Kevin Durant Appears to Respond to Report Suggesting He’d Rather Retire Than Play for Nets: ‘Comical’ (UPDATE)

NBA Vet Carmelo Anthony Explains Why Now Is The Time For Him To Tell His Story Through New Docuseries
Carmelo Anthony addresses why he's prepared to tell his story in an upcoming docuseries.
Julius Erving Reveals His Favorite Current NBA Player
When it comes to NBA legends it doesn't get much greater than Julius "Dr. J" Erving. In a recent conversation with Clippers writer Farbod Esnaashari, The Doctor revealed that his favorite player to watch nowadays is Kawhi Leonard. Saying, “Kawhi is my favorite NBA player. Absolutely.”. Erving said that...
WNBA star blasts league as unsafe as she announces early retirement for ‘healing and personal growth’
A four-time WNBA All-Star is hanging up her jersey after reaching a "contract divorce" with her team and suggesting the league needs "safer environments" for new players. Liz Cambage, an Australian former player for the Los Angeles Sparks, is stepping away from the league "for the time being" just three weeks after she and the team split ways. Ms Cambage made the announcement in an Instagram post. Though her statements immediately after the split made it seem like she was amicably stepping away from the game, she did suggest she faced struggles with safety and support as a new player....
Brittney Griner's Ex-Wife Made Opinion On Situation Very Clear
Brittney Griner remains in custody in Russia, as the WNBA star was sentenced to nine years in prison for drug smuggling. While the Griner situation has sparked debate back in the United States, the WNBA star's ex-wife has made her opinion on the situation extremely clear. Glory Johnson, the WNBA...
NBA world reacts to Skip Bayless’ shocking Bronny James comments
It’s no secret that Skip Bayless is a notorious LeBron James hater. The Fox Sports personality is one of the NBA superstar’s harshest critics and has been throughout his lengthy career. But now, it seems that Bayless’ hate has reached a new level as he’s taken to criticizing James’ son, Bronny.
Heat Land Jaylen Brown In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Sometimes, trade rumors can drive actual trade scenarios in the NBA. The line between rumor and reality can be as thin as the line between fact and fiction in a biopic. In some cases, a player finding his name in a trade rumor offends him to the extent that he ends up actually wanting to be dealt. If that player just led a team in a charge to the NBA Finals, they may be justified in feeling that way.
Kevin Durant gets brutal reality check on his Nets trade demand
There is a path for Kevin Durant to return to the Brooklyn Nets, but that would require the team to part ways with head coach Steve Nash and GM Sean Marks. Owner Joe Tsai has already said no to that idea, which leads us to the tricky stalemate between the two sides. According to Brian […] The post Kevin Durant gets brutal reality check on his Nets trade demand appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Stephon Marbury: "A New York City Point Guard Will Give Up His Girl And His Chain Before He Gives Up His Dribble."
Stephon Marbury is a player that often gets forgotten when the guards of the 90s and 2000s are discussed, but Starbury was a proper baller in his time. He was selected to the All-Star team multiple times and was also a selection to the All-NBA Third Team on two occasions as well. Marbury's best seasons statistically came with the New Jersey Nets, but his most high-profile move was to the New York Knicks.
Kevin Durant responds after getting called out on ‘Hard Knocks’
Kevin Durant was the victim of an unexpected callout on Tuesday’s episode of “Hard Knocks,” and it did not go unnoticed. Tuesday’s episode put the spotlight on John Brown, a bodybuilder and two-time Mr. Universe. Two of his sons, Equanimeous and Amon-Ra, play wide receiver in the NFL, with Amon-Ra emerging as a key player for the featured Detroit Lions.
‘He was the one who beat us’: Mark Cuban reveals it was NOT Stephen Curry who led Warriors to WCF win vs. Mavs
The Dallas Mavericks came so close last season only to see their NBA Finals dream ruined by eventual champs, the Golden State Warriors. Mavs owner Mark Cuban recently got brutally honest about his team’s heartbreaking loss in the Western Conference Finals, and apparently, he believes that there was one particular Dubs player who proved to […] The post ‘He was the one who beat us’: Mark Cuban reveals it was NOT Stephen Curry who led Warriors to WCF win vs. Mavs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Stephen A. Smith Says Ben Simmons Is Focused On His Career And Not Worried About Kyrie Irving And Kevin Durant: "Ben Simmons Is Planning To Resurrect His Career. That's What He Tells Me. He Don't Care About."
