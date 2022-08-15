Read full article on original website
Where to Watch and Stream Free Willy: Escape from Pirate's Cove Free Online
Cast: Beau Bridges Bindi Irwin Matthew Dylan Roberts Kevin Otto Darron Meyer. After young Kirra leaves her Australian home to summer with her grandfather in South Africa, she soon discovers a baby orca stranded in the lagoon near her grandfather’s rundown seaside amusement park. She names the lonely whale Willy--and embarks on a great quest to lead the little guy back to his anxious pod.
Where to Watch and Stream An American Tail: The Treasure of Manhattan Island Free Online
An American Tail: The Treasure of Manhattan Island. Cast: Thomas Dekker Lacey Chabert Nehemiah Persoff Erica Yohn Dom DeLuise. Fievel and his friend Tony Toponi find a map that they believe points to a treasure buried somewhere beneath Old New York, and the plucky rodent is determined to find it. However, what he discovers under the city is a tribe of Native American mice who were driven underground by prejudiced European immigrants.
Warner Bros. Discovery Chief David Zaslav Ignores HBO Layoffs While Praising ‘House of the Dragon’ Team in Staff Memo
Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav gave a major shoutout to the HBO team that has worked to prepare the world for Sunday’s “House of the Dragon” premiere in a memo to staff Friday, while avoiding any talk of the significant layoffs that hit HBO and streamer HBO Max earlier this week. In an email obtained by Variety with the subject line “House of the Dragon… Power of Our Team,” Warner Bros. Discovery chief Zaslav wrote: “Casey, Francesca, Janet, Glenn, Zach, and the entire HBO team have shepherded what looks to be the next big cultural moment. I had a chance...
‘Beast’ Director Baltasar Kormákur Reveals How Idris Elba Became His ‘Brother From Another Mother’
A family goes on African trip. Things go wrong. Family must survive versus a killer lion. The plot behind Universal’s newest summer film “Beast” is exceedingly simple, yet its simplicity is what attracted Icelandic director Baltasar Kormákur to the project. For him, the story of a lion-gone-rogue allowed him to flex his genre filmmaking muscles. “I didn’t think about it then, but when I read the script, I thought, it’s a simple story. But it allows for a lot of filmmaking,” says Kormákur, who previously went undersea for “The Deep” and to Nepal for “Everest.” “I can play with this, I...
Ming-Na Wen Hopeful for Continuation of Divisive Star Wars Project
Star Wars fans hold The Mandalorian in such high regard that many believe the MandoVerse can do no wrong. Well, The Book of Boba Fett pretty much proved that even the shared universe revolving around Mando and Grogu is vulnerable to occasional failures and not everything is going to be a smash hit.
