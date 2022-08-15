ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Park, IL

oakpark.com

OPRF changes COVID mitigation plans

Oak Park and River Forest High School District 200 staff and students may have noticed two new changes to the district’s COVID-19 mitigation plans as the new school year kicked off earlier this week. The district is no longer offering SHIELD saliva tests or updating its COVID-19 dashboard, which...
OAK PARK, IL
advantagenews.com

Illinois updating COVID guidance after CDC changes

While it’s expected the state will mirror updated COVID-19 guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Gov. J.B. Pritzker insists he’ll continue disaster proclamations to capture more federal dollars. The CDC updated guidance Thursday in an effort the agency said is to streamline and help...
ILLINOIS STATE
Y105

Illinois PACE Program Available For Residents 55+

Gov. J.B. Pritzker used Senior Day at the Illinois State Fair on Monday (8/15) to roll out a new program aimed at Illinois senior citizens. The Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly, or PACE, will aim to provide those over the age of 55 with an alternative to nursing home care. Governor Pritzker said that seniors who enroll in PACE will receive interdisciplinary and comprehensive services right in their communities at home. This would make PACE the sole source of services for Medicare- and Medicaid-eligible enrollees, according to the state’s website.
ILLINOIS STATE
oakpark.com

TikTok blackout challenge: a public health concern

Oak Park Public Health Director Theresa Chapple-McGruder is warning parents of a harmful social media fad that is leading to the deaths of young children, including that of her own 9-year-old cousin in Philadelphia. The fad is known as the “blackout challenge” and encourages people to hold their breath until...
OAK PARK, IL
wmay.com

Housing Advocates Seek End To Illinois Rent Control Ban

A group of housing advocates is calling for an end to Illinois’s ban on rent control. Rent control involves government limits on what landlords can charge for rent, or on how much they can increase that rent from year to year. Illinois law prohibits local governments from enacting rent control policies, but a group called Lift The Ban wants to repeal that law and limit annual rent increases to no more than five-percent. The group held a rally and news conference outside the governor’s tent at the Illinois State Fair Wednesday.
ILLINOIS STATE
thecentersquare.com

Report: Illinois teachers union funds are disproportionately spent

(The Center Square) – A new report shows teacher union funds are primarily going to schools located closer to Chicago and the Chicago suburbs than to downstate Illinois. The report was produced by the Illinois Policy Institute and looked into how the Illinois Federation of Teachers has been spending union dues from teachers across the state.
ILLINOIS STATE
oakpark.com

Rats and more rats

Oak Park has a rat problem. It is not alone in the Chicago area. And Oak Park’s adjacency to the city, which really has a rat problem, isn’t helping. Also contributing to an upturn in the rat population, according to Oak Park’s public heath department, is the end of COVID lockdowns and, most immediately, summer weather.
OAK PARK, IL
WGN News

ComEd training all-female class of candidates

MAYWOOD, Ill. — On Wednesday, ComEd held a training session of all-female candidates as they have focused recruitment efforts toward more women and minorities. In the years ahead, the Chicago-based company on hiring hundreds of new workers to support future energy projects. Summer Bradley, of Morris, was among the women training in Maywood and wants […]
MAYWOOD, IL

