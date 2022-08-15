Read full article on original website
KING-5
Fife ATM robbery suspects
Police are trying to identify several suspects wanted for robbing someone at a Fife ATM. They may be connected to a series of ATM-related robberies in the area. Police are trying to identify several suspects wanted for robbing someone at a Fife ATM. They may be connected to a series of ATM-related robberies in the area.
Man convicted of random attacks on women charged in new crime
KING COUNTY, Wash. — A man who committed random violent attacks on women in King County and was recently arrested after being on the run has been charged in a new crime. Isiah Clay Lewis, 21, is being charged with the violent robbery of a woman at an ATM.
q13fox.com
Police search for suspects that stole over $1,000 worth of merchandise in Gig Harbor
GIG HARBOR, Wash. - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects that stole more than $1,000 worth of merchandise from a store last Friday. According to the Gig Harbor Police Department (GHPD), the theft happened at around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12. Police posted multiple photos of the suspects on Twitter Thursday afternoon.
KOMO News
Bank customer in Tacoma shot during robbery at branch ATM, police say
TACOMA, Wash. — Police were searching for the suspect who shot a bank customer in Tacoma on Wednesday while he was attempting to use the branch's drive-through ATM, police said. The 39-year-old man, who was not identified, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury,...
q13fox.com
Armed robbers targeting ATMs in Bonney Lake
Armed robberies targeting ATMs have been happening more frequently in the Tacoma area. The Tacoma Police Department is working on figuring out of these similar robberies are related in any way.
q13fox.com
'It’s absolutely brutal. It's horrible'; Crime Stoppers offers rewards for crimes targeting women
SEATTLE - It’s no doubt crime is rising in nearly every part of Puget Sound, including a pair of incidents where local law enforcement need help identifying criminals focusing women as their targets. First in the South Sound, police are on the hunt for a trio accused of accosting...
Auburn police warn of skimming devices placed on ATMs, point-of-sale terminals
AUBURN, Wash. — Police are warning the public to be aware of skimming devices illegally installed on ATMs, point-of-sale terminals and gas pumps. Auburn police tweeted a video showing a skimming device being installed at an Auburn store to show how easily one can be installed. The devices are...
‘Gruesome discovery’: Deputies investigate after couple found dead in Kitsap County
OLALLA, Wash. — A couple was found dead on their Olalla property Thursday evening in what Kitsap County investigators believe was a double homicide. Deputies from the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) were called around 5:15 p.m. Thursday to a home on the 12900 block of Shady Glen Avenue Southeast in Olalla for a report of "suspicious circumstances."
Man wanted in several counties holes up in Bothell trailer, causes standoff
BOTHELL, Wash. — A man who Bothell police said tried to kidnap a 15-year-old girl and was wanted in several counties barricaded himself inside a trailer on Tuesday evening. Officers were called to the 20500 block of 32nd Drive Southeast, where a couple of homes near the trailer were evacuated while officers tried to get the man to come out.
Man charged in light rail station attack now charged with murder in Capitol Hill shooting
SEATTLE — A 40-year-old man charged in an unprovoked and random attack on a woman at a Seattle light rail station has been charged with murder after a man was fatally shot in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood on March 3. Alexander Jay, 40, is charged with shooting and...
KOMO News
4-year-old child hit by car while playing in Arlington driveway, dies
Person riding inner tube dies in Sammamish Slough
WOODINVILLE, Wash. — A person who had been riding an inner tube in the Sammamish Slough was pronounced dead after they were pulled from the water on Thursday afternoon. King County deputies were called to the 12300 block of Northeast Woodinville Drive in Woodinville for reports that someone on an inner tube in the slough was in distress.
Deputies make ‘gruesome’ discovery of 2 bodies on Kitsap County property
OLALLA, Wash. — Deputies responding to a report of suspicious circumstances said they made a “gruesome discovery” on a Kitsap County property Thursday evening. Deputies were dispatched to Shady Glen Avenue Southeast in Olalla near Purdy Creek at about 5:15 p.m. A woman who went to the...
3-Year-Old Killed In A Fatal Crash In Snohomish County (Snohomish County, WA)
Man charged with throwing woman down light rail stairs now adds murder charges
Woman claims they were assaulted inside Vashon Island grocery store
A Vashon Island woman claims a man grabbed their face and threw them to the ground inside a grocery store. The King County Sherriff’s Office is investigating and is looking over surveillance footage from inside the Thriftway where the violent encounter happened on Aug. 11. Desiree McIntyre says around...
q13fox.com
VIDEO: Seattle Police search for man who cornered a woman in an elevator, violently beat her
SEATTLE - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who followed a woman into her Central District apartment building, and violently beat her inside an elevator last spring. WARNING: DISTURBING VIDEO. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), the incident happened on May 30 at...
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: Coffee shop faces racist threats, Granite Falls man charged with hate crime
A new way to get around is coming to the Alderwood Mall area in Lynnwood this fall. The Everett Herald reports a new transit system is set to launch this fall from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week. Community Transit will have five vehicles and users will...
People being robbed at drive-up ATMs across Puget Sound area
WESTERN WASHINGTON — Renton police are notifying the public after several people were robbed while using drive-up ATMs across the Puget Sound region. The most recent robbery happened in Fife on Aug. 7. Police said the same suspects are wanted in the string of robberies in Parkland, Bonney Lake,...
4-year-old fatally struck by vehicle in Snohomish
