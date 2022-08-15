A family goes on African trip. Things go wrong. Family must survive versus a killer lion. The plot behind Universal’s newest summer film “Beast” is exceedingly simple, yet its simplicity is what attracted Icelandic director Baltasar Kormákur to the project. For him, the story of a lion-gone-rogue allowed him to flex his genre filmmaking muscles. “I didn’t think about it then, but when I read the script, I thought, it’s a simple story. But it allows for a lot of filmmaking,” says Kormákur, who previously went undersea for “The Deep” and to Nepal for “Everest.” “I can play with this, I...

