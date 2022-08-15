ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kuna, ID

SWAT team called after camper jumps in river to escape man wielding gun near Swan Falls

By Sally Krutzig
Idaho Statesman
Idaho Statesman
 3 days ago

A frightened man was forced to swim to safety late Sunday night after someone allegedly pointed a gun at him while he was camping near the Swan Falls Dam south of Kuna.

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested 66-year-old Mark Allen from Garden City early Monday morning and charged him with aggravated assault.

A camper told deputies that he went to check on Allen after watching him take a fall just north of the dam. Allen then reportedly pulled a gun out and pointed it at the camper.

Scared that he may get shot, the camper told authorities he jumped off a rock ledge into the Snake River to escape him and swam to the dam area, where he was able to swim to shore and call 911.

When deputies arrived shortly before 10:30 p.m., they heard gunshots fired nearby. The sheriff’s office said because the shooting occurred in “the dispersed camping and totally dark recreation area north of the dam,” they decided to call in the Ada County Sheriff’s Office SWAT unit.

Members of the SWAT unit located Allen after conducting a ground search with an aerial drone. The sheriff’s office said he “surrendered without further incident” at about 2 a.m. when they found him and he “appeared intoxicated.”

Allen received a medical evaluation and was being held in the Ada County Jail in Boise as of Monday afternoon.

Comments / 1

 

Idaho's Newschannel 7

Man suffered medical emergency before deadly Idaho crash, ISP says

LATAH COUNTY, Idaho — A 71-year-old man from Boise died after a truck crash Wednesday afternoon near Genesee in rural Latah County. Idaho State Police said the man was driving a Peterbilt tractor hauling items for delivery on Rosenau Road when the truck left the roadway and hit a drainage canal near Stout Road. According to a news release from the ISP Region 2 office in Lewiston, investigating officers suspect the driver experienced a medical emergency before going off the road.
LATAH COUNTY, ID
KREM2

Idaho State Police investigating fatal tractor crash in Lewiston

LEWISTON, Idaho — Idaho State Police (ISP) are investigating a fatal tractor crash that took the life of a 71-year-old man in Lewiston. According to ISP, the incident occurred on Aug. 17, 2022 around 2:42 p.m. on Rosenau Road in Latah County. The 71-year-old victim from Boise, Idaho was traveling southbound in a Peterbilt tractor before leaving the roadway and hitting a drainage canal.
LEWISTON, ID
Post Register

Boise Police Department searching for arson suspect

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Boise Police Department is looking for information about an arson near State St/N. Clover Dr. that happened on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. The fire caused damage to a fence and yard, but no one was hurt. Detectives are looking for information about a possible...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

43-year-old Kuna motorcyclist killed in crash

KUNA, Idaho (CBS2) — A 43-year-old Kuna man died Monday night following a crash. Kuna Police says a 16-year-old girl was driving east on Deer Flat Road at about 6:30 p.m. when she tried to do a U-turn at N. Antelope Flat Avenue. The vehicle collided with a motorcycle that was also heading east on Deer Flat.
KUNA, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Kuna Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash

KUNA, Idaho (KLIX)-A Kuna man died Monday night from injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash when the driver of a car attempted a u-turn. According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office, emergency crews responded to Deer Flat Road a little after 6:30 p.m. where a 16-year-old tried to make a u-turn and collided with the motorcycle that was traveling behind her. The 43-year-old man who was wearing a helmet was taken to an area hospital were he later died. The crash remains under investigation.
KUNA, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

ISP: Boise Trucker May Have Suffered Medical Emergency Before Fatal Crash

GENESEE, Idaho (KLIX)-A truck driver from Boise died in a crash near Genesee on Thursday afternoon. According to Idaho State Police, its suspected the 71-year-old man may have had a medical emergency just before his Peterbilt semi-truck went off Rosenau Road and into a canal at around 2:42 p.m. The driver was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.
BOISE, ID
Idaho Statesman

Boise, ID
Nestled in the Treasure Valley where the desert meets the Rocky Mountains, Boise is one of the country's most likable and livable areas. Boise offers the cultural experiences of a large metropolitan area with the feel of a small town. The location and mild climate encourage a wide variety of outdoor recreation opportunities all within a short distance of downtown. Whether readers are tapping a keyboard, watching a video or combing through the newspaper, the Idaho Statesman connects them to what is happening in their community and the world.

 https://www.idahostatesman.com/

