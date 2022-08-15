Read full article on original website
This New York Farm Has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the CountryTravel MavenPenfield, NY
"Fall Preview" Memories of TV GuideHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
Nursing Home Sues Relatives for as Much as $100,000 for Loved One's Medical BillsSharee B.Monroe County, NY
Dogs Are Good Teachers of Unconditional LoveHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
‘breathe’ dissolves franchises, owners to take their own paths
PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — After 10 years of franchising the business, “breathe” in Pittsford will now be the only location. The franchises are all looking to operate separately as their own business at the end of the year. The other franchises, which include locations in the Greater Rochester Area and Syracuse, will still be yoga […]
Longtime Rochester Public Market business to stay in the family
The decades-long business is now passed on to a new generation, which has plans to preserve their infamous empanadas.
Local pastor to jump through burning wall on bicycle in ‘Stop the Violence’ event
This weekend’s event at Frontier Field is a 'Spiritual Renewal' celebration, that will feature music, food and a fiery performance by a local pastor.
‘ROCing the Takeout:’ Program pays you $5 to get takeout
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Southeast Area Coalition is re-launching “ROCing the Takeout.” How it works is simple: Email takeout@seacrochester.org with a photo of your dining receipt, and they will cut you a cheque for $5. The last time the program was active was in late 2020. Then, it was going to help restaurants during […]
visitrochester.com
Things To Do in Rochester, NY This September
Who says the end of summer means the end of the fun festival season? Rochester is full of festivals, special events, and activities as we transition into fall. Check out this list of just some of the events and activities happening in the area when you visit Rochester and the Finger Lakes this September.
Rochester Rundown: RFD captain resigns, BID passes
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Catch up on the last week in local news, in just a few minutes! Rochester Rundown, a digital exclusive brought to you by News 8 WROC, recaps some of the top stories from the past seven days. It’s everything you need to know, or might have missed. This week’s seven stories are: […]
St. Josaphat’s Ukrainian festival kicks off Thursday in Rochester
The festival is free and is being held at St. Josaphat's Ukrainian Catholic Church on East Ridge Road in Rochester.
13 WHAM
Rochester dentist, wife who hosted party at center of RFD controversy speak out
Rochester, N.Y. — A Rochester couple is defending themselves against accusations that they hosted a racist party last month attended by some Rochester firefighters. Local dentist Dr. Nicholas Nicosia and his wife, Mary, allegedly held the event at their East Avenue mansion on July 7th. A city fireman, Jerrod Jones, says he and two other firefighters were forced to attend by their then-captain, Jeffrey Krywy, while on duty at the University Avenue firehouse.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Sonnenberg Gardens in Canandaigua sees surge of visitors as renovations continue
CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — An iconic Finger Lakes destination is enjoying a makeover and a surge of staycationers who are avoiding long getaways this summer. As educators, Amy Sopcak-Joseph and Pete Joseph love exploring history. “It’s one thing to read about them in a book, but it’s really different to...
13 WHAM
Why are all the storms south of Rochester?
My tweet says it all in describing our weather over the past 48 hours. Lake effect stability north of I-90 has kept most towns high and dry! Meanwhile, the Finger Lakes region has had a two day pounding of heavy rain, hail and lightning. The radar image from earlier this...
More bus cubes added to Rochester bus stops
Officials believe that people who use the buses should have a comfortable and respectable place to sit while waiting for the bus.
visitfingerlakes.com
Labor Day - It starts with a burning Ring of Fire!
Labor Day Weekend is the unofficial end of summer, but it really depends how you look at it. No matter how much I adore summer, fall gives me a little kick in the butt to ramp things up again and get rolling on new projects. But, before we bid adieu to those ‘lazy days of summer,’ let’s enjoy our last sun-soaked afternoons and balmy evenings with Labor Day weekend activities topped off by the awesome “Ring of Fire” celebrations on Canandaigua, Honeoye, and Keuka Lakes..
Lollypop Farm searching for missing golden retriever
Honey is described as very nervous and was last spotted toward the Trolley Path trail.
Greece Baptist Church and Jazz 90.1 to hold free community concert series
Greece Baptist Church was founded in 1814, and has been serving the community in various forms at various buildings for 130 years.
“Juneteenth Spoof”: Former RFD captain ‘did not think party was inappropriate’
The veteran firefighter also recalled seeing a game of cornhole set up, with local female politician Rachel Barnhart's face as one of the targets.
Rochester man sentenced for actions during May 2020 BLM protests
The car was completely destroyed by the fire.
Goodwill hosting ‘Thrift Crawl’ to bring awareness to sustainable shopping
The crawl kicks off at Goodwill of the Finger Lakes Headquarters at 451 South Clinton Avenue in Rochester.
WHEC TV-10
Firefighters put out flames at Frost Ave home
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire on Thursday morning at a house on Frost Avenue. Everyone got out safely. Seven fire companies responded to the fire at the two-family home. Crews found heavy fire in the back side of the home. Both tenants were home at...
Gunfire hits occupied Rochester home on Ernestine St.
According to police, there are no suspects in custody at this time. Anyone with further info is encouraged to call 911.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Local leader helping turn Rochester kids away from violence
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police say bullets were fired into a home in Rochester's 19th Ward early Wednesday morning - a reminder that the city remains in a gun violence state of emergency. Neither the two adults nor two children sleeping in the home on Earnestine Street were hurt, according...
