges COVID-19 patients to seek antiviral medications upon diagnosis
A Franciscan Health infectious disease physician is urging patients who test positive for COVID-19 to ask their healthcare providers if antiviral medications are right for them immediately upon diagnosis. “What we’re seeing is a lot of patients who test positive, then a week later are calling their physicians saying they...
COVID update: Illinois reports 2,984 new cases, 8 deaths
Illinois reported 2,984 new COVID cases and eight new deaths Wednesday, IDPH said.
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: BA.5 Subvariant, Paxlovid and More
Which COVID variants are responsible for cases in the Chicago area and the U.S.?. The number of variants making up new cases has continued to decline as one omicron subvariant continues to grow its dominance. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. COVID Variant...
hpherald.com
CDPH says there is medium COVID risk as CDC radically changes guidelines for disease
The Chicago Department of Public Health noted on Friday that Cook County moved back to a medium COVID-19 risk level because of dropping confirmed cases. Hospital admissions and percent of inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients slightly decreased week-over-week in Chicago. At this point of late summer, no one on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
oakpark.com
OPRF changes COVID mitigation plans
Oak Park and River Forest High School District 200 staff and students may have noticed two new changes to the district’s COVID-19 mitigation plans as the new school year kicked off earlier this week. The district is no longer offering SHIELD saliva tests or updating its COVID-19 dashboard, which...
advantagenews.com
Illinois updating COVID guidance after CDC changes
While it’s expected the state will mirror updated COVID-19 guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Gov. J.B. Pritzker insists he’ll continue disaster proclamations to capture more federal dollars. The CDC updated guidance Thursday in an effort the agency said is to streamline and help...
Illinois PACE Program Available For Residents 55+
Gov. J.B. Pritzker used Senior Day at the Illinois State Fair on Monday (8/15) to roll out a new program aimed at Illinois senior citizens. The Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly, or PACE, will aim to provide those over the age of 55 with an alternative to nursing home care. Governor Pritzker said that seniors who enroll in PACE will receive interdisciplinary and comprehensive services right in their communities at home. This would make PACE the sole source of services for Medicare- and Medicaid-eligible enrollees, according to the state’s website.
oakpark.com
TikTok blackout challenge: a public health concern
Oak Park Public Health Director Theresa Chapple-McGruder is warning parents of a harmful social media fad that is leading to the deaths of young children, including that of her own 9-year-old cousin in Philadelphia. The fad is known as the “blackout challenge” and encourages people to hold their breath until...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wmay.com
Housing Advocates Seek End To Illinois Rent Control Ban
A group of housing advocates is calling for an end to Illinois’s ban on rent control. Rent control involves government limits on what landlords can charge for rent, or on how much they can increase that rent from year to year. Illinois law prohibits local governments from enacting rent control policies, but a group called Lift The Ban wants to repeal that law and limit annual rent increases to no more than five-percent. The group held a rally and news conference outside the governor’s tent at the Illinois State Fair Wednesday.
An Illinois Mother Talks About How Medical Marijuana Saved Her Son’s Life
Whether you are pro or con on the legalization, in this story medical marijuana saved a young Illinois man's life. From The Telegraph, the group "Illinois Women in Cannabis" are singing the praises of a Jerseyville woman who saved her son's life by medical marijuana treatment. At the age of...
wmay.com
Illinois school districts trying to help students catch up after remote learning loss
(The Center Square) – Illinois school districts are in catch-up mode after the COVID-19 pandemic set back the development of many students. During Wednesday’s Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) meeting, several school superintendents provided updates on methods being used to address learning loss. Last fall, ISBE reported...
thecentersquare.com
Report: Illinois teachers union funds are disproportionately spent
(The Center Square) – A new report shows teacher union funds are primarily going to schools located closer to Chicago and the Chicago suburbs than to downstate Illinois. The report was produced by the Illinois Policy Institute and looked into how the Illinois Federation of Teachers has been spending union dues from teachers across the state.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Illinois to receive millions in new federal safety grants, US Homeland Security secretary says
U.S. Department of Homeland Security is unveiling new grants of $550 million to harden up some synagogues, churches, mosques and other soft targets nationwide.
kagstv.com
How a targeted chemo treatment from the 90s is killing today's colorectal cancer
CHICAGO — Approximately 1.8 million people will be told they have cancer this year. The first line of defense usually involves chemotherapy, and the number of people who will need chemo is expected to double in the next 20 years. It’s a harsh drug that ravages the body while killing cancer cells.
starvedrock.media
Advocacy group promotes benefits of ending cash bail in Illinois but legal officials disagree
(The Center Square) – In the wake of a wave of district attorneys around Illinois warning of the consequences of ending cash bail in the state, activists are saying otherwise. On Tuesday, elected officials and the advocacy group The People's Lobby attended public bond court hearings and stood outside...
Suburban Chicago school districts fill positions with subs, retirees amid ongoing teacher shortage
Two local superintendents say the problem lies in attracting more people into the profession.
muddyrivernews.com
Tribune report shows six of 10 Illinoisans drinking tap water with toxic chemicals; Conte says chemicals found in Quincy but don’t pose serious threat
QUINCY — A recent investigation by the Chicago Tribune says more than 8 million people in the state — 6 out of every 10 Illinoisans — are drinking tap water with toxic chemicals that build up in human blood, cause cancer and other diseases and take years to leave the body.
wmay.com
Transgender Man Files Human Rights Complaint Against Two Downstate Walmarts
A transgender man from Southern Illinois has filed a human rights complaint against two Downstate Walmart stores for refusing to cash a money order for him… apparently because of his transgender status. Skyler Hyatt presented the money order at a Walmart in Lawrenceville last October, along with a state...
oakpark.com
Rats and more rats
Oak Park has a rat problem. It is not alone in the Chicago area. And Oak Park’s adjacency to the city, which really has a rat problem, isn’t helping. Also contributing to an upturn in the rat population, according to Oak Park’s public heath department, is the end of COVID lockdowns and, most immediately, summer weather.
ComEd training all-female class of candidates
MAYWOOD, Ill. — On Wednesday, ComEd held a training session of all-female candidates as they have focused recruitment efforts toward more women and minorities. In the years ahead, the Chicago-based company on hiring hundreds of new workers to support future energy projects. Summer Bradley, of Morris, was among the women training in Maywood and wants […]
Comments / 1