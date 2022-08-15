ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Yakima Valley business tidbits: Crumbl Cookies set to open; Yakima OKs new building

By JOEL DONOFRIO Yakima Herald-Republic
Yakima Herald Republic
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
94.5 KATS

Crumbl Cookies Now Open in Yakima, But Are They Worth It?

It was a day many were looking forward to since they first announced it. Crumbl Cookies opened today for what's called a soft open (which is a great pun since it's a cookie shop). There are people in Yakima who used to drive all the way to Tri-Cities just to check this place out and now it's open right here in town. But at $4.90 per cookie, is it worth the hype?
YAKIMA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yakima, WA
Business
Local
Washington Business
Local
Washington Government
City
Yakima, WA
City
Home, WA
Yakima, WA
Government
Yakima Herald Republic

Consignment store opens on West Yakima Avenue

A family-friendly consignment store featuring infant, children’s and adult clothing, toys and a crafters’ boutique area recently opened on Yakima Avenue, just west of downtown. Owner Bridgette Huard opened One More Time Around at 419 W. Yakima Ave. on July 16 and said she is pleased with the...
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

The top 3 Thrift Shops in Yakima Washington

Whether you're an enthusiast of Maklamore, a hipster who loves good deals, or someone looking to redo their wardrobe on a budget, thrift shops have some pretty huge scores with clothing you won't easily find at other stores. Not many people go thrifting as much as they used to, but...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Get a look inside restored vintage trailers at the Nile Valley Rally this weekend

Owners and restorers of about 45 vintage trailers are descending on the Nile Valley this week to share their hobby and passion with other enthusiasts. The trailers — and their occupants — begin arriving at noon Thursday for a weekend of events, and the public is invited for a look inside the trailers Saturday.
NACHES, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nob
Yakima Herald Republic

Two arrested in string of Yakima dumpster fires

Two people have been arrested in connection with multiple dumpster fires in downtown Yakima earlier this week. Yakima firefighters responded to nine calls Sunday night for fires burning in garbage dumpsters in the area of Sixth and Seventh streets in the downtown area, Yakima police spokesperson Yvette Inzunza said. Firefighters...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

I-82 detours between Selah and Yakima will start after Labor Day

A project to preserve 8 miles of Interstate 82 from the Fred G. Redmon Bridge to the North First Street interchange will begin next week, with a detour through Selah beginning after Labor Day. The Washington State Department of Transportation announced a revised timeline for the project on Tuesday due...
YAKIMA, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Developer discusses updated plans for Central Washington surf park

YAKIMA - An early rough ride for a proposed surf park north of Moxee has reached calmer waters since Yakima County officials green-lighted the project following a long and contentious approval process earlier this year. But that doesn’t mean Joey Lawrence and others developing Barreled on an 80-acre site near...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima Valley Farmworkers Clinic names Christy Trotter as new CEO

Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic has named Christy Trotter as its new Chief Executive Officer. The decision came after a months-long national search and interview process overseen by the organization’s board of directors, according to a news release from the health care organization. Trotter has been serving as interim...
YAKIMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Building#Building Permit#Tidbits#Fifth Ave#S First St#Lakeside Court
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima County to seek extradition for former Toppenish teacher Bertha Cerna

Bertha Adriana Cerna, the former Toppenish High teacher charged with sexual misconduct, won’t be coming back to Yakima anytime soon. She refused to waive extradition during a hearing in Orange County Superior Court in California on Tuesday, Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic said. Now, Brusic is seeking a governor’s warrant demanding she be turned over to Yakima County authorities for trial.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
KIMA TV

Pet of the Week: Beta and her 11 siblings are up for adoption

YAKIMA—This week’s pet of the week is puppy, Beta. She came into Yakima Humane Society with her 11 siblings and her mom. The mom was picked up by her owner and the puppies are all up for adoption. Beta and her siblings will be at PetSmart this Saturday...
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Yakima Woman Fighting Return to Yakima to Face Charges

Apparently Bertha Cerna isn't in any hurry to get back to Yakima. The former teacher at Toppenish High School, arrested in Orange County California last weekend on a warrant from Yakima County did not waive extradition during her court hearing on Tuesday. The 40-year-old Cerna is now prepared to fight the effort to return her to Yakima to face charges.
YAKIMA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy