Rochester, NY

‘ROCing the Takeout:’ Program pays you $5 to get takeout

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Southeast Area Coalition is re-launching “ROCing the Takeout.” How it works is simple: Email takeout@seacrochester.org with a photo of your dining receipt, and they will cut you a cheque for $5. The last time the program was active was in late 2020. Then, it was going to help restaurants during […]
Things To Do in Rochester, NY This September

Who says the end of summer means the end of the fun festival season? Rochester is full of festivals, special events, and activities as we transition into fall. Check out this list of just some of the events and activities happening in the area when you visit Rochester and the Finger Lakes this September.
Rochester Rundown: RFD captain resigns, BID passes

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Catch up on the last week in local news, in just a few minutes! Rochester Rundown, a digital exclusive brought to you by News 8 WROC, recaps some of the top stories from the past seven days. It’s everything you need to know, or might have missed. This week’s seven stories are: […]
Rochester dentist, wife who hosted party at center of RFD controversy speak out

Rochester, N.Y. — A Rochester couple is defending themselves against accusations that they hosted a racist party last month attended by some Rochester firefighters. Local dentist Dr. Nicholas Nicosia and his wife, Mary, allegedly held the event at their East Avenue mansion on July 7th. A city fireman, Jerrod Jones, says he and two other firefighters were forced to attend by their then-captain, Jeffrey Krywy, while on duty at the University Avenue firehouse.
Why are all the storms south of Rochester?

My tweet says it all in describing our weather over the past 48 hours. Lake effect stability north of I-90 has kept most towns high and dry! Meanwhile, the Finger Lakes region has had a two day pounding of heavy rain, hail and lightning. The radar image from earlier this...
Labor Day - It starts with a burning Ring of Fire!

Labor Day Weekend is the unofficial end of summer, but it really depends how you look at it. No matter how much I adore summer, fall gives me a little kick in the butt to ramp things up again and get rolling on new projects. But, before we bid adieu to those ‘lazy days of summer,’ let’s enjoy our last sun-soaked afternoons and balmy evenings with Labor Day weekend activities topped off by the awesome “Ring of Fire” celebrations on Canandaigua, Honeoye, and Keuka Lakes..
Firefighters put out flames at Frost Ave home

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire on Thursday morning at a house on Frost Avenue. Everyone got out safely. Seven fire companies responded to the fire at the two-family home. Crews found heavy fire in the back side of the home. Both tenants were home at...
Local leader helping turn Rochester kids away from violence

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police say bullets were fired into a home in Rochester's 19th Ward early Wednesday morning - a reminder that the city remains in a gun violence state of emergency. Neither the two adults nor two children sleeping in the home on Earnestine Street were hurt, according...
