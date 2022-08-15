Commissioner Joe Mullins contacts Sheriff's Office after local man texts him an offer to sell cocaine

Read full article on original website
flaglernewsweekly.com
Flagler Beach Police Department Announces Capture of Suspects
Flagler Beach, FL – On May 23rd of this year, the Flagler Beach Police Department responded to 414 Beach Village Drive, Publix Super Market, in reference to the theft of a wallet. The victims credit cards were later used in Palm Coast and criminal intelligence with regards to the suspects was shared with numerous Law Enforcement agencies throughout the northeast and central parts of our State.
click orlando
Accused drug dealer arrested after accidentally calling Flagler County commissioner
PALM COAST, Fla. – An accused Flagler County drug dealer got a big surprise over the weekend when deputies say he accidentally texted a county commissioner to try to sell drugs. With elections around the corner, commissioner chair Joe Mullins said he’s been calling residents from his cell phone...
fox35orlando.com
Florida commissioner who went viral arguing with FHP trooper helps bust drug dealer, deputies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - Flagler County Commissioner Joe Mullins – whose mishaps went viral after he allegedly tried to beat a speeding ticket by telling the trooper who pulled him over, "I run this county" – has been credited with helping in the arrest of a suspected drug dealer.
palmcoastobserver.com
Woman arrested after physically abusing child over material found on victim's phone
A 33-year-old Palm Coast woman wrote derogatory words on a juvenile family member’s face, shoved a metal bar in the child’s mouth, handcuffed the child inside a hot car and shaved the child’s head after the woman found sexually explicit photographs on the child’s phone, witnesses told deputies.
3 Clay County deputies injured during domestic battery arrest
Travis Sean Turner, 34, of Middleburg is being held on a $300,014 bond after battery against a victim and three deputies.Clay County Sheriff's Office. A Middleburg man was arrested Saturday for domestic battery. While resisting arrest, he injured three Clay County deputies adding three battery on law enforcement officer charges to his arrest, according to a sheriff’s office report.
palmcoastobserver.com
Don’t pick palmetto berries on Flagler County property — it’s unlawful
Palmetto berries on Flagler County public lands might be tempting to pick, but county ordinance forbids it. “It’s palmetto berry season, which means it is the time of year when we see people on the side of roadways and in our parks to pick the berries. I received my first call of the year about palmetto berry picking at MalaCompra a week ago, and our parks staff called a deputy for palmetto berry poachers at River to Sea Preserve today,” said Flagler County Public Lands and Natural Resource Manager Mike Lagassé. “While some private property owners allow the harvesting of the berries with permission, picking palmetto berries is not allowed on Flagler County owned or managed preserves and parks.”
UCF student murdered after pulling over car to render aid to ‘stranded woman’
Being a good Samaritan has cost the life of a University of Central Florida student. We’re told that 22-year-old Adam Simjee of Apopka and his girlfriend were driving through Alabama Sunday when they stopped to help a woman stranded on the side of the road. That woman quickly pulled...
First Coast News
Police: Man arrested after police chase, attempting to crash into detective, sentenced for violent crimes
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla — The video attached to this story is from a previous, unrelated report. A man who led police on a chase through St. Johns County, allegedly driving the wrong way on the highway and attempting to crash head-on into a detective's vehicle, has been sentenced to 18 years in Florida State Prison for violent crimes, police said.
Raleigh News & Observer
Woman fakes being stranded, then kills Florida college student who stopped, AL cops say
A roadside robber masquerading as a stranded motorist killed a University of Central Florida student when he fought back, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office in Alabama. The 22-year-old victim was identified as Adam Simjee of Apopka, Florida, and he was traveling with his girlfriend, Mikayla Paulus, 20,...
villages-news.com
Daughter plants herself in lawn chair and refuses to leave father’s residence
A daughter was arrested on a trespassing charge after planting herself in a lawn chair and refusing to leave her father’s residence. Lake County sheriff’s deputies were called shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday to a home in the 40000 block of Camphor Road in rural Lady Lake after the father of 32-year-old Kersten Charlotte Capra reported she had shown up at his home, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
click orlando
Volusia County woman gets 12 years in prison in death of 5-month-old son
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A Volusia County woman was sentenced to 12 years in prison for the death of her 5-month-old son, who was hit repeatedly and dropped on the floor when he wouldn’t stop crying. Stephanie Holly, 37, pleaded no contest to charges of neglect of a...
WESH
Judge orders no bond for Daytona Beach man accused of shooting, killing girlfriend
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A judge found probable cause in the case against 37-year-old Chad Keene. Keene allegedly shot his girlfriend Karli Elliott and then took off leading to an hours-long neighborhood lockdown until his eventual arrest for second-degree murder. Investigators say the victim and an ex-boyfriend were arguing...
villages-news.com
Homeowner told to go to Developer with concern about truck and trailer in neighbor’s driveway
A couple in The Villages concerned about a service truck and utility trailer in a neighbor’s driveway has been told to take their deed restriction concern directly to the Developer. David and Theresa Byrnes, who live at 3949 Zenith Loop in the Village of Osceola Hills, were back before...
palmcoastobserver.com
Unscheduled alarm prompts lockdown at Matanzas High School
Just after 11:15 Thursday morning, an alarm sounded on the campus of Matanzas High School. It was not a previously scheduled test or drill, so school administrators quickly placed the campus on lockdown. Within minutes, deputies with the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, as well as a Palm Coast Fire Department...
Tavares police officer files grievance with city over double-demotion
TAVARES, Fla. — Jason Baugh has been with the Tavares Police Department 14 years, conducted training courses, performs community service in the community, and the military veteran has worked his way up to Sergeant in that time. He lost his rank when he was hit with a double demotion because of an incident involved a burglary call that turned into a chase through parts of Lake County.
click orlando
Wildfire smoke may impact I-95 traffic in Flagler County, troopers say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A wildfire sprang up near Interstate 95 Wednesday afternoon, possibly impacting traffic along the highway in Flagler County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the fire is near the stretch of mile markers 285 to 287 on Interstate 95, and smoke signs have...
palmcoastobserver.com
COPS CORNER: When the third time's not the charm
6:18 p.m. 5100 block of State Road 100, Palm Coast. Shoplifting. A loss prevention officer at a big box store noticed a man walking through the electronic section looking at expensive merchandise. The man walked out without taking or buying anything, went to his car in the parking lot, moved...
actionnewsjax.com
Photos: Orange Park Police looking for owner of these photos
Orange Park Police searching for owner of photos The Orange Park Police Department came across these photos in a 4Rivers parking lot. (Orange Park Police Department)
click orlando
VIDEO: Palm Coast woman shaved girl’s head, shoved metal pipe in mouth, deputies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A 33-year-old Palm Coast woman was arrested Thursday after witnesses saw her shave a girl’s head, write derogatory words on her face and shove a pipe in her mouth, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Priscilla Florentino, 33, performed these...
WESH
43-year-old man dies in Volusia County crash
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A man died after a Volusia County crash Sunday evening, Florida Highway Patrols says. Around 6:33 p.m., the driver's vehicle crashed on U.S Highway 1 and Harbor Road. The 43-year-old from Daytona Beach was driving a Mitsubishi Lancer north of Harbor Road when the vehicle...
