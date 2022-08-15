Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mojave King signs with Henderson's G League Ignite as they start to round out their rosterEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Teofimo Lopez Moves Up to 140 to Fight Pedro Campa in Las VegasAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
Cornerstone Park just made it a little easier to beat the Henderson heatEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Vegas Restaurant Owner Faces Tax Evasion Charges on $5.1 MillionTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
National Book Lovers Day: 4 great ways to celebrate in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Related
news3lv.com
Four more Las Vegas valley public schools due for emergency security upgrades
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Four more Las Vegas valley public schools are set to receive emergency security upgrades. The upgrades are listed on the agenda for the Clark County School District board of trustees meeting on Thursday, Aug. 25. Basic Academy is due to receive upgrades worth about $1.36...
news3lv.com
Southern Nevada looks to new SoCal water treatment plant to help conservation efforts
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — We are looking west because the biggest customer of Lake Mead water could help us. A few hundred miles away from Las Vegas, what's happening at a prototype wastewater purification plant in Southern California may increase our water supply here. It's the beginning of Los...
news3lv.com
Efforts to ease affordable housing crunch in Southern Nevada face headwinds
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Solving the affordable housing shortage in Southern Nevada isn’t as simple as just building more affordable housing. During a roundtable discussion at the Henderson Multigenerational Center on Wednesday, organized by U.S. Rep. Susie Lee, it became apparent that developers are facing numerous headwinds in their effort to meet that demand.
news3lv.com
Seniors receive helping hand from NV Energy, other Las Vegas valley utilities
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — When George Reyes walked into the NV Energy Senior Assistance Expo Thursday morning at Palace Station he didn’t know what to expect. “I was a little reluctant, to tell you the truth, but I came here. It's been a wonderful experience,” he says. “Never seen so many smiles in my life.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
news3lv.com
Lombardo commits to three debates with Sisolak in race for Nevada governor
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said Thursday that he will commit to three debates with Gov. Steve Sisolak in the race for governor. The campaign for Lombardo, the Republican nominee, released a statement saying debates with Sisolak, the Democratic incumbent, will be held in Las Vegas, Reno and Elko.
news3lv.com
Heavy rain and hail hit parts of Henderson, southeast Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Brief but powerful rainfall, strong winds and even hail greeted people in parts of Henderson and the southeast Las Vegas valley on Thursday. Photos and videos showed heavy rain pelting neighborhoods. The National Weather Service in Las Vegas issued a flash flood warning through 7...
news3lv.com
Lake Mead cuts coming, but Southern Nevada dodges another bullet for now
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Beginning next year, Lake Mead will enter what is called a "Level 2A shortage." What that means is Southern Nevada will be able to take less water from the reservoir that makes Las Vegas possible. Our allocation will get cut by 25,000 acre-feet -- more...
news3lv.com
Longtime Las Vegas fire department spokesman Tim Szymanski celebrates retirement
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A longtime Las Vegas public servant is celebrating his retirement. Tim Szymanski, who has served as the public information officer for Las Vegas Fire & Rescue, received a celebratory banquet Wednesday. Szymanski has spent 51 years in service, 26 of which were in Southern Nevada.
IN THIS ARTICLE
news3lv.com
YESCO centennial exhibit moving to East Las Vegas Library
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An exhibit celebrating more than 100 years of the electric sign company YESCO in Las Vegas will be on the move. A spokesperson says the exhibition "Lighting Up Las Vegas: YESCO Marks a Glittering Century" will open at the East Las Vegas Library starting on Thursday, Sept. 15.
news3lv.com
New emergency department at Centennial Hills Hospital
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center will be opening its second 24-hour freestanding emergency department in 2023. The department will be located in Northwest Las Vegas on the corner of West Craig Road and North Tenaya off US 95. The new emergency room will include six...
news3lv.com
Henderson flight school offers first-time flying discounts as pilot shortage persists
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — As a nationwide pilot shortage continues, affecting airlines from cancellations and delays to ending certain routes altogether, flight schools are looking to recruit the next wave of aviators. According to the flight tracking website Flight Aware, there were over 2,000 canceled flights in the past...
news3lv.com
Randy's Donuts officially opens Las Vegas location
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A popular Southern California donut shop has made its way into Sin City. Randy's Donuts opened its Las Vegas location on Tuesday, August 16, at the corner of Rainbow Blvd. and Sahara Ave. This will be the donut shop's first location in Nevada and its...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
news3lv.com
Scale model of Durango resort goes on display at Red Rock Casino
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There's a new model attraction on display in Las Vegas. Station Casinos has set up a scale model of the forthcoming Durango Casino & Resort at Red Rock Casino. Durango is being built near Durango Drive and the 215 Beltway in the southwest valley, but...
news3lv.com
Small electrical fire reported at MSG Sphere in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Crews had to respond to a small electrical fire that broke out Monday on the MSG Sphere, which remains under construction on the Las Vegas Strip. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police contacted dispatch at about 1:56 p.m. after a police helicopter spotted a smoldering fire on top of the sphere, Clark County Fire Department's Warren Whitney said in a statement.
news3lv.com
Firearm found near where human remains were recovered at Lake Mead
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police say a firearm was found at Lake Mead not far from where human remains were recently discovered. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say a reporter notified them on Wednesday, Aug. 17, about the gun. Officers responded and recovered the weapon. It's not uncommon for firearms...
news3lv.com
Local chaplain dies after 40 years with Las Vegas police
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Clark County Commission took a moment of silence on Tuesday morning to honor the passing of Chaplain Bonnie Polley. Polley volunteered for nearly 20 years before serving as chaplain of Clark County Detention Center in 2005. Polley passed away peacefully in her home on...
news3lv.com
Two attacks on Las Vegas valley school bus drivers under investigation
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Clark County School District (CCSD) is working with law enforcement to investigate two attacks on district bus drivers. The Clark County School District Police Department received a report of an assault on a bus driver the morning of Aug. 18, near Tonopah and Vegas drives.
news3lv.com
911 calls offer glimpse into chaotic panic at Las Vegas airport after loud noises
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Newly released 911 calls are offering a glimpse into the panic that erupted at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas on Sunday, after a passenger making loud noises led people to mistakenly believe there was a shooting. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police released about 22...
news3lv.com
You can now take a driverless fully electric Lyft ride in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — People in Las Vegas can now hail a fully electric, autonomous rideshare on Lyft’s network. Lyft users can now experience fully electric AV riding in Motional’s new IONIQ 5 robotaxi, as part of Lyft and Motional’s multimarket commercial deployment. Motional and Lyft...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas welcomes Ocean Prime's 18th location
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas is getting ready for a new spot on The Strip with Ocean Prime's 18th location in the upcoming shopping center, 63. Cameron Mitchell Restaurants is investing nearly $20 million to develop the famous restaurant located on the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue.
Comments / 0