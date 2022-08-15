ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Efforts to ease affordable housing crunch in Southern Nevada face headwinds

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Solving the affordable housing shortage in Southern Nevada isn’t as simple as just building more affordable housing. During a roundtable discussion at the Henderson Multigenerational Center on Wednesday, organized by U.S. Rep. Susie Lee, it became apparent that developers are facing numerous headwinds in their effort to meet that demand.
Lombardo commits to three debates with Sisolak in race for Nevada governor

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said Thursday that he will commit to three debates with Gov. Steve Sisolak in the race for governor. The campaign for Lombardo, the Republican nominee, released a statement saying debates with Sisolak, the Democratic incumbent, will be held in Las Vegas, Reno and Elko.
Heavy rain and hail hit parts of Henderson, southeast Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Brief but powerful rainfall, strong winds and even hail greeted people in parts of Henderson and the southeast Las Vegas valley on Thursday. Photos and videos showed heavy rain pelting neighborhoods. The National Weather Service in Las Vegas issued a flash flood warning through 7...
YESCO centennial exhibit moving to East Las Vegas Library

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An exhibit celebrating more than 100 years of the electric sign company YESCO in Las Vegas will be on the move. A spokesperson says the exhibition "Lighting Up Las Vegas: YESCO Marks a Glittering Century" will open at the East Las Vegas Library starting on Thursday, Sept. 15.
New emergency department at Centennial Hills Hospital

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center will be opening its second 24-hour freestanding emergency department in 2023. The department will be located in Northwest Las Vegas on the corner of West Craig Road and North Tenaya off US 95. The new emergency room will include six...
Randy's Donuts officially opens Las Vegas location

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A popular Southern California donut shop has made its way into Sin City. Randy's Donuts opened its Las Vegas location on Tuesday, August 16, at the corner of Rainbow Blvd. and Sahara Ave. This will be the donut shop's first location in Nevada and its...
Small electrical fire reported at MSG Sphere in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Crews had to respond to a small electrical fire that broke out Monday on the MSG Sphere, which remains under construction on the Las Vegas Strip. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police contacted dispatch at about 1:56 p.m. after a police helicopter spotted a smoldering fire on top of the sphere, Clark County Fire Department's Warren Whitney said in a statement.
Firearm found near where human remains were recovered at Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police say a firearm was found at Lake Mead not far from where human remains were recently discovered. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say a reporter notified them on Wednesday, Aug. 17, about the gun. Officers responded and recovered the weapon. It's not uncommon for firearms...
Local chaplain dies after 40 years with Las Vegas police

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Clark County Commission took a moment of silence on Tuesday morning to honor the passing of Chaplain Bonnie Polley. Polley volunteered for nearly 20 years before serving as chaplain of Clark County Detention Center in 2005. Polley passed away peacefully in her home on...
You can now take a driverless fully electric Lyft ride in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — People in Las Vegas can now hail a fully electric, autonomous rideshare on Lyft’s network. Lyft users can now experience fully electric AV riding in Motional’s new IONIQ 5 robotaxi, as part of Lyft and Motional’s multimarket commercial deployment. Motional and Lyft...
Las Vegas welcomes Ocean Prime's 18th location

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas is getting ready for a new spot on The Strip with Ocean Prime's 18th location in the upcoming shopping center, 63. Cameron Mitchell Restaurants is investing nearly $20 million to develop the famous restaurant located on the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue.
LAS VEGAS, NV