Ben Simmons didn't have a good time in the NBA last season. He was part of an ugly trade saga where he made it clear that he wanted to leave the Philadelphia 76ers. His request was eventually fulfilled by the franchise as he was traded to the Brooklyn Nets in a trade package around James Harden.
Knicks, Jazz Are Reportedly Discussing Blockbuster Trade
The New York Knicks and Utah Jazz have re-engaged in trade talks involving All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, per Shams Charania and Tony Jones of The Athletic. Mitchell is under contract through the 2024-25 season. So, the Jazz have a lot of leverage in this situation. Even though Utah has Mitchell...
NBA insider: Kevin Durant may be creating chaos to force the Nets to settle
Kevin Durant is still a member of the Brooklyn Nets and rumors are he’s determined to get himself traded even if it means burning some serious bridges. Kevin Durant sent the NBA offseason ablaze with his trade request on TK and after watching the possible trade partners winnow themselves down, decided to throw some gasoline on the first. Earlier this month it was reported that in a meeting with owner Joe Tsai, Durant asked for coach Steve Nash and GM Sean Marks to be fired if the Nets planned on keeping him.
Allen Iverson Says Philadelphia 76ers Had A Chance In The 2001 NBA Finals Until Shaquille O'Neal Dominated Them: "We Woke Up The Sleeping Giant"
The 2001 NBA Playoffs saw one of the most dominant postseason teams of all time win the championship at the end of it. The Los Angeles Lakers absolutely bulldozed the competition as they looked to repeat as NBA Champions after their title win in 2000 as well. After sweeping the Western Conference, the Lakers were staring down a historic 15-0 postseason run (the first round was a 3-0 sweep over Portland) as they matched up against the Philadelphia 76ers led by Allen Iverson.
NBA Rumors: Lakers Are Interested In Adding 3PT Shooters And Big Men
The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that was disappointing this year. There's no doubt that they underwhelmed many fans by missing the playoffs, as they were expected to be a championship-caliber team at the start of the season. This summer, the Los Angeles Lakers have been linked with a...
Kevin Durant trade live updates: Phoenix Suns in Brooklyn Nets trade rumors, speculation
The Kevin Durant trade sage continues and the Phoenix Suns continue to be linked to the Brooklyn Nets star in NBA trade speculation and rumors. Could Durant really end up with Phoenix, a team that has been reported as a preferred destination for the NBA superstar in a trade? ...
Los Angeles Lakers Are Willing To Give Up Two First Round Picks In Kyrie Irving Trade But Brooklyn Nets Aren't Interested, Says Adrian Wojnarowski
The Los Angeles Lakers got a massive boost earlier today when LeBron James agreed to a 2-year contract extension with the team, setting him up to be a Lakers till 2025 if he chooses to. The Lakers can now build their roster for next season, knowing LeBron isn't a free agent, which would be a load off the front office's chest.
Latest Kevin Durant report suggests trade to Celtics isn't close
The Boston Celtics begin their regular season two months from now on Oct. 18. Will Kevin Durant be on their roster?. We've heard consistent chatter about the possibility of Durant coming to Boston since a late-July report that the Celtics offered Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and a draft pick to the Brooklyn Nets in return for KD. The Nets reportedly rejected that offer, seeking Brown and Marcus Smart in any deal for their superstar forward.
LOOK: Kevin Durant Posted Something To His Instagram Story
On Wednesday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant posted something to his Instagram story. This past season, Durant and the Nets got swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics.
Chicago Bulls Rookie Suffers ACL Injury
Undrafted rookie Justin Lewis, who signed a two-way contract with the Chicago Bulls in July, has suffered a torn right ACL and is out indefinitely.
